Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL

8607 RAMSEY ACRES RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOG AT LARGE

VACCINATION OF ANIMALS, CERTIFICATE & TAGS



BAZZANO, SARAH A

HOMELESS , 37312

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO

727 E.

Here are the mug shots:

AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/03/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOG AT LARGE

VACCINATION OF ANIMALS, CERTIFICATE & TAGS BAZZANO, SARAH A

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/23/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRANUM, AARON WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) CASTENEDA-SIMON, MARIANO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CROWELL, TALON D

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DUNN, HEATHER SHYANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/28/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FITCH, LAMARCUS J

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW GRIMES, MICHAEL EARL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY HAMILTON, EASTON DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/29/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JARRELL, WILLIAM K

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/01/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/01/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, JAYDEN RAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/31/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT JOHNSON, PATRICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/07/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE KELLY, JEROME

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/31/1960

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II LOPEZ, MARLON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/21/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW MILLER, MELANIE DAWN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/02/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIX, DAKOTA STEVE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA) ROWE, DEANDRE KAILYNN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/07/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANDFORD, MADELYN LAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/07/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TATE, JEFFERY MILES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/24/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TOWNSEND, EMERALD J

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/26/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



