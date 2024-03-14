Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARKER, JAMESON ZACHERY

187 ALLEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON

1705 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



BLANTON, ANGELA

209 AKINS ROAD WLKAER, 30707

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSE



BRIDGES, HARRY EUGENE

107 REES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BURKS, CARMELLA SHANICE

6524 STILL MEADOWS LN HARRISON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE

714 N HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHANEY, TRENTAVIOUS DEAONTE

EAT 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



COLLINS, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

1809 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR

433 NORTH HICKERY CAHTTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY



CULVER, RAY MACIDAN

3432 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CUMMINGS, AMBER LIN

220 MULBERRY LN TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DONELSON, JAMES DAVID

3803 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORD, DEONTA LEBRON

41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031528

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE



GERADS, CASANDRA LYNN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD NON-SUPPORT



GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE

2207 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OVER $1000

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING



HOPKINSON, KRISTINA MARIE

4071 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY



HUGHES, DALLAS BLAKE

763 BELL RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUTTON, AARON L

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 0220 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS

3925 PATTERSON LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOHNSON, SANTWON JERMAINE

825 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023716

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH



JONES, TALESIA RENEE

2205 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044502

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JORDAN, ALEXIS

341 CAMP JORDAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC



LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH

3804 CUSCOWILLA HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



MARTIN, TRAVILICIA

1814 SPELLMAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS

834 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV



MCCORMICK, GARETT ALEXANDER

2212 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MCKINNEY, ANGELA K

9131 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



PRITCHETT, IVAN GENE

225 CHEROKEE RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROACH, LARA

110 E PORTER ST CARTERSVILLE, 30120

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



SANDIDGE, LESLIE ELIZABETH

2841 KIRKMAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211065

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SAVINO, ANTHONY ROBERT

12067 MARE CT SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL



SCARBROUGH, DANIELLE CELESTE

160 ECHO LANE SEWANEE, 37375

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SILER, REGINALD DEMON

1405 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF SCH II FOR RESALE



SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062648

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE



STARCHER, VANESSA LOUISE

1899 37TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TYLER, JOHN M

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



UREN, HEATHER SAVANNAH

2104 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

(VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM

(VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HEROIN



VALLE, ROGELIO

2825 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA

3932 ALEXIS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VILORIA, KIMBERLY

314 MCBRIEN ROAD APT B24 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WALTON, WOCHIMIA DENICE

5219 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102161

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC



WHITTEMORE, TYLER DURAN

160 ECHO LANE SEWANEE, 37375

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR

3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING



WILLIAMS, FELICIA ELIZABETH

2315 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO

6312 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



YODER, JAMES HUNTER

921 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BARKER, JAMESON ZACHERY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/25/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST BRIDGES, HARRY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/02/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BURKS, CARMELLA SHANICE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/03/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/21/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY CUMMINGS, AMBER LIN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/27/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FORD, DEONTA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE GERADS, CASANDRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/31/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NON-SUPPORT GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/01/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/08/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1000

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING HOPKINSON, KRISTINA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY HUGHES, DALLAS BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTTON, AARON L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/29/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, SANTWON JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/30/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH JONES, TALESIA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JORDAN, ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/03/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/10/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MARTIN, TRAVILICIA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PRITCHETT, IVAN GENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROACH, LARA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/30/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION SAVINO, ANTHONY ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/16/1977

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

FEDERAL SCARBROUGH, DANIELLE CELESTE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/17/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE SMITH, TAYLOR BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/09/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF TATTOO PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE III STARCHER, VANESSA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/23/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UREN, HEATHER SAVANNAH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

(VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM

(VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HEROIN

VALLE, ROGELIO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VILORIA, KIMBERLY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WHITTEMORE, TYLER DURAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/29/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING WILLIAMS, FELICIA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/04/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YODER, JAMES HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/16/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



