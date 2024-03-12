Latest Headlines

Chattanooga To Get 3-Person Innovation Team As Part Of Bloomberg American Sustainable Cities Program

  • Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Bloomberg Philanthropies has announced that as one of 25 cities selected for its American Sustainable Cities Program, Chattanooga will receive a three-person innovation team for three years to help the city execute sustainability and equity initiatives funded by the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The idea of One Chattanooga is that by addressing our historic issues of inequality we can make our city happier, healthier, safer, and more prosperous for all Chattanoogans," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. "We need all the help we can get to make investments that address historical issues while creating jobs, improving our quality of life, and upgrading our infrastructure. We know these are difficult problems to solve, or they would’ve been solved long ago. This expert support from Bloomberg Philanthropies will help us to make key investments–without overburdening Chattanooga taxpayers. I want to thank Bloomberg Philanthropies for selecting Chattanooga for this opportunity, and for their vision and generosity.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act have made over $400 billion in funding available to local governments to invest in sustainable communities. An example of just one of the funding sources still available is the Inflation Reduction Act’s $2 billion community change grants program. It will award up to $20 million for projects that address challenges like flooding, access to low-emission transportation, lack of community disaster response hubs, access to job training for green economy jobs, and legacy pollution in former industrial sites.

Chattanooga will look to build on significant investments already received from these federal funding sources, including $56 million in lead remediation efforts, $500,000 for passenger rail development, a $25 million RAISE grant for Wilcox Bridge, a $6 million urban forestry grant, and $5 million for the recently completed Chattanooga Airport expansion.

The innovation team will support Chattanooga for up to three years. Chattanooga will also receive multi-year, in-depth, customized policy and technical assistance in collaboration with community-based organizations and local stakeholders to mobilize public, private, and philanthropic investments to achieve their goals.

Read more about the program from Bloomberg here.


Latest Headlines
Controlled Burn On Maclellan Island "Unsuccessful"
Controlled Burn On Maclellan Island "Unsuccessful"
  • Breaking News
  • 3/12/2024
McCallie Tennis Blanks CCS
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/12/2024
Chattanooga Christian School Plans To Fence Entire School Property; Have Improved Entryway
  • Breaking News
  • 3/12/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Announcement 2024 Promotionals and Themes
  • Sports
  • 3/12/2024
Mocs Sweep Top Honors At Chris Banister Invitational
  • Sports
  • 3/12/2024
Cleveland Shuts Out Coahulla Creek, 7-0, As Wenger Shines
Cleveland Shuts Out Coahulla Creek, 7-0, As Wenger Shines
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/12/2024
Breaking News
Controlled Burn On Maclellan Island "Unsuccessful"
Controlled Burn On Maclellan Island "Unsuccessful"
  • 3/12/2024

Chattanooga Audubon Society officials said a controlled burn on Maclellan Island on Tuesday sputtered. Officials said, "Well... We tried. Unfortunately, the conditions for the controlled ... more

SPLOST 2024 Cycle Is Approved By Catoosa County Voters
  • 3/12/2024

The 2024 Cycle SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) has passed in Catoosa County. Final results: 5,798 yes (60.24 percent) 3,759 no (39.05 percent) Total Votes: 9,557 ... more

Chattanooga To Get 3-Person Innovation Team As Part Of Bloomberg American Sustainable Cities Program
  • 3/12/2024

Bloomberg Philanthropies has announced that as one of 25 cities selected for its American Sustainable Cities Program, Chattanooga will receive a three-person innovation team for three years to ... more

