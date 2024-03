After approving a fifth Judicial Commissioner position at its last meeting, the County Commission on Wednesday named Rachel Ortwein to the post.

She was the only applicant.

Attorney Ortwein, who earlier was an assistant district attorney, had been serving as an "on call" judicial commissioner.

Other judicial commissioners (magistrates) are Lori Miller, Chief; Ron Powers, Charles Paty and Blake Murchison.

The magistrates set bonds and handle warrants from an office at the jail.