Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE
4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
AVALOS HERNANDEZ, DAVID ALBERTO
DOES NOT KNOW MIAMI,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SIMPLE POSSESSION
BEENE, ROBERT LEE
631 MEMORIAL DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BRANDON, DEMETIRCE D
2310 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063820
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
1915 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIOLATION OF PROBATION
BUSH, KEENAN N
17165 BAINBRIDGE RD CERULEAN,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (78/55)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CALDWELL, JOHNNY B
2449 NORTHBRIAR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062671
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE
5535 CHATTS TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CHAMBERS, CAMERTRE DEANDRE
2927 OLD BRITAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
CREASMAN, MICHAEL D
159 BRIDGE ST TRLR D GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER
6317 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
3793 DEER RUN RD ALTAMONT, 373014249
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
1202 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022134
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 379177401
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FUQUA, LIEUTENANT
812 WEST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER
721 ROBERTS MILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GONZALEZ, HARRISON
5669 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CARRYING WEAPONS ON PUBLIC PARKS, PLAYGROUND,ETC.
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37419
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JONES, JIMMY RAY
3341 PINERIDGE PLACE FORT COLLINS, 80525
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JUSTUS, STEPHEN LEWAYNE
279 LINDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(PTR) SIMPLE POSS OF METH
KNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FEDERAL
KRANSKE, RACHEL MACKENZIE
5421 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LUX SOCH, BALTAZAR ELIAS
200 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLER, BRENNAN ELIZABETH
4815 ALAMBA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS
4606 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MURPHY, JOSH
641 16TH AVE NW CENTER POINT, 35215
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NICHOLSON, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER
7342 MCCORMACK DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OVERTON, KRISTOPHER DAVID
224 RIVERVIEW STATES LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PALMER, LUCUS NOEL
6422 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN
8331 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PORTER, JENI LEE
1306 PRESTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041229
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PULLIAM, LARRY
613 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAFIQUE, JASMINE FATIMA
129 WALNUT STREET APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL
799 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
RUCKER, TENESHA
6331 PLEASANT RIDGE RD APT 6001 KNOXVILLE, 37921
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 373797932
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL
13797 TANOKA CT SODDY DAISY, 373797845
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARR, GREGORY EDWARD
1315 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SYLER, LINDA MARIE
979 BERRY MIDDLE LN SODDY DAISEY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMAS, AMBER NICOLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
1623 HICKORY PL Chattanooga, 374042121
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TONELLI, KAYLEIGH ANN
2312 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
Here are the mug shots:
|APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/14/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|AVALOS HERNANDEZ, DAVID ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/23/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
|
|BEENE, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BRANDON, DEMETIRCE D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|
|BROWN, LISA SEXTON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/03/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
|
|CAIN, ERIC ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CAIN, WILLIAM KYLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|CHAMBERS, CAMERTRE DEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/06/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
|
|CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|CREASMAN, MICHAEL D
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/22/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/02/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/28/2001
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
|
|HICKS, DANA MARTELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|HOWARD, MATTHEW CALEB
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JONES, JIMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/13/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JUSTUS, STEPHEN LEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/27/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- (PTR) SIMPLE POSS OF METH
|
|KNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/17/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KRANSKE, RACHEL MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- CARJACKING
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- FALSE REPORTS
- BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
|
|NICHOLSON, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/12/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NORWOOD, THOMAS CARTHIE
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 12/19/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PALMER, LUCUS NOEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PORTER, JENI LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAFIQUE, JASMINE FATIMA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/09/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|RUCKER, TENESHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/26/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, BETTY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/04/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SPENCE, TYLER JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STARR, GREGORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SYLER, LINDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/17/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TONELLI, KAYLEIGH ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING
|