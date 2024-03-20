Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/19/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) BOWLING, CORTERIUS LAWON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/04/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED BROWN, GINGER ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHIVALAN PEDRO, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/11/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) COLLINS, BILLY MILES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/26/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GAINES, GAY SEYMOUR

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/13/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GLENN, GREGORY VICTOR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/31/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

THEFT OVER $1000 (MV)

RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/01/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GROVER, ALLEN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/06/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JIMENEZ, JUAN P

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/12/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE KING, CAROLYN NADINE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/29/1968

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT UNDER $1000 LEPARD-NELSON, WINTER RHEA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/18/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SERIAL NUMBERS - ALTERING, REMOVING OR POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCGEE, SADIE IRENE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/31/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MICKA, AMY DEANNA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/25/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MIHALOVIC, JO ANNA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/26/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) ASSAULT

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)

MULLINS, JEREMY SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) NEAL, JEFFERSON DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/02/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED RAY, MALIEK RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF IDENTITY READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/27/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/01/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/10/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SIMPSON, AMBER ADALE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SONTAY-ALVARADO, ORALIA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/15/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI STERLING, KENNETH MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT STONEROCK, RICHARD A

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/26/1966

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STORY, SAMUEL JASON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/05/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/29/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



