Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR HERNANDEZ, MYNOR ELIAS

2617 E. 17TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ALLISON, SHATERIA NICOLE

4061 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION



BAILEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER

57 NORWOOD ST SECTION, 35771

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BARNES, KYLE

3 MATLOCK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BATSON, KYLE RICHARD

917 SARVIS BRANCH RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BRAVO DIAZ, BRYAN

718 CARUTHERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112408

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE

4211 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRZEZINSKI, ROBERT ADAM

3008 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH.

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METH.

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN

9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY - OCCU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



CHARLES, BEYONCE LAKUC

8320 PROVIDENCE RD OOLTEWAH, 373639616

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL

4411 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111702

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEVRIES, CASSIDY BRIANNA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL

3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



DEWS, LADARRIUS M

3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DUNN, CALVIN KEITH

1535 SPRING MEADOWS DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ELLIS, DUSTIN PHILIP

2510 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GLOVER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 HOMELESS GEORGETOWN, 373366264

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



HAMBY, DAVID LEWIS

3 MATLOCK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



HICKS, BRYAN CHASE

454 DREW DR HOLLYWOOD, 35752

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

6419 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUNNICUTT, DUSTY ALEXANDER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN

2710 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KEPPER, BRIAN J

8147 FOSTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214206

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



LEE, MARTELLIS ANTOINE

2177 CAMDEN ST APT 2177 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LLOYD, KELVIN J

7986 JONATHAN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE

2810 E 46TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOTON, JAQUAN

2226 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF SERVICES



NILSON, RYAN DANIEL

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

BURGLARY



PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD

10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PASCUAL, DIEGO M

1706 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



PHILLIPS, WILSON AARON

720 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



ROUNSAVILLE, APRIL D

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD UNIT M114 CHATTANOOGA,, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SCRUGGS, ZACHARY RYAN

213 S.

SKYLINE AVE ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASERGIO, ARCADIO CHILEL4074 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYSMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY2901 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, KEVIN MALIK3408 GAIL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121220Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLETROXELL, JASON EUGENE2421 DOOLITTLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWEATHERBY, ANDREW T727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWELLS, LAKEIA CHRISTINE1100 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYWOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSS. STOLEN PROPETYPOSS. STOLEN PROPETY

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR HERNANDEZ, MYNOR ELIAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ALLISON, SHATERIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/10/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION BAILEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/18/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BARNES, KYLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/11/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BATSON, KYLE RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/18/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BRAVO DIAZ, BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/13/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/21/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRZEZINSKI, ROBERT ADAM

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/10/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH.

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METH.

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/25/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY - OCCU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE CHARLES, BEYONCE LAKUC

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/05/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/08/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEVRIES, CASSIDY BRIANNA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/24/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/02/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION DEWS, LADARRIUS M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/04/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DUNN, CALVIN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/10/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HAMBY, DAVID LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/24/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE HENRY, WALTER JERMACK

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HICKS, BRYAN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNNICUTT, DUSTY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/18/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KEPPER, BRIAN J

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) KING, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/14/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LEE, MARTELLIS ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY LLOYD, KELVIN J

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 06/29/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, DAVID SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/12/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MOTON, JAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES NILSON, RYAN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/10/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/24/1972

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) PASCUAL, DIEGO M

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/27/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE PHILLIPS, WILSON AARON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/03/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, MICHAEL OMAR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/15/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LICENSE REQUIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER

DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE RATLIFF, AMBER LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/05/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 01/09/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/23/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) PUBLIC INTOX SCRUGGS, ZACHARY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, KEVIN MALIK

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE TROXELL, JASON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/18/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WEATHERBY, ANDREW T

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WELLS, LAKEIA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/09/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. STOLEN PROPETY

POSS. STOLEN PROPETY



