Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR
2709 CITICO AVE, APT C5 CHATTANOOGA, 374063408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ALFORD, CORTEZ DEJUAN
1502 WORKMAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
ALLEN, TIFFANY LEE
HOMELESS , 30553
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDREWS, MARCY DEE
7177 LEE HWY UNIT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (ALIAS CAPIAS)
APPLING, JAMES LEBRON
433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
AXE, JOSHUA
3242 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BARTELL, DEREK W
229 LITTLE MOUNTAIN ROAD HILLSBORO, 37342
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
BELL, BENJAMIN VAN
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 803 CHATTANOOGA, 374022136
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE REPORTS
BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN ROBER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
PUBLIC INDECENCY
BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN
3107 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BULLOCH, CLARENCE DAVIS
289 W 38TH STR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROWDER, KAYLESHIA
1811 WESTPARK DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
WEEKEND REPORTER
FORD, EDWINA JANE
565 UNION FORK RD APT C2 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOUTS, RICHARD DALE
578 E.GARDEN FARM RD.
ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA
14521 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAIR, DENNIS G
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROADUNIT R321 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARTMAN, JOHN EDWARD
10528 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
6419 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON
630 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023901
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHES, STEVEN ALAN
4730 CALDERWOOD CIRCLE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
JONES, MARTY
1 E. 11TH STREET UNIT 413 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
KNOX, ABIGAIL OLIVA
7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LOVINGOOD, DEVANTE DESEAN
4832 PAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH
4818 MELTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORRIS, MELVIN SAMUAL
7203 OLD BUG LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NELSON, ANGELA
6909 JESSE CONNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT
PARRISH, BENJAMIN MARTIN
119 CAMPBELL RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEDRO, PEDRO F
2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMIREZ-PABLO, EMETERIO
5330 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113413
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBBS, CHRISTOPER ADRIAN
7506 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)
SALAMANCA, RAMBERG STEVE
213 BROOKS DR TYRONE, 30290
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPSON, JOCELYN N
307 W RIDGEWOOD AVE. RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEELE, KRISTEN E
7400 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374212570
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
THREATT, YARSHAUNJANIA D
1309 ADONNA LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TZOC, EDILMAR V
8935 PINEY LN OOLTEWAH, 373636967
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VENABLE, EDWARD ALLEN
296 BORRY ST FYFFE, 35971
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WARREN, KARL DEWAYNE
1600 ELLEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WRIGHT, ROGER MARSON
339 E THOMPSON LN HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 372112651
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ALFORD, CORTEZ DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/31/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|ANDREWS, MARCY DEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (ALIAS CAPIAS)
|APPLING, JAMES LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|AXE, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
|BELL, BENJAMIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/12/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FALSE REPORTS
|BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|BULLOCH, CLARENCE DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
|CROWDER, KAYLESHIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
|FORD, EDWINA JANE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/13/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
|FOUTS, RICHARD DALE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/22/1957
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|HAIR, DENNIS G
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
|HUGHES, STEVEN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/29/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METH)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|JONES, MARTY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 04/22/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
|MORRIS, MELVIN SAMUAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
|PARRISH, BENJAMIN MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|PEDRO, PEDRO F
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|RAMIREZ-PABLO, EMETERIO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|ROBBS, CHRISTOPER ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)
|SALAMANCA, RAMBERG STEVE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
|SIMPSON, JOCELYN N
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
|STEELE, KRISTEN E
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|THREATT, YARSHAUNJANIA D
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/11/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
|WARREN, KARL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/09/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|WRIGHT, ROGER MARSON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
