Latest Headlines

City Reaches To Salt Lake City For New Chief Financial Officer

  • Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Javaid Majid
Javaid Majid

The Kelly administration has reached out to Salt Lake City, Utah for a new chief financial officer.

Javaid Majid is currently the senior debt administrator for Salt Lake County.

Ryan Ewalt, city chief operating officer, said Mr. Majid was hired after an extensive search.

Daisy Madison was the longtime city chief financial officer. After she retired, Vicky Haley has been handling the role.

Mr. Ewalt praised Ms. Haley, saying she had expected to serve only two months but it has continued much longer.

He said she is anxious to retire, but has agreed to stay on to help in the transition to the new finance administrator.

Mr. Majid had not yet come to the U.S. when he was on Pan Am 73 at Karachi, Pakistan, on the morning of Sept. 5, 1986. That was when four men armed with assault rifles, grenades and plastic explosive belts stormed the plane.

There was a 16-hour stalemate that ended with the Libyan-connected terrorists firing at passengers and lobbing grenades in the cabin.

Mr. Majid was only able to escape by jumping from the wing - a two-story drop. He broke his foot in the fall and had to scramble over a wall to safety, he told the Salt Lake Tribune in 2011.

Twenty people died and more than 120 were injured.

Latest Headlines
St. Andrews-Sewanee Middle School Girls Suffer Close Loss In Conference Tourney
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/6/2024
Dalton City Council Honors Pair Of State Title Teams
Dalton City Council Honors Pair Of State Title Teams
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/6/2024
City Reaches To Salt Lake City For New Chief Financial Officer
City Reaches To Salt Lake City For New Chief Financial Officer
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2024
1 Person Shot Near Notre Dame High School; School, Memorial Went On Lockdown, No Students Hurt
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2024
Collegedale Commission Says Bell Farms To Remain Agricultural For Now
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2024
Red Bank Man Arrested For Threatening To Come To The Courts Building For Mass Shooting Of Law Officers
Red Bank Man Arrested For Threatening To Come To The Courts Building For Mass Shooting Of Law Officers
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2024
Breaking News
City Reaches To Salt Lake City For New Chief Financial Officer
City Reaches To Salt Lake City For New Chief Financial Officer
  • 2/6/2024

The Kelly administration has reached out to Salt Lake City, Utah for a new chief financial officer. Javaid Majid is currently the senior debt administrator for Salt Lake County. Ryan Ewalt, ... more

Collegedale Commission Says Bell Farms To Remain Agricultural For Now
  • 2/6/2024

For the time being, the Bell Farms property in Collegedale will remain in the Agricultural zone. At the Monday night meeting the Collegedale commissioners denied a zoning change that had been ... more

Red Bank Man Arrested For Threatening To Come To The Courts Building For Mass Shooting Of Law Officers
Red Bank Man Arrested For Threatening To Come To The Courts Building For Mass Shooting Of Law Officers
  • 2/6/2024

A Red Bank man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to come to the Courts Building and carry out a mass shooting of law enforcement. At approximately 1:25 p.m. on Monday, the Hamilton ... more

