Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
APPLEBERRY, KEVIN CRAWFORD
1905 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING
BALES, CONNER JOSEPH
9411 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
BALTAZAR GABRIEL, VICTOR NOEL
2315 EAST TRI CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT
1111 ROSELAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213757
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
118 BELL RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
EVADING ARREST
CANNING, RANDY MATT
976 GORGE VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR
714 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN
1009 N HICKORY ST Chattanooga, 374063112
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CRISP, RICHARD LEE
101 LOIS LN BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOMINGO, DELFINO REYNOSO
4008 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FERNANDEZ QUIROZ, VICTOR MANUEL
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON
2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FOX, DAVID ARNOLD-WILKEY
800 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HAWK, MELANIE DAWN
1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HEARD, AMBER LEANN
181 HOPE CT DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
1338 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023907
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOLLAND, RICHARD BRADLEY
1607 ANDERSON AVE Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
HUGHES, JAMARION J
4630 DUSTY TRAIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
INMAN, SHANNA DEVON
2984 LANDMARK COURT NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JORDON, DELANDRIOUS KEVON
5005 BROGDEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KELSAY, KATELYN ANN
3981 GREEN SHANTY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
KING, JENNIFER LYNN
9213 N. HICKORY VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD
204 FLORA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OR PROTECTION ORDER
LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
178 HURT MILL RD BREMAN, 30110
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
LOPEZ PEREZ, MINAEN DAVID
13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOPEZ-SALAS, SERGIO
1713 OLIVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCCLAIN, CANDICE NICOLE
503 ELY RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MENDEZ DIAZ, NELSON DANILO
UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MENDEZ PUAC, ARNULFO
1719 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MILLER, DAVID SCOTT
2417 REUNION DR VIOLET, 70019
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE
925 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111595
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MIRROR/FOOTREST REQUIRED
RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, MICHAEL OMAR
1913 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE REQUIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER
DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
RATLIFF, AMBER LEE
1701 NORTH CONCORD DRIVE APT 69 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH
122 CHICHAMOUNGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) PUBLIC INTOX
SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SMITH, CHELSEY LOUISE
2406 HIGHWAY 411 OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUGGS, JOHN THOMAS
10826 SOUTHSHORE CT HAMPTON, 30228
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TERCERO, JUAN JACINTO
4301 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
1181 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|BALES, CONNER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/30/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/17/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|CANNING, RANDY MATT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/14/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CRISP, RICHARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOMINGO, DELFINO REYNOSO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|FOX, DAVID ARNOLD-WILKEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|HAWK, MELANIE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|HEARD, AMBER LEANN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/25/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HOLLAND, RICHARD BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/24/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
|
|HUGHES, JAMARION J
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|INMAN, SHANNA DEVON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/12/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JORDON, DELANDRIOUS KEVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|KELSAY, KATELYN ANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|LOPEZ PEREZ, MINAEN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ-SALAS, SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCCLAIN, CANDICE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MENDEZ DIAZ, NELSON DANILO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSIN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
|
|SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/22/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTION
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|SMITH, CHELSEY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUGGS, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/19/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TERCERO, JUAN JACINTO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/12/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
|