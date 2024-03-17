Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, March 17, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:
ALFORD, CORTEZ DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/31/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
ANDREWS, MARCY DEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (ALIAS CAPIAS)
APPLING, JAMES LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
AXE, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BELL, BENJAMIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/12/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FALSE REPORTS
BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BULLOCH, CLARENCE DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROWDER, KAYLESHIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • WEEKEND REPORTER
FORD, EDWINA JANE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/13/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOUTS, RICHARD DALE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/22/1957
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HAIR, DENNIS G
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHES, STEVEN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/29/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METH)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
JONES, MARTY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 04/22/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MORRIS, MELVIN SAMUAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PARRISH, BENJAMIN MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEDRO, PEDRO F
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMIREZ-PABLO, EMETERIO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBBS, CHRISTOPER ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)
SALAMANCA, RAMBERG STEVE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPSON, JOCELYN N
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEELE, KRISTEN E
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
THREATT, YARSHAUNJANIA D
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/11/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARREN, KARL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/09/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WRIGHT, ROGER MARSON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR 2709 CITICO AVE, APT C5 CHATTANOOGA, 374063408 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ... more

