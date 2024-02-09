Latest Headlines

1 Person Killed In I-75 Wreck Thursday

  • Friday, February 9, 2024

A person was killed in an accident on northbound I-75 at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday. 

Officers arrived and found three injured people in a vehicle. A front-seat passenger was killed upon impact and the driver and a back-seat passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident was a result of an unknown erratic driver that caused another to swerve to avoid collision. The vehicle that swerved then hit a vehicle that was parked and unoccupied on the right shoulder of the road.

There have been no charges in this case.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification. 

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Super Bowl....Super Game Or Super Dud?
Randy Smith: Super Bowl....Super Game Or Super Dud?
  • Sports
  • 2/9/2024
2 Indicted, Charged In 2023 Marion County Homicide
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2024
1 Person Killed In I-75 Wreck Thursday
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2024
Maryville Deputy Shot And Killed During Traffic Stop, Female Deputy Shot In Leg, Blue Alert Issued
Maryville Deputy Shot And Killed During Traffic Stop, Female Deputy Shot In Leg, Blue Alert Issued
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2024
Case Settled In Matter Of Man Shooting Another For Turning Off The Music At BBQ
Case Settled In Matter Of Man Shooting Another For Turning Off The Music At BBQ
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2024
New Lookout Mountain, Ga., Fire And Police Chief Praised At Council Meeting
New Lookout Mountain, Ga., Fire And Police Chief Praised At Council Meeting
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2024
Breaking News
2 Indicted, Charged In 2023 Marion County Homicide
  • 2/9/2024

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging two people in connection to a 2023 homicide. On Feb. 9, 2023, at the request of 12th Judicial ... more

1 Person Killed In I-75 Wreck Thursday
  • 2/9/2024

A person was killed in an accident on northbound I-75 at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found three injured people in a vehicle. A front-seat passenger was killed upon ... more

Case Settled In Matter Of Man Shooting Another For Turning Off The Music At BBQ
Case Settled In Matter Of Man Shooting Another For Turning Off The Music At BBQ
  • 2/9/2024

Charles Dewayne Jackson has been sentenced to two years in prison for an incident in October 2022 in which police said he shot another man multiple times after he got mad that the music was turned ... more

