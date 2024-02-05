Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, February 5, 2024
Latest Headlines
  • Breaking News
  • 2/5/2024
Police Blotter: Siblings Have It Out On Wilson Street; Woman On Phone Just Wanted To Vent
  • Breaking News
  • 2/5/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/5/2024
Lee Tennis Opens Season With 7-0 Win
  • Sports
  • 2/4/2024
PHOTOS: Vols Win Over Kentucky At Lexington
  • Sports
  • 2/4/2024
Cleveland First, McCallie Second In Final State Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/4/2024
Breaking News
  • 2/5/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Police Blotter: Siblings Have It Out On Wilson Street; Woman On Phone Just Wanted To Vent
  • 2/5/2024

It was reported that a brother and sister were having a heated argument on Wilson Street. Apparently, the siblings were arguing due to one refusing to exit the other's vehicle. Once officers ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/5/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL 8607 RAMSEY ACRES RD HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DOG AT LARGE VACCINATION ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/3/2024
Mike Sneed, Eddie Vinson Honored For Longtime Service To Soddy Daisy Police Department
  • 2/2/2024
Sex Offender With 11-Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed By Police After Hitting Officers At East Ridge Exit
  • 2/2/2024
Private Service For Capt. Larry Taylor Will Be Wednesday; Crowds Invited To Line Procession Route
  • 2/2/2024
HCSO Charges Juvenile In Connection With East Hamilton Middle School Social Media Threat
  • 2/2/2024
Opinion
The Fine Print Of The Long-Awaited Senate Border Bill
  • 2/4/2024
U.S. Travelers Beware
  • 2/3/2024
Frazier Avenue Safety
  • 2/5/2024
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Roger Donlon
  • 2/3/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 2
  • 2/2/2024
Sports
Lady Vols Lead All The Way In 80-69 Victory Over Missouri
  • 2/4/2024
Josiah-Jordan James, Zakai Zeigler Lead Vols Past Kentucky At Rupp Arena
  • 2/3/2024
Resurgent UTC Men’s Golf Team Opens Season With Lofty Expectations
  • 2/3/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Lee Tennis Opens Season With 7-0 Win
  • 2/4/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Old Tree, Larry Taylor, Todd Helton, Alabama Coaches’ Eating Habits, Miss America, And Movies Of 50 Years Ago
  • 2/2/2024
Sgt. Jeremy Durham Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Service Above Self In Law Enforcement Award
  • 1/31/2024
Jerry Summers: Time…And Your Life
  • 2/5/2024
Chattanooga Bird Club Presents "Bird Banding: A Model For Research Tourism" Feb. 8
  • 2/5/2024
Skate The Night Away At Galentine's Day Disco In Collegedale Feb. 13
  • 2/5/2024
Entertainment
Tivoli Theatre Foundation To Launch High School Musical Theatre Awards Program
  • 2/5/2024
Chattanooga's Rising Star Jess Haynes, Independent Artist, Takes the Music Scene By Storm
  • 2/2/2024
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/1/2024
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Concert
  • 2/2/2024
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Valentine Concert, Annual Family Concert
  • 2/2/2024
Opinion
The Fine Print Of The Long-Awaited Senate Border Bill
  • 2/4/2024
U.S. Travelers Beware
  • 2/3/2024
Frazier Avenue Safety
  • 2/5/2024
Dining
Food Truck Friday Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Wing-Off Competition Feb. 9 And Announces Change
  • 2/2/2024
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
Business/Government
Gas Prices Rise 7.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/5/2024
East Brainerd Chamber Council Announces "Chatt With The Mayors" Event Feb. 20
  • 2/2/2024
River City Company Announces New Emerging Producers Program Cohort Members
  • 2/1/2024
Real Estate
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
  • 2/5/2024
4-Story Office Building At 1413 Chestnut St. Sells For $4.6 Million
  • 2/2/2024
A Deeper Look Into The Realtor's Value
  • 2/1/2024
Student Scene
Center For Creative Arts To Host Gala Fundraising Event Showcasing Student Creativity
  • 2/2/2024
Harrison Elementary Hosts School Black History Event Feb. 23
  • 2/2/2024
3 Finalists Selected For Next President Of Cleveland State Community College, Public Forums Set For Feb. 13-15
  • 2/2/2024
Living Well
Blood Assurance Appoints New President And CEO
  • 2/1/2024
Tennessee Part Of $350 Million Opioid Settlement With International Marketing Firm Publicis
  • 2/1/2024
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 100 Years Of Impact
  • 2/1/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
  • 2/3/2024
Tennessee Pollinator Efforts Recognized By International Non-Profit
  • 2/2/2024
Rock & Roll at Wauhatchie: Scaling Heights And Sharing Stories At Wauhatchie Boulderfest 2024
  • 2/1/2024
Travel
Griffin, Ga. Great Travel Destination With Stately Homes, Architectural Beauty & Small-Town Charm
  • 2/5/2024
Chill Time In Texas At Lake Austin Spa Resort
  • 1/30/2024
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: We All Need A Rock -- We Don't Need To Be An Island
  • 2/5/2024
SMBC Welcomes New Youth & Young Adult Pastor
  • 2/2/2024
Bob Tamasy: What’s In A Name? Why Do Names Matter?
  • 2/1/2024
Obituaries
Geraldine Skahan
  • 2/4/2024
Joel David Susman
  • 2/4/2024
Harley Franklin Elmore, Jr.
  • 2/4/2024
Area Obituaries
Whitty, Kathleen Hingle (Cleveland)
  • 2/5/2024
Tomlin, Timothy J. (Dalton)
  • 2/5/2024
Allen, Mildred Underdown (Decatur)
  • 2/3/2024