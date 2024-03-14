Financing Package For Southside Stadium Won't Be Ready Until May Or Early June

The financing package for the Southside Stadium won't be ready until May or early June, members of the Sports Authority were told on Thursday.

Bond counsel Mark Mamantov said the package won't be ready for the board's April meeting, but hopefully for the May meeting.

The Authority's agenda included an item to cover over $51 million in expenses at the stadium site at the former U.S. Pipe plant off Chestnut Street. However, Bill Payne of city public works said that was premature and it was withdrawn.

That will be brought after all the financing is ready, it was stated.

It included $51,655,020 in spending, plus a $1 million contingency.

Mr. Payne said, "The financing is moving ahead and we will wait to bring it at the right time."

The Sports Authority will be asked to issued bonds on $80 million of the projected $115 million stadium cost, plus an additional $5 million toward the project. Other bonds will be issued through the city Industrial Development Board on the complicated project.

Attorney Mamantov said the partners on the project, including the Lookouts and the property owners, are still asking for some contract alterations, which he called "wordsmithing." He said the group was "96 percent" on board.

The Sports Authority approved the memorandum of agreement on the project that had been okayed by the City Council on Feb. 27 and the County Commission the next day.