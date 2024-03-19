Georgia Bill Aimed At "Preserving Girl Sports"

Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones on Tuesday said the Senate Substitute to House Bill 1104 is designed to "protect the rights of women and girls."

He said House Bill 1104 would prohibit public schools and private schools that participate in sports with public schools from allowing biological males to compete in sports designated for females. Also, HB 1104 would prohibit schools from allowing individuals to use multiple-occupancy restrooms and changing areas that are different from their biological sex, no matter what gender identity they claim.

“Biological males have no business competing alongside females,” said Lt. Governor Jones. “Unfortunately, Title IX and women’s sports are under attack by a radical ideology that creates an unsafe and uneven playing field. I am proud to stand up against this nonsense and protect the integrity of women’s sports.”

