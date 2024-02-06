Crowds Asked To Line Route Of Capt. Taylor Funeral Procession

The Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is putting out the call for veterans, community members, and children of all ages to line the streets on Wednesday afternoon and help pay tribute to Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Larry Taylor as the funeral procession departs the Heritage Center and travels to the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

“Captain Taylor was a real American hero that will be truly missed by many in our community as well as others across the country,” said David Currey, executive director of the center. “Chattanooga and Hamilton County are known for their patriotism and take great pride in how our community honors veterans. This is why we are asking everyone to come out on Wednesday afternoon and line the streets for the funeral procession as we show our gratitude to Captain Taylor for his service one last time.”

The official route for the funeral procession will start at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and West Aquarium Way. The procession will then travel down Market Street until it reaches E. MLK Boulevard, where they will turn and continue down until they reach S. Holtzclaw Avenue and enter the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

The Committal Service with full United States Military Honors for Captain Taylor is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. at the Armed Forces Pavilion at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. The public service will conclude with a 21-gun salute, the playing of Echo Taps and an Army Apache helicopter flyover. A private graveside service for the family will be held afterwards.

Due to limited parking, the Heritage Center requests all attendees for the Committal Service to park at the Army National Guard’s parking lot at 1801 S. Holtzclaw Avenue and ride a shuttle bus to the Armed Forces Pavilion at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. The shuttle service will start at 1 p.m. and continue up to 3:25 p.m., and the buses will restart once the Committal Service has concluded at approximately 4 p.m.

In addition, those who wish to honor the life and legacy of Medal of Honor Recipient Taylor can sign a special condolence book that has been placed in the lobby of the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, which is located at 2 W. Aquarium Way, Suite 104.