Breaking News
UAW Says Over Half Of Chattanooga Volkswagen Workers Have Signed Union Cards
  • 2/6/2024
Joel Belz, Longtime Stalwart Of Covenant College And A Founder Of Chattanooga Christian, Dies At 82
  • 2/6/2024
Chattanooga Is "Hip Hideaway" Along With NW Arkansas, Colorado Springs, Missoula
  • 2/6/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/6/2024
Chattanooga Leaking Air Passengers To Atlanta, Nashville, But City Getting More Seats
  • 2/5/2024
Opinion
The Fine Print Of The Long-Awaited Senate Border Bill
  • 2/4/2024
U.S. Travelers Beware
  • 2/3/2024
Unity Group Of Chattanooga Opposes Universal School Voucher Program
  • 2/6/2024
Jerry Summers: The Biggest Elephant In The Room
Jerry Summers: The Biggest Elephant In The Room
  • 2/6/2024
Frazier Avenue Safety - And Response (2)
  • 2/5/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Relieved Spear Stepping Up
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Relieved Spear Stepping Up
  • 2/5/2024
UTC Tennis Wins 6-1 At Eastern Kentucky
  • 2/4/2024
Randy Smith: Taylor, Travis And The Super Bowl
Randy Smith: Taylor, Travis And The Super Bowl
  • 2/5/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Play Suspended For Moc Golfers At Battle at Briar's Creek
  • 2/5/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Team Lookout Pinewood Derby
Life With Ferris: Team Lookout Pinewood Derby
  • 2/6/2024
Hamilton County Installs Driver Feedback Systems Along Heavily-Trafficked Ooltewah Road To Address Safety Concerns
  • 2/6/2024
Jerry Summers: Time…And Your Life
Jerry Summers: Time…And Your Life
  • 2/5/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Hearts And Hisses Valentine's Day Event Feb. 10
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Hearts And Hisses Valentine's Day Event Feb. 10
  • 2/6/2024
PHOTOS: Featured At Sculpture Fields At Montague Park
  • 2/6/2024
Entertainment
Tivoli Theatre Foundation To Launch High School Musical Theatre Awards Program
  • 2/5/2024
Jed Mescon On Clint Powell's During The Break Podcast
  • 2/6/2024
Best of Grizzard - Guide To Men’s Fashion
Best of Grizzard - Guide To Men’s Fashion
  • 2/6/2024
CMC Presents Free Chamber Concert Of Classical Guitar Music Feb. 11
CMC Presents Free Chamber Concert Of Classical Guitar Music Feb. 11
  • 2/5/2024
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Concert
  • 2/2/2024
Opinion
The Fine Print Of The Long-Awaited Senate Border Bill
  • 2/4/2024
U.S. Travelers Beware
  • 2/3/2024
Unity Group Of Chattanooga Opposes Universal School Voucher Program
  • 2/6/2024
Dining
Food Truck Friday Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Wing-Off Competition Feb. 9 And Announces Change
Food Truck Friday Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Wing-Off Competition Feb. 9 And Announces Change
  • 2/2/2024
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
Business/Government
Gas Prices Rise 7.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/5/2024
East Brainerd Chamber Council Announces "Chatt With The Mayors" Event Feb. 20
  • 2/2/2024
Crash Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/6/2024
Real Estate
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
  • 2/5/2024
4-Story Office Building At 1413 Chestnut St. Sells For $4.6 Million
4-Story Office Building At 1413 Chestnut St. Sells For $4.6 Million
  • 2/2/2024
A Deeper Look Into The Realtor's Value
  • 2/1/2024
Student Scene
Ellie Lee Of GPS Is 2nd, Lisa Lin Of Signal Mountain Is 3rd In 2023 Civics Essay Contest
  • 2/6/2024
McCallie Has Best-Ever Showing In All-East Orchestra Competition
McCallie Has Best-Ever Showing In All-East Orchestra Competition
  • 2/6/2024
Cleveland City Board Of Education Appoints Interim Director Of Schools
  • 2/6/2024
Living Well
Siskin Hospital President Named To The AHA Policy Board
Siskin Hospital President Named To The AHA Policy Board
  • 2/6/2024
Blood Assurance Appoints New President And CEO
  • 2/1/2024
Tennessee Part Of $350 Million Opioid Settlement With International Marketing Firm Publicis
  • 2/1/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
  • 2/3/2024
Tennessee Pollinator Efforts Recognized By International Non-Profit
  • 2/2/2024
Rock & Roll at Wauhatchie: Scaling Heights And Sharing Stories At Wauhatchie Boulderfest 2024
Rock & Roll at Wauhatchie: Scaling Heights And Sharing Stories At Wauhatchie Boulderfest 2024
  • 2/1/2024
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 42: Companion Animals 2
  • 2/6/2024
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
  • 2/6/2024
Griffin, Ga. Great Travel Destination With Stately Homes, Architectural Beauty & Small-Town Charm
Griffin, Ga. Great Travel Destination With Stately Homes, Architectural Beauty & Small-Town Charm
  • 2/5/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: We All Need A Rock -- We Don't Need To Be An Island
Bob Tamasy: We All Need A Rock -- We Don't Need To Be An Island
  • 2/5/2024
SMBC Welcomes New Youth & Young Adult Pastor
SMBC Welcomes New Youth & Young Adult Pastor
  • 2/2/2024
Bob Tamasy: What’s In A Name? Why Do Names Matter?
Bob Tamasy: What’s In A Name? Why Do Names Matter?
  • 2/1/2024
Obituaries
Reuben Clayton Lawrence, Sr.
Reuben Clayton Lawrence, Sr.
  • 2/6/2024
Bertha Elizabeth Evans Kirby
Bertha Elizabeth Evans Kirby
  • 2/6/2024
Walter Lee “Leon” McKee
Walter Lee “Leon” McKee
  • 2/6/2024
Area Obituaries
Blevins, Jewell Blanche Barnes (New Hope)
Blevins, Jewell Blanche Barnes (New Hope)
  • 2/6/2024
Pierce, James "Jim" Cleveland)
Pierce, James "Jim" Cleveland)
  • 2/6/2024
Wilson, Frances Virginia (Cleveland)
Wilson, Frances Virginia (Cleveland)
  • 2/6/2024