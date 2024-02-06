Red Bank Man Arrested For Threatening To Come To The Courts Building For Mass Shooting Of Law Officers

A Red Bank man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to come to the Courts Building and carry out a mass shooting of law enforcement.

At approximately 1:25 p.m. on Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was advised of threats to commit violence at the Hamilton County Courts Building, located at 600 Market St.

A Hamilton County clerk advised she had received a call from a man who became irate after being told he could not directly contact a Hamilton County judge and the caller then threatened to come to the Courts Building and commit a mass shooting of law enforcement.

Due to the nature of the threat, the HCSO lieutenant in command of Judicial Security Services enacted additional safety measures to secure the courthouse and protect members of the public and employees. HCSO Investigative Services was also notified, and detectives immediately began an investigation to identify the person who had made the terroristic threats.

Upon investigation, detectives were able to identify the caller making the threats as 31-year-old Tyler Jordan Spence. Arrest warrants were quickly obtained and a search warrant due to the threat to public safety, the Sheriff's Office said.

Following the issuance of the arrest and search warrants, HCSO Investigative Services detectives, Uniformed Services deputies, and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T.) conducted a high-risk arrest and search warrant at an address in Red Bank, resulting in Tyler Jordan Spence’s arrest without incident.

“The HCSO takes all threats against our citizens, law enforcement, and our public servants seriously. We will not tolerate individuals making terroristic threats against the safety and operation of our public buildings, especially our schools and courthouses. HCSO deputies work diligently each day to ensure the safety of all our citizens across Hamilton County.”

Spence was placed in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center. The criminal investigation in relation to this incident is ongoing.

Spence has been charged with commission of an act of Terrorism (TCA 39-13-805 / Class A Felony) and retaliation for past action (TCA 39-16-510 / Class E Felony).