Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALFORD, KAREEM DENARD
1154 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BORAN, STACEY RICHARD
1436 PRYORS COVE RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BYNUM, DEMARCUS SHAQUAN
4621TRAIL WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
SPEEDING
CANO FRANCISCO, SEBASTIAN
4213 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
1904 E 25TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COX, LOGAN DAVID
1011 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST 39160603
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
COX, WILLIE ROY
6211 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163206
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374051205
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
DRURY, MICHAEL CHASE
2190 LEONARD BRIDGE RD APT B CHATSWORTH, 307055885
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FALLINS, MIKHAIL QUINZAL
444 WATERS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE
7326 STERLING RD HIXSON, 373433939
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
GAINES, CRYSTAL LATESSE
1400 N CHAIMBERLAIN AVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS
3422 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121284
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GATHERS, KENYATA N
104 N HAWTHORN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
GRAVITT, DEAN JONATHAN
3705 CONNELLY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
HAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND
1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HANNAH, WILLIAM GRANT
3623 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 35 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE
4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENKINS, NEKETA TINAE
1241 CYPRESS ST.
CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOEL, CRAIG WILLIAM
6941 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373419648
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
KILGORE, GLENN TRAVIS
2316 MARCO CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
LAUGHRIDGE, BRITTANY NICOLE
179 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYKES, MARLON DEUNTA
2125 RIVERSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCCORD, JAMES LITTLETON
6918 LOVE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
MOORE, DEBORAH J
108 MOCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PAROLE VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MORSE, PAIGE GARNER
309 ARROW DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NICHOLSON, ANGEL MARIE
1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NICHOLSON-MARK, JAMICHAEL JAMES
1182 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PENAGUS VASQUEZ, ALAN DE JESUS
7246 HAMILTON CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374210000
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHELAN, LAURA MARIE
5344 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAINS, KRISTOPHER A
8217 LAGUANA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REARDON, BRENDON THOMAS
15514 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH
306 TYLER DR TALKING ROCK, 301751806
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SHIFLET, MELINDA ANN
8695 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SHUMAKE, JASMINE DENISE
7133 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
STEPP, ERIC DEMON
6 BEDFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON
1816PORTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111615
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
847 BELVORE TERRECE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
WEAVER, RICO LAMAR
2464 4TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELLINGTON, NAUTICA LAQUEEN
2527 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
WILBANKS, ZACHARY BRYCE
205 NOWLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT
501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112909
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY
400 Cumberland Ave Jasper, 373473100
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIS, MARK ELLIOT
2305 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
