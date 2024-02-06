City Reaches To Salt Lake City For New Chief Financial Officer

The Kelly administration has reached out to Salt Lake City, Utah for a new chief financial officer.

Javaid Majid is currently the senior debt administrator for Salt Lake County.

Ryan Ewalt, city chief operating officer, said Mr. Majid was hired after an extensive search.

Daisy Madison was the longtime city chief financial officer. After she retired, Vicky Haley has been handling the role.

Mr. Ewalt praised Ms. Haley, saying she had expected to serve only two months but it has continued much longer.

He said she is anxious to retire, but has agreed to stay on to help in the transition to the new finance administrator.

Mr. Majid had not yet come to the U.S. when he was on Pan Am 73 at Karachi, Pakistan, on the morning of Sept. 5, 1986. That was when four men armed with assault rifles, grenades and plastic explosive belts stormed the plane.

There was a 16-hour stalemate that ended with the Libyan-connected terrorists firing at passengers and lobbing grenades in the cabin.

Mr. Majid was only able to escape by jumping from the wing - a two-story drop. He broke his foot in the fall and had to scramble over a wall to safety, he told the Salt Lake Tribune in 2011.

Twenty people died and more than 120 were injured.