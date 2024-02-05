Police Blotter: Siblings Have It Out On Wilson Street; Woman On Phone Just Wanted To Vent

It was reported that a brother and sister were having a heated argument on Wilson Street. Apparently, the siblings were arguing due to one refusing to exit the other's vehicle. Once officers arrived on scene, the brother voluntarily exited the vehicle and was sent on his way.



On Cushman Street a woman claimed that a vehicle had been parked in her driveway. The vehicle was unoccupied upon arrival, and the officer observed what looked like a black ski mask in the driver's seat. The officer observed Ring footage of the vehicle parking in the driveway, followed by two people running eastbound on Cushman Street. The officer was unable to make contact with the owner of the vehicle. The vehicle is not entered as stolen at this time. The vehicle was towed by First Responder Towing.

A woman requested that another woman be removed from her home on Wheeler Avenue due to her being drunk and disorderly. The woman was gone prior to the officer's arrival and she was not located in the area.



Officers responded to a vehicle that spun out on Cummings Highway, requesting a tow. Upon arrival officers contacted next available (Mosteller's) at the drivers request. Prior to Mostellers arrival, a semi truck spun out in front of the officer's patrol unit. Mosteller's also was stuck and could not get up the curve of the road. Mostellers backed down and went around the Cummings Highway side of the incident. in addition another vehicle, a white SUV, spun out. Mostellers eventually was able to winch out the passenger vehicles and the semi tractor trailer (under his own power) was now back on the roadway. A salt truck was called for.





A gentleman called in claiming that the registration plate on his 14-foot utility trailer, Tennessee registration, had fallen off and he was not able to locate it. He requested that the plate be documented as lost so he could get a replacement.



A woman called in claiming that she and another woman had been arguing all the time. She believes that the other woman has put charges against her for unknown reasons. However, she would not allow the officer to ask many questions due to her speaking over the officer on the phone. She only wanted documented what she was saying. There was not much to go off, but it seemed like she wanted to vent.





