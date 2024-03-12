Former VA Counselor Who Rammed Vehicle Into Ooltewah Man's House Uses Insanity Plea

A Signal Mountain man who drove a truck into the kitchen of an Ooltewah man, heavily damaging several of the man's vehicles and pulling down the house's electrical panel, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Phillip Bryant Elliott, who was 53 at the time of the incident in September 2022, appeared before Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn, who approved the plea.

Prosecutor Carl Huskins did not dispute the plea, saying experts from Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute said Elliott was delusional and the plea could be sustained.

Judge Dunn said Elliott will undergo additional psychiatric examination, then it will be decided whether he will be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility or undergo mandatory outpatient psychiatric treatment.

The incident caused over $60,000 in damage at the house on Balata Drive.

Elliott was charged with attempted first-degree murder and vandalism.

Arriving deputies who were clearing the home found an older man in a back bedroom holding a large revolver. It was learned that he was the homeowner and was cleaning the unloaded gun when Elliott drove into his house.

Elliott's green Chevrolet Silverado was entirely inside the kitchen, it was stated. The homeowner said Elliott had been trying to kill him.

The homeowner said after Elliott arrived, he ran into his neighbor's home through an open door. He said the neighbors ran out of the house when he came in holding the gun.

Deputies found Elliott on foot near the entrance to the neighborhood. He said he had gone to the man's house to kill him. He said he formerly was a counselor for Veterans Affairs and had met the Ooltewah man there. He said Elliott had once been his counselor and they were friends at one time.

Elliott said he believed that the Ooltewah man "had killed kids while driving a truck in the 1970s."

He said he had come to the man's house twice before to kill him, but did not go through with it.

Authorities said Elliott busted the windows and put dents in multiple vehicles at the Ooltewah residence.

A neighbor told of hearing a loud crash and then yelling coming from the house.

Prosecutor Huskins said Elliott had believed he was in communication with the late comedian and actor Robin Williams and believed that the FBI was investigating the Ooltewah man.

He said Elliott is a combat veteran.