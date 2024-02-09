Case Settled In Matter Of Man Shooting Another For Turning Off The Music At BBQ

Charles Dewayne Jackson has been sentenced to two years in prison for an incident in October 2022 in which police said he shot another man multiple times after he got mad that the music was turned off at a barbecue.

The plea was to reckless endangerment.

Jackson also got a suspended six-year sentence for aggravated assault.

Jackson, who was 30 at the time of the incident, was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed. The latter charge was dismissed.



In the incident, police responded to 716 East 48th St. Officers were told that the victim suffered apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs and pelvis. He was transported to the hospital where he was initially in critical condition.

A detective was able to determine that Jackson was the shooter. Multiple witnesses said Jackson approached the victim asking him about turning off the music. Jackson then physically attacked the man before producing a pistol and shooting him multiple times, it was stated.

At the time of the shooting there were about 7 to 10 people present, including several children.

Jackson fled on foot prior to police arrival. Police at the time said Jackson was a convicted felon having plead guilty to having contraband in a penal institution in 2014 and possession of a firearm with a prior felony drug conviction in 2019