Here are the mug shots:

APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/14/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) AVALOS HERNANDEZ, DAVID ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/23/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

SIMPLE POSSESSION BEENE, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/06/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BRANDON, DEMETIRCE D

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/10/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIOLATION OF PROBATION BROWN, LISA SEXTON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/03/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI CAIN, ERIC ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CAIN, WILLIAM KYLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/16/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S CHAMBERS, CAMERTRE DEANDRE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/06/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/06/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS CREASMAN, MICHAEL D

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/18/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/22/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/22/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/02/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/28/2001

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

HICKS, DANA MARTELL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION HOWARD, MATTHEW CALEB

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JONES, JIMMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/13/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JUSTUS, STEPHEN LEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/27/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

(PTR) SIMPLE POSS OF METH KNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/17/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FEDERAL KRANSKE, RACHEL MACKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/24/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/28/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

CARJACKING

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FALSE REPORTS

BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT NICHOLSON, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/12/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

NORWOOD, THOMAS CARTHIE

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 12/19/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PALMER, LUCUS NOEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/18/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/28/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PORTER, JENI LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/10/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAFIQUE, JASMINE FATIMA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/09/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RUCKER, TENESHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/26/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT RUSSELL, BETTY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/04/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SPENCE, TYLER JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

HARASSMENT STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/22/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STARR, GREGORY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY SYLER, LINDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/17/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TONELLI, KAYLEIGH ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/31/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (78/55)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CALDWELL, JOHNNY B

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/24/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) FUQUA, LIEUTENANT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/12/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GONZALEZ, HARRISON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/05/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CARRYING WEAPONS ON PUBLIC PARKS, PLAYGROUND,ETC.

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR LUX SOCH, BALTAZAR ELIAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, BRENNAN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/31/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MURPHY, JOSH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA OVERTON, KRISTOPHER DAVID

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW PULLIAM, LARRY

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/31/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/08/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR THOMAS, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT






