Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, February 5, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL 
8607 RAMSEY ACRES RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOG AT LARGE
VACCINATION OF ANIMALS, CERTIFICATE & TAGS

BAZZANO, SARAH A 
HOMELESS , 37312 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO 
727 E.

11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRANUM, AARON WAYNE 
2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214234 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

BROWN, CYRION 
RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CASTENEDA-SIMON, MARIANO 
3104 BIMINI PL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CROWELL, TALON D 
122 TURNPIKE AVE CAMDEN, 38320 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DUNN, HEATHER SHYANN 
7427 WEST HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FITCH, LAMARCUS J 
5404 TOWNE HILLS LN HIXSON, 373433798 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GRIMES, MICHAEL EARL 
132 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
BURGLARY

HAMILTON, EASTON DRAKE 
198 COUNTY RD 92 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JARRELL, WILLIAM K 
HOMELESS DALTON, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST UNIT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, JAYDEN RAY 
2866 FERNLEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211965 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

JOHNSON, PATRICK LEBRON 
3401 CAMPBELL STREET UNIT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE 
4030 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

KELLY, JEROME 
406 LOVELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

LOPEZ, MARLON 
1709 PRIGMORE RD CHATT, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN 
908 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIX, DAKOTA STEVE 
26 E MAIN ST #422 CHATTANOOGA, 374081258 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN 
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD 5C7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE 
HOMELESS 8208 FALLEN MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211244 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROBINSON, TI NAYA CHERREL 
2000 BRAGG ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (DRUG)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROWE, DEANDRE KAILYNN 
55 SARAH LYNN LANE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT 
1329 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433970 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANDFORD, MADELYN LAYNE 
2711 BRYANT RD HIXSON, 373434015 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TATE, JEFFERY MILES 
9607 BARBIE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY

TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER 
1250 Cypress Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023712 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TOWNSEND, EMERALD J 
710 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WOOTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN 
233 CLEO DR CHICKAMAUGA, 307073053 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOG AT LARGE
  • VACCINATION OF ANIMALS, CERTIFICATE & TAGS
BAZZANO, SARAH A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/23/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRANUM, AARON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
CASTENEDA-SIMON, MARIANO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROWELL, TALON D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUNN, HEATHER SHYANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/28/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FITCH, LAMARCUS J
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GRIMES, MICHAEL EARL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
HAMILTON, EASTON DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JARRELL, WILLIAM K
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/01/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/01/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, JAYDEN RAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
JOHNSON, PATRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/07/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
KELLY, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/31/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
LOPEZ, MARLON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/21/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
MILLER, MELANIE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NIX, DAKOTA STEVE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
ROWE, DEANDRE KAILYNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/07/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STANDFORD, MADELYN LAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TATE, JEFFERY MILES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOWNSEND, EMERALD J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/26/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION



