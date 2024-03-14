Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARKER, JAMESON ZACHERY
187 ALLEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
1705 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
BLANTON, ANGELA
209 AKINS ROAD WLKAER, 30707
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSE
BRIDGES, HARRY EUGENE
107 REES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
BURKS, CARMELLA SHANICE
6524 STILL MEADOWS LN HARRISON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE
714 N HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHANEY, TRENTAVIOUS DEAONTE
EAT 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COLLINS, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
1809 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR
433 NORTH HICKERY CAHTTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
CULVER, RAY MACIDAN
3432 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUMMINGS, AMBER LIN
220 MULBERRY LN TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DONELSON, JAMES DAVID
3803 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, DEONTA LEBRON
41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031528
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
GERADS, CASANDRA LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NON-SUPPORT
GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE
2207 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OVER $1000
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
HOPKINSON, KRISTINA MARIE
4071 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUGHES, DALLAS BLAKE
763 BELL RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTTON, AARON L
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 0220 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS
3925 PATTERSON LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, SANTWON JERMAINE
825 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023716
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
JONES, TALESIA RENEE
2205 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044502
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JORDAN, ALEXIS
341 CAMP JORDAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH
3804 CUSCOWILLA HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MARTIN, TRAVILICIA
1814 SPELLMAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS
834 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
MCCORMICK, GARETT ALEXANDER
2212 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCKINNEY, ANGELA K
9131 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PRITCHETT, IVAN GENE
225 CHEROKEE RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROACH, LARA
110 E PORTER ST CARTERSVILLE, 30120
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
SANDIDGE, LESLIE ELIZABETH
2841 KIRKMAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211065
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SAVINO, ANTHONY ROBERT
12067 MARE CT SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
SCARBROUGH, DANIELLE CELESTE
160 ECHO LANE SEWANEE, 37375
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SILER, REGINALD DEMON
1405 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF SCH II FOR RESALE
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062648
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
STARCHER, VANESSA LOUISE
1899 37TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TYLER, JOHN M
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UREN, HEATHER SAVANNAH
2104 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
(VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HEROIN
VALLE, ROGELIO
2825 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA
3932 ALEXIS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VILORIA, KIMBERLY
314 MCBRIEN ROAD APT B24 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WALTON, WOCHIMIA DENICE
5219 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102161
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
WHITTEMORE, TYLER DURAN
160 ECHO LANE SEWANEE, 37375
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR
3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
WILLIAMS, FELICIA ELIZABETH
2315 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO
6312 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YODER, JAMES HUNTER
921 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BARKER, JAMESON ZACHERY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BRIDGES, HARRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BURKS, CARMELLA SHANICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/03/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/21/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
|
|CUMMINGS, AMBER LIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/27/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FORD, DEONTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
|
|GERADS, CASANDRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/01/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/08/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER $1000
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|HOPKINSON, KRISTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, DALLAS BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUTTON, AARON L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, SANTWON JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/30/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
|
|JONES, TALESIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JORDAN, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
|
|LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/10/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MARTIN, TRAVILICIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRITCHETT, IVAN GENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROACH, LARA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/30/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|SAVINO, ANTHONY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCARBROUGH, DANIELLE CELESTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/17/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
|
|SMITH, TAYLOR BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/09/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF TATTOO PARAPHERNALIA
- SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE III
|
|STARCHER, VANESSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/23/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|UREN, HEATHER SAVANNAH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- (VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
- (VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HEROIN
|
|VALLE, ROGELIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VILORIA, KIMBERLY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WHITTEMORE, TYLER DURAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
|
|WILLIAMS, FELICIA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/04/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YODER, JAMES HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/16/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|