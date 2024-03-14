Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, March 14, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARKER, JAMESON ZACHERY 
187 ALLEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON 
1705 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

BLANTON, ANGELA 
209 AKINS ROAD WLKAER, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSE

BRIDGES, HARRY EUGENE 
107 REES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

BURKS, CARMELLA SHANICE 
6524 STILL MEADOWS LN HARRISON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE 
714 N HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHANEY, TRENTAVIOUS DEAONTE 
EAT 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLLINS, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT 
1809 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR 
433 NORTH HICKERY CAHTTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

CULVER, RAY MACIDAN 
3432 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUMMINGS, AMBER LIN 
220 MULBERRY LN TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DONELSON, JAMES DAVID 
3803 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, DEONTA LEBRON 
41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031528 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

GERADS, CASANDRA LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NON-SUPPORT

GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE 
2207 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OVER $1000
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING

HOPKINSON, KRISTINA MARIE 
4071 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUGHES, DALLAS BLAKE 
763 BELL RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTTON, AARON L 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 0220 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS 
3925 PATTERSON LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, SANTWON JERMAINE 
825 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023716 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

JONES, TALESIA RENEE 
2205 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044502 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JORDAN, ALEXIS 
341 CAMP JORDAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC

LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH 
3804 CUSCOWILLA HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MARTIN, TRAVILICIA 
1814 SPELLMAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS 
834 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

MCCORMICK, GARETT ALEXANDER 
2212 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCKINNEY, ANGELA K 
9131 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PRITCHETT, IVAN GENE 
225 CHEROKEE RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROACH, LARA 
110 E PORTER ST CARTERSVILLE, 30120 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

SANDIDGE, LESLIE ELIZABETH 
2841 KIRKMAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211065 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SAVINO, ANTHONY ROBERT 
12067 MARE CT SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL

SCARBROUGH, DANIELLE CELESTE 
160 ECHO LANE SEWANEE, 37375 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SILER, REGINALD DEMON 
1405 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF SCH II FOR RESALE

SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062648 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

STARCHER, VANESSA LOUISE 
1899 37TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TYLER, JOHN M 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UREN, HEATHER SAVANNAH 
2104 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
(VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HEROIN

VALLE, ROGELIO 
2825 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA 
3932 ALEXIS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VILORIA, KIMBERLY 
314 MCBRIEN ROAD APT B24 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WALTON, WOCHIMIA DENICE 
5219 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102161 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

WHITTEMORE, TYLER DURAN 
160 ECHO LANE SEWANEE, 37375 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR 
3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING

WILLIAMS, FELICIA ELIZABETH 
2315 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO 
6312 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YODER, JAMES HUNTER 
921 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BARKER, JAMESON ZACHERY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
BRIDGES, HARRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BURKS, CARMELLA SHANICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/03/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/21/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
CUMMINGS, AMBER LIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/27/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FORD, DEONTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
GERADS, CASANDRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NON-SUPPORT
GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/01/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/08/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1000
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
HOPKINSON, KRISTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUGHES, DALLAS BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTTON, AARON L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, SANTWON JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/30/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
JONES, TALESIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JORDAN, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/10/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MARTIN, TRAVILICIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PRITCHETT, IVAN GENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROACH, LARA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/30/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
SAVINO, ANTHONY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
SCARBROUGH, DANIELLE CELESTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/17/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
SMITH, TAYLOR BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/09/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF TATTOO PARAPHERNALIA
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE III
STARCHER, VANESSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/23/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UREN, HEATHER SAVANNAH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • (VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
  • (VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HEROIN
VALLE, ROGELIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VILORIA, KIMBERLY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WHITTEMORE, TYLER DURAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
WILLIAMS, FELICIA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/04/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YODER, JAMES HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/16/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE




