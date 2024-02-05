Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL
8607 RAMSEY ACRES RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOG AT LARGE
VACCINATION OF ANIMALS, CERTIFICATE & TAGS
BAZZANO, SARAH A
HOMELESS , 37312
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
727 E.
11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRANUM, AARON WAYNE
2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214234
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BROWN, CYRION
RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CASTENEDA-SIMON, MARIANO
3104 BIMINI PL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROWELL, TALON D
122 TURNPIKE AVE CAMDEN, 38320
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUNN, HEATHER SHYANN
7427 WEST HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FITCH, LAMARCUS J
5404 TOWNE HILLS LN HIXSON, 373433798
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GRIMES, MICHAEL EARL
132 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
BURGLARY
HAMILTON, EASTON DRAKE
198 COUNTY RD 92 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JARRELL, WILLIAM K
HOMELESS DALTON, 00000
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE
3401 CAMPBELL ST UNIT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, JAYDEN RAY
2866 FERNLEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211965
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
JOHNSON, PATRICK LEBRON
3401 CAMPBELL STREET UNIT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE
4030 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
KELLY, JEROME
406 LOVELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
LOPEZ, MARLON
1709 PRIGMORE RD CHATT, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN
908 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NIX, DAKOTA STEVE
26 E MAIN ST #422 CHATTANOOGA, 374081258
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD 5C7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
HOMELESS 8208 FALLEN MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211244
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBINSON, TI NAYA CHERREL
2000 BRAGG ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (DRUG)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROWE, DEANDRE KAILYNN
55 SARAH LYNN LANE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT
1329 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433970
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STANDFORD, MADELYN LAYNE
2711 BRYANT RD HIXSON, 373434015
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TATE, JEFFERY MILES
9607 BARBIE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
1250 Cypress Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023712
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOWNSEND, EMERALD J
710 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WOOTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
233 CLEO DR CHICKAMAUGA, 307073053
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
|AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DOG AT LARGE
- VACCINATION OF ANIMALS, CERTIFICATE & TAGS
|
|BAZZANO, SARAH A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/23/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRANUM, AARON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|CASTENEDA-SIMON, MARIANO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CROWELL, TALON D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DUNN, HEATHER SHYANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/28/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FITCH, LAMARCUS J
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|GRIMES, MICHAEL EARL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAMILTON, EASTON DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JARRELL, WILLIAM K
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/01/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/01/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JAYDEN RAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|JOHNSON, PATRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/07/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|KELLY, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/31/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|LOPEZ, MARLON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/21/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, MELANIE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NIX, DAKOTA STEVE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
|
|PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
|
|ROWE, DEANDRE KAILYNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/07/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STANDFORD, MADELYN LAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TATE, JEFFERY MILES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TOWNSEND, EMERALD J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/26/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|