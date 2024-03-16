Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, March 16, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFORD, KAREEM DENARD 
1154 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BORAN, STACEY RICHARD 
1436 PRYORS COVE RD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BYNUM, DEMARCUS SHAQUAN 
4621TRAIL WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
SPEEDING

CANO FRANCISCO, SEBASTIAN 
4213 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY 
1904 E 25TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COX, LOGAN DAVID 
1011 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST 39160603
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

COX, WILLIE ROY 
6211 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163206 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374051205 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

DRURY, MICHAEL CHASE 
2190 LEONARD BRIDGE RD APT B CHATSWORTH, 307055885 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FALLINS, MIKHAIL QUINZAL 
444 WATERS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE 
7326 STERLING RD HIXSON, 373433939 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

GAINES, CRYSTAL LATESSE 
1400 N CHAIMBERLAIN AVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS 
3422 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121284 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GATHERS, KENYATA N 
104 N HAWTHORN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

GRAVITT, DEAN JONATHAN 
3705 CONNELLY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

HAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND 
1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HANNAH, WILLIAM GRANT 
3623 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 35 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE 
4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JENKINS, NEKETA TINAE 
1241 CYPRESS ST.

CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOEL, CRAIG WILLIAM 
6941 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373419648 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

KILGORE, GLENN TRAVIS 
2316 MARCO CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

LAUGHRIDGE, BRITTANY NICOLE 
179 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYKES, MARLON DEUNTA 
2125 RIVERSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MCCORD, JAMES LITTLETON 
6918 LOVE LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

MOORE, DEBORAH J 
108 MOCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PAROLE VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MORSE, PAIGE GARNER 
309 ARROW DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

NICHOLSON, ANGEL MARIE 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NICHOLSON-MARK, JAMICHAEL JAMES 
1182 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PENAGUS VASQUEZ, ALAN DE JESUS 
7246 HAMILTON CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374210000 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHELAN, LAURA MARIE 
5344 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RAINS, KRISTOPHER A 
8217 LAGUANA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REARDON, BRENDON THOMAS 
15514 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH 
306 TYLER DR TALKING ROCK, 301751806 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SHIFLET, MELINDA ANN 
8695 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

SHUMAKE, JASMINE DENISE 
7133 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

STEPP, ERIC DEMON 
6 BEDFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON 
1816PORTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111615 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE 
847 BELVORE TERRECE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)

WEAVER, RICO LAMAR 
2464 4TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELLINGTON, NAUTICA LAQUEEN 
2527 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

WILBANKS, ZACHARY BRYCE 
205 NOWLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT 
501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112909 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY 
400 Cumberland Ave Jasper, 373473100 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIS, MARK ELLIOT 
2305 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

