Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR

4000 FAGAN ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101718

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BANKS, BRANDON LEBRON

316 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BROWN GANN, RUBY DERENDA

412 COUNTY RD 714 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

2835 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

7332 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECOSBY, KEVIN DENON18 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD APT. 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTCURTIS, SHERRY ELIZABETH601 JAMES STREET LOT 42 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT 39110411FALSE REPORTS 39160502DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL3911 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF A FIREARM WITH PRIDANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONT SUB)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)EPPS, DEANTWUNG LEWAYNE3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARFITZPATRICK, SHANNON RAY206 WEST 8TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)FLOYD, ZACHARIE5016 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161929Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FOR RESALERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSGABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB1804 S WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGARRISON, MICHAEL S900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT E64 CHATTANOOGA, 374054504Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGONZALEZ, JAVIER ALEX612 13TH ST SE ALTOONA, 50009Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: TBIRESISTING ARRESTFAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSESPEEDINGGRAYSON, SHANE ALLEN1429 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 373799017Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I 39170406TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503CRIMINAL SIMULATION 39140115FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 55120139HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD3936A CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212101Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTHIGGINS, BRADLEY KEVIN10823 THATCHER CREST DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTHUMPHREY, THADDIUS LATRONE800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022783Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARJONES, ELLIS LEE1910 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071027Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAYNE, JAMES DYLAN240 GRIFFITH CHURCH RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESMILLER, KEONNA A4715 BONNYOAKS DRIVE APT. 805 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLIGAN, SEAN ERNEST2329 JEWETT RD GRANDVIEW, 37337Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYASSAULTMIRANDA JAURIGA, EVELIO ENRIQUE1855 W 60TH STREET, APT. 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONMOORE, ANTHONY EUGENE6239 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORMORGAN, CAROL DENYSE8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UNNOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS3509 VALLEY TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PORTER, JAMES ANDREW611 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTROSS, DEANGLEO MARTRELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374042205Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00DISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRUSHIN, DOMINIQUE ANTWAN300 FIRESIDE WAY FAIRBURN, 30213Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHELL, ALEXIS NICOLE3746 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122002Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYSMITH, TAYLOR BROOKE1680 JED LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF TATTOO PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE IIISPENCER, BILLIE JO11202 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUTTON, TODD REGIS1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTTERRELL, SHEKINAH H621 MEMORIAL DRIVE #303 CHATTANOOGA, 374082837Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC) ASSAULTATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCHILD ENDANGERMENTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWALKER, YOLANDAHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFORFEITURE CAPIAS PUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFORFEITURE CAPIAS RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTIONWARLICK, MARISSA NICOLE1518 PRIGMORG RD CHATTTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEATHERBY, ANDREW T727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWHITTLE, JAMES ALEXANDER708 GERVAISE COURT BRENWOOD, 37027Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILKEY, SCOTT EDWARD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONWILLIAMS, JANUARI LAKEITHA5502 BELAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD1506 SOUTHERNWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/27/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BANKS, BRANDON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BLANTON, ANGELA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSE BROWN GANN, RUBY DERENDA

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/15/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/21/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CHANEY, TRENTAVIOUS DEAONTE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE COSBY, KEVIN DENON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/10/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/21/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY CULVER, RAY MACIDAN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/08/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CURTIS, SHERRY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/26/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT 39110411

FALSE REPORTS 39160502 DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF A FIREARM WITH PRI DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/28/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONT SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA) DONELSON, JAMES DAVID

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVERETT, JOSEPH LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/20/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) FITZPATRICK, SHANNON RAY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/12/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/02/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GARRISON, MICHAEL S

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GRAYSON, SHANE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/20/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I 39170406

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503

CRIMINAL SIMULATION 39140115

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 55120139 HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF BUPRENOFINE H

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R HIGGINS, BRADLEY KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/03/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUMPHREY, THADDIUS LATRONE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, ARNELLUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/24/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA) JONES, ELLIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/25/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAYNE, JAMES DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/04/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/26/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV MCKINNEY, ANGELA K

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/23/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MILLIGAN, SEAN ERNEST

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/09/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ASSAULT

MORGAN, CAROL DENYSE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 07/21/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/27/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAISLER, JIMMY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/17/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RUSHIN, DOMINIQUE ANTWAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDIDGE, LESLIE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHELL, ALEXIS NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SILER, REGINALD DEMON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF SCH II FOR RESALE SPENCER, BILLIE JO

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/12/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUTTON, TODD REGIS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/24/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

TERRELL, SHEKINAH H

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC) ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TYLER, JOHN M

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WALKER, YOLANDA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/31/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FORFEITURE CAPIAS PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FORFEITURE CAPIAS RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION WALTON, WOCHIMIA DENICE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/06/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC WARLICK, MARISSA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/16/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEATHERBY, ANDREW T

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WHITTLE, JAMES ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKEY, SCOTT EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WILLIAMS, JANUARI LAKEITHA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/06/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/24/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/04/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



