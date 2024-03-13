Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR
4000 FAGAN ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101718
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BANKS, BRANDON LEBRON
316 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BROWN GANN, RUBY DERENDA
412 COUNTY RD 714 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
2835 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
7332 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

COSBY, KEVIN DENON
18 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD APT. 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CURTIS, SHERRY ELIZABETH
601 JAMES STREET LOT 42 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT 39110411
FALSE REPORTS 39160502

DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL
3911 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF A FIREARM WITH PRI

DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONT SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

EPPS, DEANTWUNG LEWAYNE
3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FITZPATRICK, SHANNON RAY
206 WEST 8TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FLOYD, ZACHARIE
5016 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161929
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

GABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB
1804 S WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARRISON, MICHAEL S
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT E64 CHATTANOOGA, 374054504
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GONZALEZ, JAVIER ALEX
612 13TH ST SE ALTOONA, 50009
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
RESISTING ARREST
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
SPEEDING

GRAYSON, SHANE ALLEN
1429 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 373799017
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I 39170406
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503
CRIMINAL SIMULATION 39140115
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 55120139

HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
3936A CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212101
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HIGGINS, BRADLEY KEVIN
10823 THATCHER CREST DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUMPHREY, THADDIUS LATRONE
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022783
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JONES, ELLIS LEE
1910 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071027
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAYNE, JAMES DYLAN
240 GRIFFITH CHURCH RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

MILLER, KEONNA A
4715 BONNYOAKS DRIVE APT. 805 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLIGAN, SEAN ERNEST
2329 JEWETT RD GRANDVIEW, 37337
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT

MIRANDA JAURIGA, EVELIO ENRIQUE
1855 W 60TH STREET, APT. 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

MOORE, ANTHONY EUGENE
6239 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

MORGAN, CAROL DENYSE
8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS
3509 VALLEY TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, JAMES ANDREW
611 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374042205
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RUSHIN, DOMINIQUE ANTWAN
300 FIRESIDE WAY FAIRBURN, 30213
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELL, ALEXIS NICOLE
3746 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122002
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

SMITH, TAYLOR BROOKE
1680 JED LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF TATTOO PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE III

SPENCER, BILLIE JO
11202 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUTTON, TODD REGIS
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

TERRELL, SHEKINAH H
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE #303 CHATTANOOGA, 374082837
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC) ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WALKER, YOLANDA
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FORFEITURE CAPIAS PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FORFEITURE CAPIAS RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION

WARLICK, MARISSA NICOLE
1518 PRIGMORG RD CHATTTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WHITTLE, JAMES ALEXANDER
708 GERVAISE COURT BRENWOOD, 37027
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKEY, SCOTT EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WILLIAMS, JANUARI LAKEITHA
5502 BELAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD
1506 SOUTHERNWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/27/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BANKS, BRANDON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BLANTON, ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSE
BROWN GANN, RUBY DERENDA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHANEY, TRENTAVIOUS DEAONTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
COSBY, KEVIN DENON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/21/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
CULVER, RAY MACIDAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/08/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CURTIS, SHERRY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/26/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT 39110411
  • FALSE REPORTS 39160502
DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF A FIREARM WITH PRI
DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONT SUB)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
DONELSON, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVERETT, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
FITZPATRICK, SHANNON RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/12/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/02/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARRISON, MICHAEL S
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRAYSON, SHANE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I 39170406
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION 39140115
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 55120139
HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF BUPRENOFINE H
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R
HIGGINS, BRADLEY KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/03/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUMPHREY, THADDIUS LATRONE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, ARNELLUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)
JONES, ELLIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAYNE, JAMES DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/26/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
MCKINNEY, ANGELA K
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/23/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MILLIGAN, SEAN ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/09/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • ASSAULT
MORGAN, CAROL DENYSE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/21/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/27/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAISLER, JIMMY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/17/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RUSHIN, DOMINIQUE ANTWAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDIDGE, LESLIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHELL, ALEXIS NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SILER, REGINALD DEMON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS OF SCH II FOR RESALE
SPENCER, BILLIE JO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/12/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUTTON, TODD REGIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TERRELL, SHEKINAH H
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC) ASSAULT
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TYLER, JOHN M
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALKER, YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/31/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION
WALTON, WOCHIMIA DENICE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/06/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
WARLICK, MARISSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITTLE, JAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILKEY, SCOTT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WILLIAMS, JANUARI LAKEITHA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/06/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   


Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Football Club Signs Former MLS Foward Carlos Rivas
  • Sports
  • 3/13/2024
Vacant Woodmore House Destroyed By Fire
Vacant Woodmore House Destroyed By Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2024
Food Bank Says Farmers To Suffer Due To State Agriculture Department Oversight
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2024
Vols Cap Undefeated Homestand With Run-Rule Victory Over Eastern Kentucky
  • Sports
  • 3/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2024
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, March 12th
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/13/2024
Breaking News
Vacant Woodmore House Destroyed By Fire
Vacant Woodmore House Destroyed By Fire
  • 3/13/2024

A home in the Woodmore community was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning. At 6:05 a.m., Chattanooga Fire companies responded to a house in the 4500 block of Midland Pike. Neighbors called ... more

Food Bank Says Farmers To Suffer Due To State Agriculture Department Oversight
  • 3/13/2024

Officials of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank said Wednesday that an oversight by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture will cost state farmers millions this year. Officials said, "The LFPA ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR 4000 FAGAN ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101718 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ... more

Breaking News
Controlled Burn On Maclellan Island "Unsuccessful"
Controlled Burn On Maclellan Island "Unsuccessful"
  • 3/12/2024
SPLOST 2024 Cycle Is Approved By Catoosa County Voters
  • 3/12/2024
Chattanooga To Get 3-Person Innovation Team As Part Of Bloomberg American Sustainable Cities Program
  • 3/12/2024
Police Say Pair Hit 6 Parked Vehicles At Convention Center Garage While Trying To Steal Car
Police Say Pair Hit 6 Parked Vehicles At Convention Center Garage While Trying To Steal Car
  • 3/12/2024
6 Candidates Vying For Catoosa County Chairman After Judge Orders Ballot Reinstatements
  • 3/12/2024
Opinion
A Kind Gesture At A Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 3/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Homeless Hints
Jerry Summers: Homeless Hints
  • 3/12/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - March 13, 2024
  • 3/13/2024
Common Sense In Sports
  • 3/12/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: March 12, 2024
  • 3/12/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: Asheville Has Been Site of Heartbreak And Exhilaration For Mocs Basketball Program
Paul Payne: Asheville Has Been Site of Heartbreak And Exhilaration For Mocs Basketball Program
  • 3/11/2024
Mocs Sweep Top Honors At Chris Banister Invitational
  • 3/12/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Signs Former MLS Foward Carlos Rivas
  • 3/13/2024
Vols Cap Undefeated Homestand With Run-Rule Victory Over Eastern Kentucky
Vols Cap Undefeated Homestand With Run-Rule Victory Over Eastern Kentucky
  • 3/13/2024
Mocs Fall In Overtime To ETSU In SoCon Semifinals
  • 3/10/2024
Happenings
Stuart James Is Shortlisted Photographer For Sony World Photography Awards
Stuart James Is Shortlisted Photographer For Sony World Photography Awards
  • 3/12/2024
Library To Host Opening Reception For Horace Brazelton Exhibit March 16
Library To Host Opening Reception For Horace Brazelton Exhibit March 16
  • 3/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Lookouts Name Must Go
Jerry Summers: Lookouts Name Must Go
  • 3/11/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Making a Change
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Making a Change
  • 3/13/2024
Red Bank PD Reminds St. Patrick's Day Celebrators Drinking And Driving Is An Unlucky Combination
  • 3/13/2024
Entertainment
It's The Last Day For Current Format On Big FM 106.9
  • 3/13/2024
CTC Embarks On Journey Of Suspense With Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express”
