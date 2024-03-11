Multiple Guns, Ammo Found, Arrests Made In Joint Warrant Operation

Chattanooga Police and the ATF located multiple illegally-owned firearms, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia and made arrests during a joint operation on persons with active warrants for gun-related offenses.
After ballistic testing, one firearm has already been linked to other crimes, police said.
Another suspect, who was involved in a December shooting, was also taken into custody during the operation.
In total, 18 active warrants were cleared.
Captain Eddy Chamberlin said, "The
success of this week's efforts can directly be attributed to the positive relationships between our community members who 'see something, say something' and our Neighborhood Policing officers who closely worked with our investigative units and federal partners to remove dangerous guns and individuals from threatening our community."