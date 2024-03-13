Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/27/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BANKS, BRANDON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BLANTON, ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSE
|
|BROWN GANN, RUBY DERENDA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|CHANEY, TRENTAVIOUS DEAONTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|COSBY, KEVIN DENON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/21/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
|
|CULVER, RAY MACIDAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/08/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CURTIS, SHERRY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/26/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT 39110411
- FALSE REPORTS 39160502
|
|DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF A FIREARM WITH PRI
|
|DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONT SUB)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
|
|DONELSON, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EVERETT, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|FITZPATRICK, SHANNON RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/12/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/02/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GARRISON, MICHAEL S
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRAYSON, SHANE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I 39170406
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION 39140115
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 55120139
|
|HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF BUPRENOFINE H
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R
|
|HIGGINS, BRADLEY KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/03/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUMPHREY, THADDIUS LATRONE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, ARNELLUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)
|
|JONES, ELLIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAYNE, JAMES DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/26/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
|
|MCKINNEY, ANGELA K
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/23/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MILLIGAN, SEAN ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/09/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- ASSAULT
|
|MORGAN, CAROL DENYSE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/21/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/27/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAISLER, JIMMY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/17/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RUSHIN, DOMINIQUE ANTWAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDIDGE, LESLIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHELL, ALEXIS NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SILER, REGINALD DEMON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS OF SCH II FOR RESALE
|
|SPENCER, BILLIE JO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/12/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUTTON, TODD REGIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TERRELL, SHEKINAH H
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC) ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TYLER, JOHN M
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WALKER, YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/31/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION
|
|WALTON, WOCHIMIA DENICE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/06/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|WARLICK, MARISSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WHITTLE, JAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILKEY, SCOTT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, JANUARI LAKEITHA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/06/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|