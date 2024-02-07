Marquel Lane Charged In Murder On E. 45th Street

Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in a recent homicide case.
Police said 36-year-old Marquel Lane is being charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm and has been booked at the Hamilton County Jail.
The charges are in connection with the homicide investigation in the 700 block of E. 45th Street that occurred last Thursday.
Police responded to a report of a person shot at approximately 8 p.m.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.