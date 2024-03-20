Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY
426 SEQUIA CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
9595 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWLING, CORTERIUS LAWON
5605 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BOWMAN, JAMII RONYON
1315 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FO
BROWN, GINGER ANN
8504 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHIVALAN PEDRO, JUAN
677 KINSER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PETITION TO REVOKE (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
DONNELL, LOGAN WALLACE
2660 EAGLE CREEKWAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RAPE
GAINES, GAY SEYMOUR
1124 PIERCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GLENN, GREGORY VICTOR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
THEFT OVER $1000 (MV)
RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRIFFIN, MAKLIA NESHELL
4314 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GROVER, ALLEN MATTHEW
406ALICE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JIMENEZ, JUAN P
3200 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
KELLOGG, OMARIO SINCERE
2000 E 23RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KING, CAROLYN NADINE
586 LEATHER GAP ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT UNDER $1000
LEPARD-NELSON, WINTER RHEA
4577 W HASSLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCGEE, SADIE IRENE
537 WANDO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN
3512 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MICKA, AMY DEANNA
884 WEST FRANCIS SPRINGS ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MIHALOVIC, JO ANNA
111 GRIFFITH ST SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
(VOP) ASSAULT
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MITCHELL, FRANKIE LYNN
28 NOAH CT RINGGOLD, 307362370
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM
706 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
MULLINS, JEREMY SHAWN
278 MOUNTAIN VIEW RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
NEAL, JEFFERSON DAVIS
214 MARSHALL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374151853
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED
PEARSON, KEITH ALLEN
1809 CRANMORE COVE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
1421 CYPERESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ
4554 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101823
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
4312 GRAND AVE Chattanooga, 374101539
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE
4487 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SIMPSON, AMBER ADALE
128 GRAVITT RD SODDY DAISY, 373794402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI
2517 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062922
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SONTAY-ALVARADO, ORALIA
2013 BENNETT AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
SPANOS, BARBRA MICHAEL
831 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STERLING, KENNETH MELVIN
HOMELESS VALDOSTA, 31601
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STONEROCK, RICHARD A
8504 DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STORY, SAMUEL JASON
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL
6882 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 373411717
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/19/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|BOWLING, CORTERIUS LAWON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/04/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BROWN, GINGER ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHIVALAN PEDRO, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|COLLINS, BILLY MILES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GAINES, GAY SEYMOUR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/13/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|GLENN, GREGORY VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/31/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- THEFT OVER $1000 (MV)
- RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/01/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GROVER, ALLEN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/06/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JIMENEZ, JUAN P
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/12/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
- SPEEDING
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|KING, CAROLYN NADINE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT UNDER $1000
|
|LEPARD-NELSON, WINTER RHEA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/18/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- SERIAL NUMBERS - ALTERING, REMOVING OR POSSESSION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCGEE, SADIE IRENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/31/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MICKA, AMY DEANNA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/25/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MIHALOVIC, JO ANNA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/26/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) ASSAULT
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|MULLINS, JEREMY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
|
|NEAL, JEFFERSON DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/02/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
|
|RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|
|READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/27/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/01/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SIMPSON, AMBER ADALE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SONTAY-ALVARADO, ORALIA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/15/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
|
|STERLING, KENNETH MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STONEROCK, RICHARD A
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/26/1966
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STORY, SAMUEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|