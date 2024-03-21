Latest Headlines

No Ketner's Mill Fair This Year As Historic Sequatchie Valley Property Goes Up For Sale

  • Thursday, March 21, 2024

There won't be a Ketner's Mill country fair at the historic property at Whitwell this fall, property specialist Henry Glascock said.

He said his firm has been contracted to sell the 117-125-acre Sequatchie Valley property that has long been held by the McDonald family.

Mr. Glascock said current owner Frank McDonald Jr., is retiring and decided to sell.

The asking price is "2.5 million or best offer."

Mr. Glascock, who handles many auctions in the Chattanooga area, said this will be a straight sale and not an auction.

He said, "Some school ought to buy it for student camps and outings.

"The property is so pretty that special events should be held there throughout the year, not just once a year."

The historic mill is the central feature of the property, which includes 1.19 miles of river frontage and .44 miles of road frontage.

There are two single-family homes and some barns.

Call Mr. Glascock for more information at 423 991-7221.

2 Arrested After Sheriff's Deputies Utilize ALPR To Locate Stolen Vehicle
Summerville Man Ruled Not Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Vehicular Homicide In Death Of Berry Student
Signal Mountain Man Said Rape Arrest "Was Worth It"
Wiedmer: For 67 Schools, The Selection Committee Got It Right. Then There’s Auburn
Randy Smith: Going Dancing
Kiwanis Club Donates Adaptive Tryke To Young Girl
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - “Gardening for Fun and…Profit?”
Jerry Summers: Chambliss v. Chambliss
Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Announces 2024 Dates As Oct. 11-13
Governor Lee Signs ELVIS Act Into Law
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Tennessee Unemployment Dips To Near Record-Low Level In February
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
Kadi Brown: Getting The Facts & Preparing For The Future
Lee University Hosts Event For Writers
Community Leaders Exchange Stories At McCallie Middle School "Human Library"
UTC College Of Arts And Sciences Presents 3rd Annual Spotlight On Faculty Excellence
Smiles From The Heart Free Dental Clinic Is April 26
Registration Open For 41st Anniversary Of Bill Gregory Health Care Classic Race April 27
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
Bob Tamasy: Trying To Be Worry-Free In A Worrisome World
Dorothy G. Wilbanks
William Michael “Mike” Mingle
MaryLynn “Lisa” Hall