Breaking News
Police Say Pair Hit 6 Parked Vehicles At Convention Center Garage While Trying To Steal Car
Police Say Pair Hit 6 Parked Vehicles At Convention Center Garage While Trying To Steal Car
  • 3/12/2024
6 Candidates Vying For Catoosa County Chairman After Judge Orders Ballot Reinstatements
  • 3/12/2024
Matthew Trollinger Chosen As Signal Mountain City Manager; Various Town Fees Increase
  • 3/12/2024
City Auditor Investigating Residency Of Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod
  • 3/12/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/12/2024
Opinion
A Kind Gesture At A Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 3/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Homeless Hints
Jerry Summers: Homeless Hints
  • 3/12/2024
Common Sense In Sports
  • 3/12/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: March 12, 2024
  • 3/12/2024
Jerry Summers: M&M Ups Costs
Jerry Summers: M&M Ups Costs
  • 3/11/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: Asheville Has Been Site of Heartbreak And Exhilaration For Mocs Basketball Program
Paul Payne: Asheville Has Been Site of Heartbreak And Exhilaration For Mocs Basketball Program
  • 3/11/2024
Mocs Sweep Top Honors At Chris Banister Invitational
  • 3/12/2024
Mocs Fall In Overtime To ETSU In SoCon Semifinals
  • 3/10/2024
Randy Smith: A Bad Weekend For Our Teams
Randy Smith: A Bad Weekend For Our Teams
  • 3/11/2024
Dan Fleser: "The Ides Of March" Strikes Tennessee Teams
  • 3/10/2024
Happenings
Stuart James Is Shortlisted Photographer For Sony World Photography Awards
Stuart James Is Shortlisted Photographer For Sony World Photography Awards
  • 3/12/2024
Library To Host Opening Reception For Horace Brazelton Exhibit March 16
Library To Host Opening Reception For Horace Brazelton Exhibit March 16
  • 3/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Lookouts Name Must Go
Jerry Summers: Lookouts Name Must Go
  • 3/11/2024
Charles Googe Speaks At NSDAR Moccasin Bend Chapter About Railroads
Charles Googe Speaks At NSDAR Moccasin Bend Chapter About Railroads
  • 3/12/2024
Chattanooga Engineers Club Has 100th Anniversary Celebration March 25
  • 3/12/2024
Entertainment
CTC Embarks On Journey Of Suspense With Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express”
CTC Embarks On Journey Of Suspense With Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express”
  • 3/12/2024
Road To Nightfall Lineup
  • 3/12/2024
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Classical Guitarist David Leisner March 15
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Classical Guitarist David Leisner March 15
  • 3/12/2024
Beware The Pi(E)s Of March
  • 3/12/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival's First Wave Of 2024 Films And Events Goes To 11
  • 3/12/2024
Opinion
A Kind Gesture At A Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 3/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Homeless Hints
Jerry Summers: Homeless Hints
  • 3/12/2024
Common Sense In Sports
  • 3/12/2024
Dining
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
The Creag At McLemore Has Special St. Patrick's Offerings
  • 3/12/2024
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches The First KIC Nights
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches The First KIC Nights
  • 3/11/2024
Business/Government
Jessica Parrish Named Chattanooga Mortgage Banker Of The Year For 2nd Consecutive Year
  • 3/11/2024
Retro Hughes Road Closed March 13-14 For Watermain Repair
Retro Hughes Road Closed March 13-14 For Watermain Repair
  • 3/12/2024
K9 Helps Discover Narcotics In Vehicle Traffic Stop - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/12/2024
Real Estate
City Officials Say New PILOT Option Would Help Bring More Affordable Units
  • 3/12/2024
Urban Story Ventures Invests $28 Million In State-Of-The-Art Class A Industrial Building
Urban Story Ventures Invests $28 Million In State-Of-The-Art Class A Industrial Building
  • 3/12/2024
AGC East Tennessee Welcomes New Board Members And Recognizes Excellence At Annual Celebration And Fundraiser
  • 3/11/2024
Student Scene
McCallie Wins 6 First Prizes At Regional Science And Engineering Fair
  • 3/12/2024
Lee To Host Conference On Latin American And Iberian Studies
Lee To Host Conference On Latin American And Iberian Studies
  • 3/11/2024
Curiosity And Solutions – An Engineer’s Journey
Curiosity And Solutions – An Engineer’s Journey
  • 3/12/2024
Living Well
Cempa Community Care Appoints Jamie Barbeauld, CPA, As CFO
Cempa Community Care Appoints Jamie Barbeauld, CPA, As CFO
  • 3/12/2024
Physician Assistant Jeremy Waddell Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice
Physician Assistant Jeremy Waddell Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice
  • 3/12/2024
Caregiver Café Panelists To Offer Free Expertise On Finances, Medicare, Veterans Benefits, Senior Care And More
Caregiver Café Panelists To Offer Free Expertise On Finances, Medicare, Veterans Benefits, Senior Care And More
  • 3/11/2024
Memories
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
"Nadine Turchin: A Woman’s Story From Chickamauga" Program Is March 9
  • 2/23/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freedom, I Guess
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freedom, I Guess
  • 3/12/2024
Tennessee State Parks Provide 7 New All-Terrain Wheelchairs
Tennessee State Parks Provide 7 New All-Terrain Wheelchairs
  • 3/11/2024
Glass Farm Nursery Announces Grand Re-Opening Under New Ownership
  • 3/11/2024
Travel
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Returns To Hullander Farm March 17
Red Back Hymnal Singing Returns To Hullander Farm March 17
  • 3/11/2024
Bob Tamasy: This Easter Season, What Will We Do With Jesus?
Bob Tamasy: This Easter Season, What Will We Do With Jesus?
  • 3/11/2024
Easter Sunrise Services To Be Held At Hamilton Memorial Gardens And Chattanooga Memorial Park
Easter Sunrise Services To Be Held At Hamilton Memorial Gardens And Chattanooga Memorial Park
  • 3/8/2024
Obituaries
Deloras Hatfield
Deloras Hatfield
  • 3/12/2024
Rayford Lee Carter
Rayford Lee Carter
  • 3/12/2024
Judy Carol Goodner
Judy Carol Goodner
  • 3/12/2024
Area Obituaries
Shadden, Luke Thomas (Cleveland)
Shadden, Luke Thomas (Cleveland)
  • 3/11/2024
Roberson, Lloyd "George" (Georgetown)
Roberson, Lloyd "George" (Georgetown)
  • 3/11/2024
Levi, William "Tommy" (Chattanooga)
Levi, William "Tommy" (Chattanooga)
  • 3/11/2024