Gregg Gentry Retires After 35 Years At Erlanger; Other Hospital Leadership Changes Made

Gregg Gentry is retiring after 35 years at Erlanger Health System, and other hospital changes were announced.

Tyler Winks, who previously held the interim chief operating officer (COO) position, is now formally transitioning into the permanent role of executive vice president (EVP) and COO.

Wendy Fournet, former chief human resources officer, will assume the role of EVP and chief administrative officer.

Rachel Harris, previously senior vice president and chief nurse executive, will now hold the title of EVP and chief nursing officer.

Mark Stafne is joining the leadership team as the chief growth officer. Officials said the addition "reflects Erlanger's commitment to non-profit growth strategies. As a non-profit organization, Erlanger recognizes the imperative nature of growth for the betterment of its services and community impact. The introduction of the chief growth officer position underscores Erlanger's dedication to aligning its leadership with successful non-profit structures, emphasizing strategic growth and organizational advancement."

Mr. Coleman said, "This transformative phase underscores Erlanger's commitment to evolving with the healthcare landscape while staying true to our non-profit mission. The appointments of Tyler Winks, Wendy Fournet, and Mark Stafne are pivotal in steering our organization towards continued excellence."



Officials said the new leadership structure is better aligned with other similar non-profit organizations. Last July, Erlanger officially became a private 501(c)3 as it "better positioned itself for the longevity and success of the organization after years of working towards the important governance change. Over the succeeding months, the Chattanooga-based health system continued to work through additional steps of the transition creating a seamless switch. This new arrangement of leadership and their responsibilities is the next logical step for setting up a positive future."

“I am excited for these next steps in the Erlanger journey as we continue our work towards a brighter future,” said Jim Coleman, Erlanger CEO. “Creating better alignment throughout our organization is the next step in creating the infrastructure we need to move forward.”

Mr. Gentry served 35 years in various progressive leadership roles, from director of compensation and benefits to his current role as chief administrative officer and chief of staff to the president and CEO.

Mr. Coleman stated, “We congratulate Gregg for a job well done and are excited for this next chapter. I am thankful to Gregg for his commitment to Erlanger, his steadfast leadership to the organization, and his genuine passion for Erlanger and its people.”



He said, "This leadership evolution marks a pivotal moment for Erlanger as it works towards streamlining decision-making processes and achieving strategic goals. The new structure brings together diverse groups from across the healthcare system, fostering better alignment to enhance operational efficiency."

