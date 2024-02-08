Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARELLANO ALEJO, OMAR
1432 THRASHER PK HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AUSTIN, JOSHUA GLENN
2318 LYNDON REDBAN, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE SIMPLE POSSESION

BROWN, GINGER A
219 THOMAS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, PATRICK MICHAEL
5145 CIT STATION DRIVE APT 207 OOLTEWAH, 373632903
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
1031 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

BUNDY, JIMMIE RAY
429 NORTH JENKINS RD ROSSVILE,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT

COUSIN, EBONY FAYE
1217 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNIGAN, FRANCIS THOMAS
3491 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS
1103 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063261
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY

DYE, JOHN ADAM
313 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FLERL, DAVID LAMAR
5815 PATRICK PL CHATTANOOGA, 374212936
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA
2206 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, JOE EDWARD
9593 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HENSLEY, RICHARD ERIC
1011 GADD RD APT 613 HICKSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILL, BRANDON EDWARD
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HILL, JARED LEVI
9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 373639631
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJAUNA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JACKSON, JERRELL EUGENE
3305 CRESTONE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, NIGIL STORMN
2300 NORTHBRIAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

KILGORE, CHRISROPHER RAY
4260 MOUNT WHITWILL, 373745009
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
US MARSHALS HOLD

KNIGHT, PHILLIP TOBIN
17 DEE VUE LANE ROSSVILLE, 307414906
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

LOGAN, JEREMY LEE
125 NEW MURRAYTOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MANN, TRAVIS ANVROUS
8650 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FANNIN COUNTY GA)

MAROUF, NAJI SALEH
1914 TARA PL DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

MAY, BILL RANDY
1217 LOVELADY LEIWS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NAIL, JOHN THOMAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW
4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

PONCE-BELTRAN, JOSE DE JESUS
900 AIRPORT RD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE
1902 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RODRIGUEZ, JAMES MATTHEW
329 RUSSELL STREET APT 5 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SERRA, LAZARO
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

SMITH, ASHTON THOMAS
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STEWART, JOSEPH C
204 BLAINE SMITH RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THOMAS, IRA DEVON
905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064117
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOCKNELL, THOMAS JOHN
214 1/2 MORRISON SPRING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWE, ROBERT H
2205 CENTERPOINT RD HENDERSONVILLE, 370752063
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VAUGHN, LARRY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VELASQUEZ BAUTISTA, CANDELARIA
1111 MCBREIN ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

WHITAKER, DOUGLAS JAMES
4829 STAG RD RED BANK, 374151836
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