CTC Embarks On Journey Of Suspense With Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express”
  • 3/12/2024
Road To Nightfall Lineup Announced
  • 3/12/2024
Beware The Pi(E)s Of March Features Dame Dada At Barking Legs
  • 3/12/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival's First Wave Of 2024 Films And Events Goes To 11
  • 3/12/2024
Opinion
A Kind Gesture At A Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 3/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Homeless Hints
Jerry Summers: Homeless Hints
  • 3/12/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - March 13, 2024
  • 3/13/2024
Dining
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
The Creag At McLemore Has Special St. Patrick's Offerings
  • 3/12/2024
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches The First KIC Nights
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches The First KIC Nights
  • 3/11/2024
Business/Government
Jessica Parrish Named Chattanooga Mortgage Banker Of The Year For 2nd Consecutive Year
  • 3/11/2024
Retro Hughes Road Closed March 13-14 For Water Main Repair
Retro Hughes Road Closed March 13-14 For Water Main Repair
  • 3/12/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/13/2024
Real Estate
City Officials Say New PILOT Option Would Help Bring More Affordable Units
  • 3/12/2024
Urban Story Ventures Invests $28 Million In State-Of-The-Art Class A Industrial Building
Urban Story Ventures Invests $28 Million In State-Of-The-Art Class A Industrial Building
  • 3/12/2024
AGC East Tennessee Welcomes New Board Members And Recognizes Excellence At Annual Celebration And Fundraiser
  • 3/11/2024
Student Scene
McCallie Wins 6 First Prizes At Regional Science And Engineering Fair
  • 3/12/2024
Lee To Host Conference On Latin American And Iberian Studies
Lee To Host Conference On Latin American And Iberian Studies
  • 3/11/2024
Curiosity And Solutions – An Engineer’s Journey
Curiosity And Solutions – An Engineer’s Journey
  • 3/12/2024
Living Well
Cempa Community Care Appoints Jamie Barbeauld, CPA, As CFO
Cempa Community Care Appoints Jamie Barbeauld, CPA, As CFO
  • 3/12/2024
Physician Assistant Jeremy Waddell Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice
Physician Assistant Jeremy Waddell Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice
  • 3/12/2024
Caregiver Café Panelists To Offer Free Expertise On Finances, Medicare, Veterans Benefits, Senior Care And More
Caregiver Café Panelists To Offer Free Expertise On Finances, Medicare, Veterans Benefits, Senior Care And More
  • 3/11/2024
Memories
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
"Nadine Turchin: A Woman’s Story From Chickamauga" Program Is March 9
  • 2/23/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freedom, I Guess
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freedom, I Guess
  • 3/12/2024
Tennessee State Parks Provide 7 New All-Terrain Wheelchairs
Tennessee State Parks Provide 7 New All-Terrain Wheelchairs
  • 3/11/2024
Glass Farm Nursery Announces Grand Re-Opening Under New Ownership
  • 3/11/2024
Travel
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
Church
Community Partners Collaborate To Host 2024 Chattanooga Men's Health Summit
Community Partners Collaborate To Host 2024 Chattanooga Men's Health Summit
  • 3/13/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Returns To Hullander Farm March 17
Red Back Hymnal Singing Returns To Hullander Farm March 17
  • 3/11/2024
Bob Tamasy: This Easter Season, What Will We Do With Jesus?
Bob Tamasy: This Easter Season, What Will We Do With Jesus?
  • 3/11/2024
Obituaries
James “Jim” Godsey Jr.
James “Jim” Godsey Jr.
  • 3/13/2024
Gerald A. Matthews
Gerald A. Matthews
  • 3/13/2024
Billy "Bill" L. Johnson
Billy "Bill" L. Johnson
  • 3/13/2024
Area Obituaries
Friddell, Danny L. "Buster" (Chattanooga)
Friddell, Danny L. "Buster" (Chattanooga)
  • 3/13/2024
Caywood, Doris Hall (Cleveland)
Caywood, Doris Hall (Cleveland)
  • 3/13/2024
Carroll, Joseph Robert (Dalton)
  • 3/13/2024