Breaking News
New Lookout Mountain, Ga., Fire And Police Chief Praised At Council Meeting
New Lookout Mountain, Ga., Fire And Police Chief Praised At Council Meeting
  • 2/9/2024
1 Person Shot On Wilcox Boulevard
  • 2/8/2024
Cleveland, Tn., Man Finally Stopped After Driving Recklessly In High Speed Chattanooga Chase
Cleveland, Tn., Man Finally Stopped After Driving Recklessly In High Speed Chattanooga Chase
  • 2/8/2024
VIDEO: Dramatic Footage By Ben Cagle Of The Capt. Larry Taylor Procession
  • 2/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/8/2024
Opinion
Is This The Best We Can Do? - And Response
  • 2/8/2024
Time For The 25th?
  • 2/8/2024
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update
  • 2/8/2024
My Support Of Jackie Anderson Thomas
  • 2/8/2024
The Achievement School District Is A Failed Approach To School Reform
  • 2/8/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Hungry For Another National Title Quest
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Hungry For Another National Title Quest
  • 2/8/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Announces MLS NEXT Pro Schedule
  • 2/8/2024
Randy Smith: Super Bowl....Super Game Or Super Dud?
Randy Smith: Super Bowl....Super Game Or Super Dud?
  • 2/9/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
UTC Women Hold Samford To 39 Points In SoCon Road Win
  • 2/8/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Secures Top Recognition In 2023 IRONMAN Athletes' Choice Awards
  • 2/8/2024
Stacey Alexander: Governor Lee’s Veracity Has Hit Home
  • 2/9/2024
American Inns Of Court Raises $21,437 For Children's Advocacy Center
American Inns Of Court Raises $21,437 For Children's Advocacy Center
  • 2/9/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 2/9/2024
The Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Presents The Youth Photography Showcase Awards
  • 2/9/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/8/2024
CSO Presents Ben Van Winkle And The Figment Feb. 17
CSO Presents Ben Van Winkle And The Figment Feb. 17
  • 2/8/2024
PHOTOS: Remembering Toby Keith
  • 2/8/2024
The North River Concert Series Hosts Clare Donohue And Randy Wensel Feb. 16
The North River Concert Series Hosts Clare Donohue And Randy Wensel Feb. 16
  • 2/8/2024
Marc Broussard Comes To Walker Theatre Feb. 27
  • 2/7/2024
Opinion
Is This The Best We Can Do? - And Response
  • 2/8/2024
Time For The 25th?
  • 2/8/2024
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update
  • 2/8/2024
Dining
Five Wits Brewing Company Presents The Pickleball Project
Five Wits Brewing Company Presents The Pickleball Project
  • 2/8/2024
The Creag At McLemore Plans Special Valentine's Dinner
  • 2/7/2024
Food Truck Friday Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Wing-Off Competition Feb. 9 And Announces Change
Food Truck Friday Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Wing-Off Competition Feb. 9 And Announces Change
  • 2/2/2024
Business/Government
CBL Properties Has 6.7% Increase In Quarterly Dividend
  • 2/8/2024
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Feb. 12-16
  • 2/8/2024
Fugitive Booked On Warrant For Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/9/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Love At First Sight: Staging Tips for Buyers To Fall Head Over Heels
Kadi Brown: Love At First Sight: Staging Tips for Buyers To Fall Head Over Heels
  • 2/8/2024
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
  • 2/5/2024
4-Story Office Building At 1413 Chestnut St. Sells For $4.6 Million
4-Story Office Building At 1413 Chestnut St. Sells For $4.6 Million
  • 2/2/2024
Student Scene
GPS Celebrates National Girls And Women In Sports Day
GPS Celebrates National Girls And Women In Sports Day
  • 2/8/2024
GNTC Students Awarded Gov. Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship
  • 2/7/2024
Origins Expert Paul Nelson To Speak At Southern Adventist University
Origins Expert Paul Nelson To Speak At Southern Adventist University
  • 2/7/2024
Living Well
Siskin Hospital President Named To The AHA Policy Board
Siskin Hospital President Named To The AHA Policy Board
  • 2/6/2024
Erlanger Announces Inaugural Shining Star Award Winner, Lauren Lay
Erlanger Announces Inaugural Shining Star Award Winner, Lauren Lay
  • 2/6/2024
Hamilton Food Services Ambassador Wins Statewide Hospital Hero Award
Hamilton Food Services Ambassador Wins Statewide Hospital Hero Award
  • 2/6/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Johnny Cash And Johnny Paycheck
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Johnny Cash And Johnny Paycheck
  • 2/7/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
  • 2/3/2024
Tennessee Pollinator Efforts Recognized By International Non-Profit
  • 2/2/2024
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 42: Companion Animals 2
  • 2/6/2024
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
  • 2/6/2024
Griffin, Ga. Great Travel Destination With Stately Homes, Architectural Beauty & Small-Town Charm
Griffin, Ga. Great Travel Destination With Stately Homes, Architectural Beauty & Small-Town Charm
  • 2/5/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: It's Been About Giving Since The Beginning
Bob Tamasy: It's Been About Giving Since The Beginning
  • 2/8/2024
Jon Meacham To Keynote 2024 Thorne Sparkman Lecture Series
  • 2/7/2024
"The Look Of Love" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/6/2024
Obituaries
Antonio Blattain Owens
Antonio Blattain Owens
  • 2/9/2024
Norma Jean Gibson Lane
Norma Jean Gibson Lane
  • 2/9/2024
Howard "Corkie" Eugene Owens
Howard "Corkie" Eugene Owens
  • 2/8/2024
Area Obituaries
Carroll, Vernon Owen (Athens)
Carroll, Vernon Owen (Athens)
  • 2/8/2024
Hicks, Seth Austin Alexander (Cleveland)
Hicks, Seth Austin Alexander (Cleveland)
  • 2/8/2024
Hefner, William David (McDonald)
Hefner, William David (McDonald)
  • 2/8/2024