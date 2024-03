As the jackpot for the Powerball game continues to climb—now at $645 million for Monday—thousands of Tennessee players win prizes at many of the game’s non-jackpot levels along the way.

This includes a lucky player in Cleveland, who won $50,000 Saturday night by matching four of five white balls plus the Powerball.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K, 2890 Water Level Hwy., in Cleveland.



The lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly.