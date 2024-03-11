Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, March 11, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, KEVIN CRAWFORD 
1905 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING

BALES, CONNER JOSEPH 
9411 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

BALTAZAR GABRIEL, VICTOR NOEL 
2315 EAST TRI CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT 
1111 ROSELAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213757 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN 
118 BELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE 
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
EVADING ARREST

CANNING, RANDY MATT 
976 GORGE VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR 
714 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN 
1009 N HICKORY ST Chattanooga, 374063112 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CRISP, RICHARD LEE 
101 LOIS LN BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOMINGO, DELFINO REYNOSO 
4008 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FERNANDEZ QUIROZ, VICTOR MANUEL 
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY

FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON 
2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FOX, DAVID ARNOLD-WILKEY 
800 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

HAWK, MELANIE DAWN 
1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

HEARD, AMBER LEANN 
181 HOPE CT DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HENRY, WALTER JERMACK 
1338 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023907 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOLLAND, RICHARD BRADLEY 
1607 ANDERSON AVE Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

HUGHES, JAMARION J 
4630 DUSTY TRAIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

INMAN, SHANNA DEVON 
2984 LANDMARK COURT NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JORDON, DELANDRIOUS KEVON 
5005 BROGDEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

KELSAY, KATELYN ANN 
3981 GREEN SHANTY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

KING, JENNIFER LYNN 
9213 N. HICKORY VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD 
204 FLORA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OR PROTECTION ORDER

LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD 
178 HURT MILL RD BREMAN, 30110 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

LOPEZ PEREZ, MINAEN DAVID 
13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOPEZ-SALAS, SERGIO 
1713 OLIVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCCLAIN, CANDICE NICOLE 
503 ELY RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENDEZ DIAZ, NELSON DANILO 
UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MENDEZ PUAC, ARNULFO 
1719 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MILLER, DAVID SCOTT 
2417 REUNION DR VIOLET, 70019 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE 
925 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111595 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MIRROR/FOOTREST REQUIRED

RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, MICHAEL OMAR 
1913 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE REQUIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER
DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

RATLIFF, AMBER LEE 
1701 NORTH CONCORD DRIVE APT 69 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH 
122 CHICHAMOUNGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) PUBLIC INTOX

SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI 
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

SMITH, CHELSEY LOUISE 
2406 HIGHWAY 411 OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUGGS, JOHN THOMAS 
10826 SOUTHSHORE CT HAMPTON, 30228 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TERCERO, JUAN JACINTO 
4301 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

YOUNCE, TONYA RANA 
1181 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BALES, CONNER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/30/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/17/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • EVADING ARREST
CANNING, RANDY MATT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/14/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CRISP, RICHARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOMINGO, DELFINO REYNOSO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FOX, DAVID ARNOLD-WILKEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HAWK, MELANIE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HEARD, AMBER LEANN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/25/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HOLLAND, RICHARD BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/24/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
HUGHES, JAMARION J
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
INMAN, SHANNA DEVON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/12/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JORDON, DELANDRIOUS KEVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KELSAY, KATELYN ANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
LOPEZ PEREZ, MINAEN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOPEZ-SALAS, SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCCLAIN, CANDICE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MENDEZ DIAZ, NELSON DANILO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSIN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/22/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SMITH, CHELSEY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUGGS, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/19/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TERCERO, JUAN JACINTO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/12/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION



