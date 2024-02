One person was shot on Wilcox Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:58 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot at the 1500 block of Wilcox Boulevard.



When police arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.