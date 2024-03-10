Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR HERNANDEZ, MYNOR ELIAS
2617 E. 17TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ALLISON, SHATERIA NICOLE
4061 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

BAILEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
57 NORWOOD ST SECTION, 35771
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BARNES, KYLE
3 MATLOCK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BATSON, KYLE RICHARD
917 SARVIS BRANCH RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BRAVO DIAZ, BRYAN
718 CARUTHERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112408
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE
4211 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRZEZINSKI, ROBERT ADAM
3008 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH.
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METH.
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY - OCCU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

CHARLES, BEYONCE LAKUC
8320 PROVIDENCE RD OOLTEWAH, 373639616
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL
4411 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111702
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEVRIES, CASSIDY BRIANNA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DEWS, LADARRIUS M
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUNN, CALVIN KEITH
1535 SPRING MEADOWS DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ELLIS, DUSTIN PHILIP
2510 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GLOVER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 HOMELESS GEORGETOWN, 373366264
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

HAMBY, DAVID LEWIS
3 MATLOCK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

HICKS, BRYAN CHASE
454 DREW DR HOLLYWOOD, 35752
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
6419 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNNICUTT, DUSTY ALEXANDER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN
2710 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KEPPER, BRIAN J
8147 FOSTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214206
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LEE, MARTELLIS ANTOINE
2177 CAMDEN ST APT 2177 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LLOYD, KELVIN J
7986 JONATHAN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
2810 E 46TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOTON, JAQUAN
2226 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES

NILSON, RYAN DANIEL
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
BURGLARY

PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD
10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PASCUAL, DIEGO M
1706 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PHILLIPS, WILSON AARON
720 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

ROUNSAVILLE, APRIL D
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD UNIT M114 CHATTANOOGA,, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCRUGGS, ZACHARY RYAN
213 S.

SKYLINE AVE ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SERGIO, ARCADIO CHILEL
4074 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY
2901 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, KEVIN MALIK
3408 GAIL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121220
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

TROXELL, JASON EUGENE
2421 DOOLITTLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN
3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WELLS, LAKEIA CHRISTINE
1100 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS. STOLEN PROPETY
POSS. STOLEN PROPETY

