Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUILAR HERNANDEZ, MYNOR ELIAS
2617 E. 17TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ALLISON, SHATERIA NICOLE
4061 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
BAILEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
57 NORWOOD ST SECTION, 35771
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BARNES, KYLE
3 MATLOCK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BATSON, KYLE RICHARD
917 SARVIS BRANCH RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BRAVO DIAZ, BRYAN
718 CARUTHERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112408
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE
4211 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRZEZINSKI, ROBERT ADAM
3008 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH.
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METH.
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY - OCCU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CHARLES, BEYONCE LAKUC
8320 PROVIDENCE RD OOLTEWAH, 373639616
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL
4411 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111702
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEVRIES, CASSIDY BRIANNA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DEWS, LADARRIUS M
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUNN, CALVIN KEITH
1535 SPRING MEADOWS DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ELLIS, DUSTIN PHILIP
2510 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GLOVER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 HOMELESS GEORGETOWN, 373366264
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
HAMBY, DAVID LEWIS
3 MATLOCK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HICKS, BRYAN CHASE
454 DREW DR HOLLYWOOD, 35752
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
6419 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNNICUTT, DUSTY ALEXANDER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN
2710 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KEPPER, BRIAN J
8147 FOSTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214206
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LEE, MARTELLIS ANTOINE
2177 CAMDEN ST APT 2177 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LLOYD, KELVIN J
7986 JONATHAN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
2810 E 46TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOTON, JAQUAN
2226 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
NILSON, RYAN DANIEL
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
BURGLARY
PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD
10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PASCUAL, DIEGO M
1706 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PHILLIPS, WILSON AARON
720 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
ROUNSAVILLE, APRIL D
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD UNIT M114 CHATTANOOGA,, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCRUGGS, ZACHARY RYAN
213 S.
SKYLINE AVE ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SERGIO, ARCADIO CHILEL
4074 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY
2901 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, KEVIN MALIK
3408 GAIL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121220
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
TROXELL, JASON EUGENE
2421 DOOLITTLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN
3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WELLS, LAKEIA CHRISTINE
1100 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS. STOLEN PROPETY
POSS. STOLEN PROPETY
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUILAR HERNANDEZ, MYNOR ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ALLISON, SHATERIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
|
|BAILEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BARNES, KYLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BATSON, KYLE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BRAVO DIAZ, BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRZEZINSKI, ROBERT ADAM
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/10/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH.
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METH.
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY - OCCU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|CHARLES, BEYONCE LAKUC
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/05/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DEVRIES, CASSIDY BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/24/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|DEWS, LADARRIUS M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DUNN, CALVIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HAMBY, DAVID LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/24/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, BRYAN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUNNICUTT, DUSTY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/18/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KEPPER, BRIAN J
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|KING, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LEE, MARTELLIS ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LLOYD, KELVIN J
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/29/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, DAVID SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOTON, JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NILSON, RYAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/10/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/24/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|PASCUAL, DIEGO M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PHILLIPS, WILSON AARON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, MICHAEL OMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/15/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LICENSE REQUIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- OPEN CONTAINER
- DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|RATLIFF, AMBER LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 01/09/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/23/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCRUGGS, ZACHARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, KEVIN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
|
|TROXELL, JASON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/18/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WELLS, LAKEIA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/09/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. STOLEN PROPETY
- POSS. STOLEN PROPETY
|