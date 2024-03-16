Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFORD, KAREEM DENARD

1154 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BORAN, STACEY RICHARD

1436 PRYORS COVE RD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BYNUM, DEMARCUS SHAQUAN

4621TRAIL WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

SPEEDING



CANO FRANCISCO, SEBASTIAN

4213 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY

1904 E 25TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COX, LOGAN DAVID

1011 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST 39160603

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL



COX, WILLIE ROY

6211 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163206

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374051205

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



DRURY, MICHAEL CHASE

2190 LEONARD BRIDGE RD APT B CHATSWORTH, 307055885

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FALLINS, MIKHAIL QUINZAL

444 WATERS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE

7326 STERLING RD HIXSON, 373433939

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION



GAINES, CRYSTAL LATESSE

1400 N CHAIMBERLAIN AVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS

3422 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121284

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GATHERS, KENYATA N

104 N HAWTHORN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT



GRAVITT, DEAN JONATHAN

3705 CONNELLY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)



HAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND

1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HANNAH, WILLIAM GRANT

3623 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 35 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE

4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JENKINS, NEKETA TINAE

1241 CYPRESS ST.

CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOEL, CRAIG WILLIAM6941 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373419648Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)OPEN CONTAINER LAWLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONKILGORE, GLENN TRAVIS2316 MARCO CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTLAUGHRIDGE, BRITTANY NICOLE179 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LYKES, MARLON DEUNTA2125 RIVERSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMCCORD, JAMES LITTLETON6918 LOVE LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLEMOORE, DEBORAH J108 MOCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPAROLE VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)MORSE, PAIGE GARNER309 ARROW DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainAGGRAVATED ASSAULTNICHOLSON, ANGEL MARIE1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTNICHOLSON-MARK, JAMICHAEL JAMES1182 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPENAGUS VASQUEZ, ALAN DE JESUS7246 HAMILTON CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374210000Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHELAN, LAURA MARIE5344 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYRAINS, KRISTOPHER A8217 LAGUANA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEREARDON, BRENDON THOMAS15514 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWROSS, JILLIAN RAEH306 TYLER DR TALKING ROCK, 301751806Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SHIFLET, MELINDA ANN8695 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SSHUMAKE, JASMINE DENISE7133 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONSTEPP, ERIC DEMON6 BEDFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSTUBBS, TYRELL LAVON1816PORTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111615Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE847 BELVORE TERRECE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)WEAVER, RICO LAMAR2464 4TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WELLINGTON, NAUTICA LAQUEEN2527 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTWILBANKS, ZACHARY BRYCE205 NOWLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112909Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY400 Cumberland Ave Jasper, 373473100Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIS, MARK ELLIOT2305 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED





