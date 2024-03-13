Food Bank Says Farmers To Suffer Due To State Agriculture Department Oversight

Officials of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank said Wednesday that an oversight by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture will cost state farmers millions this year.

Officials said, "The LFPA (Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement) program, funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and facilitated by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, is designed to strengthen the local food economy, empowering Tennessee growers and producers. This grant program provides invaluable economic stability to our local producers, as well as healthy food to our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet. In the previous grant cycle, $8.2 million entered Tennessee’s agricultural economy from the LFPA program.

"This year, however, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture unintentionally missed the deadline to apply for the funds. This multi-million-dollar mistake in our agricultural economy and nutrition assistance programs will have devastating impacts on Tennessee farms and the livelihoods of the families who run them. And it was simply an issue of oversight."

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is asking the state legislature "to consider a good faith appropriation ask to be directed to Tennessee small farmers and producers while they seek additional avenues to resolve this lost funding."



The letter to legislators says, "We are writing today to make you are aware of the loss of over $7 million dollars for Tennessee’s agricultural sector. Tennessee did not renew its LFPA grant this year. Though funds were available and the state’s farmers were qualified to receive them, human error at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture caused the forfeiture of these vital dollars. This is a mistake that will significantly burden our Tennessee small farmers and producers.

"One of the greatest privileges we have as a food bank is partnering with our local growers and producers to find ways to help Tennessee working families enjoy healthy, delicious local food. We have witnessed the difference in our neighbors’ lives when they have the opportunity to access high-quality food. These local foods create a massive positive impact, for us and for those we serve.

"The LFPA program empowered each of the state’s food banks to forge meaningful and effective connections with our growers and producers. Through the program, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank partnered with seven Tennessee farmers and injected $800,000 into our regional economy across the 11 Tennessee counties we serve (Bledsoe, Bradley, Grundy, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, Rhea, Sequatchie, and Van Buren).

"In response to this lost funding, the five Feeding America food banks which collectively serve every Tennessee county are working together to put forth a good faith appropriation ask. We are requesting $500,000 to support some of these small farmers as we explore additional funding opportunities that will support their operations and allow them to sell their products. We hope you will work with us as we find ways to correct this error and support our local food systems."