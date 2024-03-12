Chattanooga Christian School Plans To Fence Entire School Property; Have Improved Entryway

Chattanooga Christian School plans to fence its entire St. Elmo property, while enhancing its entryway off Charger Drive, officials said.

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for the city yielding some right of way along Charger Drive for the project and for additional parking for the school.

Mike Price, representing the school, said of the parking situation, "We're crushed - especially at special events."

Architect Bob Franklin said he is designing a handsome fence with brick pillars along the length of Charger Drive.

He said, "It will be a significant improvement to the aesthetics, but it is mainly for improved security."

Mr. Franklin said the new fence will include a staffed gatehouse that will be open for students and staff to enter in the morning, but will be closed all day long except to those who are let in and out.

He said new street trees would be planted all along Charger Drive.

Mr. Price said the school wants to take 15 feet of the wide right-of-way. He said there was some proof that the section of roadway already belongs to the school. He said there would still be 14 feet between the roadway and the curb.

City Councilman Darrin Ledford, a Planning Commission member, said he and district Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley support the request, that is to go before the City Council.

The planning staff had recommended denial, saying with St. Elmo evolving and the need for multi-modal transit that the city should not give up the right-of-way.