1 Person Killed In I-75 Wreck Thursday

A person was killed in an accident on northbound I-75 at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived and found three injured people in a vehicle. A front-seat passenger was killed upon impact and the driver and a back-seat passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident was a result of an unknown erratic driver that caused another to swerve to avoid collision. The vehicle that swerved then hit a vehicle that was parked and unoccupied on the right shoulder of the road.

There have been no charges in this case.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.

