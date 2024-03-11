Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, KEVIN CRAWFORD

1905 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPROPER PASSING



BALES, CONNER JOSEPH

9411 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



BALTAZAR GABRIEL, VICTOR NOEL

2315 EAST TRI CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT

1111 ROSELAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213757

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN

118 BELL RD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

EVADING ARREST



CANNING, RANDY MATT

976 GORGE VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR

714 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN

1009 N HICKORY ST Chattanooga, 374063112

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CRISP, RICHARD LEE101 LOIS LN BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DOMINGO, DELFINO REYNOSO4008 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFERNANDEZ QUIROZ, VICTOR MANUEL7324 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL INQUIRYFOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FOX, DAVID ARNOLD-WILKEY800 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSHAWK, MELANIE DAWN1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEHEARD, AMBER LEANN181 HOPE CT DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHENRY, WALTER JERMACK1338 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023907Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTHOLLAND, RICHARD BRADLEY1607 ANDERSON AVE Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYHUGHES, JAMARION J4630 DUSTY TRAIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)INMAN, SHANNA DEVON2984 LANDMARK COURT NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYJORDON, DELANDRIOUS KEVON5005 BROGDEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREKELSAY, KATELYN ANN3981 GREEN SHANTY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTKING, JENNIFER LYNN9213 N. HICKORY VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD204 FLORA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OR PROTECTION ORDERLANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD178 HURT MILL RD BREMAN, 30110Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONLOPEZ PEREZ, MINAEN DAVID13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOPEZ-SALAS, SERGIO1713 OLIVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMCCLAIN, CANDICE NICOLE503 ELY RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MENDEZ DIAZ, NELSON DANILOUNKNOWN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMENDEZ PUAC, ARNULFO1719 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETEXTING WHILE DRIVINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMILLER, DAVID SCOTT2417 REUNION DR VIOLET, 70019Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTPARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE925 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111595Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWMIRROR/FOOTREST REQUIREDRAMIREZ-MENDEZ, MICHAEL OMAR1913 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELICENSE REQUIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINERDRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLERATLIFF, AMBER LEE1701 NORTH CONCORD DRIVE APT 69 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARRHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTSCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH122 CHICHAMOUNGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) PUBLIC INTOXSMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONSMITH, CHELSEY LOUISE2406 HIGHWAY 411 OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUGGS, JOHN THOMAS10826 SOUTHSHORE CT HAMPTON, 30228Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTTERCERO, JUAN JACINTO4301 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEYOUNCE, TONYA RANA1181 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BALES, CONNER JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/30/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/17/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

EVADING ARREST CANNING, RANDY MATT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/14/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CRISP, RICHARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/27/1973

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOMINGO, DELFINO REYNOSO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FOX, DAVID ARNOLD-WILKEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/30/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HAWK, MELANIE DAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/06/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE HEARD, AMBER LEANN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/25/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HOLLAND, RICHARD BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/24/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY HUGHES, JAMARION J

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

INMAN, SHANNA DEVON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/12/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JORDON, DELANDRIOUS KEVON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE KELSAY, KATELYN ANN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION LOPEZ PEREZ, MINAEN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOPEZ-SALAS, SERGIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/18/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCCLAIN, CANDICE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENDEZ DIAZ, NELSON DANILO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSIN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000) SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/22/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION SMITH, CHELSEY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUGGS, JOHN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/19/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT TERCERO, JUAN JACINTO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/12/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE YOUNCE, TONYA RANA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/08/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



