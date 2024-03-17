Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR

2709 CITICO AVE, APT C5 CHATTANOOGA, 374063408

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ALFORD, CORTEZ DEJUAN

1502 WORKMAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



ALLEN, TIFFANY LEE

HOMELESS , 30553

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ANDREWS, MARCY DEE

7177 LEE HWY UNIT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (ALIAS CAPIAS)



APPLING, JAMES LEBRON

433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



AXE, JOSHUA

3242 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BARTELL, DEREK W

229 LITTLE MOUNTAIN ROAD HILLSBORO, 37342

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE



BELL, BENJAMIN VAN

1201 BOYNTON DR APT 803 CHATTANOOGA, 374022136

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE REPORTS



BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN ROBER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

PUBLIC INDECENCY



BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN

3107 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BULLOCH, CLARENCE DAVIS

289 W 38TH STR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CROWDER, KAYLESHIA

1811 WESTPARK DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

WEEKEND REPORTER



FORD, EDWINA JANE

565 UNION FORK RD APT C2 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FOUTS, RICHARD DALE

578 E.GARDEN FARM RD.

Here are the mug shots:

ALFORD, CORTEZ DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/31/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH ANDREWS, MARCY DEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/29/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (ALIAS CAPIAS) APPLING, JAMES LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION AXE, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BELL, BENJAMIN VAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/12/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE REPORTS BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BULLOCH, CLARENCE DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/26/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CROWDER, KAYLESHIA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

WEEKEND REPORTER FORD, EDWINA JANE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/13/1964

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FOUTS, RICHARD DALE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 08/22/1957

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HAIR, DENNIS G

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGHES, STEVEN ALAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/29/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S JONES, MARTY

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 04/22/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MORRIS, MELVIN SAMUAL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PARRISH, BENJAMIN MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PEDRO, PEDRO F

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/10/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ-PABLO, EMETERIO

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/10/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBBS, CHRISTOPER ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/26/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA) SALAMANCA, RAMBERG STEVE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPSON, JOCELYN N

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STEELE, KRISTEN E

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW THREATT, YARSHAUNJANIA D

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/11/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WARREN, KARL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 07/09/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WRIGHT, ROGER MARSON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/29/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA14521 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHAIR, DENNIS G900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROADUNIT R321 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARTMAN, JOHN EDWARD10528 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESHICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON6419 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON630 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023901Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHUGHES, STEVEN ALAN4730 CALDERWOOD CIRCLE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METH)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SJONES, MARTY1 E. 11TH STREET UNIT 413 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTKNOX, ABIGAIL OLIVA7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLOVINGOOD, DEVANTE DESEAN4832 PAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCDONALD, DONALD HEATH4818 MELTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMORRIS, MELVIN SAMUAL7203 OLD BUG LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYNELSON, ANGELA6909 JESSE CONNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTHARASSMENTPARRISH, BENJAMIN MARTIN119 CAMPBELL RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPEDRO, PEDRO F2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIREZ-PABLO, EMETERIO5330 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113413Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBBS, CHRISTOPER ADRIAN7506 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)SALAMANCA, RAMBERG STEVE213 BROOKS DR TYRONE, 30290Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMPSON, JOCELYN N307 W RIDGEWOOD AVE. RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTEELE, KRISTEN E7400 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374212570Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWTHREATT, YARSHAUNJANIA D1309 ADONNA LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYTZOC, EDILMAR V8935 PINEY LN OOLTEWAH, 373636967Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVENABLE, EDWARD ALLEN296 BORRY ST FYFFE, 35971Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWARREN, KARL DEWAYNE1600 ELLEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWRIGHT, ROGER MARSON339 E THOMPSON LN HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 372112651Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION



