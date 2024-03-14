Large Number Of Family Dollar Stores To Be Closed

Dollar Tree announced that it would be closing some 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of this fiscal year and another 370 stores afterward. Dollar Tree earlier bought Family Dollar.

There are Family Dollars in over 100 Tennessee cities, including on Market Street in downtown Chattanooga.

There has been no word on which stores will be closed. Officials said they have been evaluating the stores.

Family Dollar said sales improved in the last quarter, but it still reported a net loss of $1.71 billion.

The company was hit with a federal investigation of a rat-infested warehouse in Arkansas. It had to pay a $41.6 million fine.