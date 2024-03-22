Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, March 22, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE 
4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

AVALOS HERNANDEZ, DAVID ALBERTO 
DOES NOT KNOW MIAMI, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SIMPLE POSSESSION

BEENE, ROBERT LEE 
631 MEMORIAL DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BRANDON, DEMETIRCE D 
2310 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063820 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT 
1915 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIOLATION OF PROBATION

BUSH, KEENAN N 
17165 BAINBRIDGE RD CERULEAN, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (78/55)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CALDWELL, JOHNNY B 
2449 NORTHBRIAR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062671 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE 
5535 CHATTS TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

CHAMBERS, CAMERTRE DEANDRE 
2927 OLD BRITAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

CREASMAN, MICHAEL D 
159 BRIDGE ST TRLR D GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER 
6317 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS 
3793 DEER RUN RD ALTAMONT, 373014249 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE 
1202 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022134 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 379177401 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FUQUA, LIEUTENANT 
812 WEST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER 
721 ROBERTS MILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GONZALEZ, HARRISON 
5669 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CARRYING WEAPONS ON PUBLIC PARKS, PLAYGROUND,ETC.
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JONES, JIMMY RAY 
3341 PINERIDGE PLACE FORT COLLINS, 80525 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JUSTUS, STEPHEN LEWAYNE 
279 LINDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(PTR) SIMPLE POSS OF METH

KNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON 
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FEDERAL

KRANSKE, RACHEL MACKENZIE 
5421 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUX SOCH, BALTAZAR ELIAS 
200 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MILLER, BRENNAN ELIZABETH 
4815 ALAMBA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS 
4606 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MURPHY, JOSH 
641 16TH AVE NW CENTER POINT, 35215 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NICHOLSON, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER 
7342 MCCORMACK DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OVERTON, KRISTOPHER DAVID 
224 RIVERVIEW STATES LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

PALMER, LUCUS NOEL 
6422 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN 
8331 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PORTER, JENI LEE 
1306 PRESTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041229 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PULLIAM, LARRY 
613 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAFIQUE, JASMINE FATIMA 
129 WALNUT STREET APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL 
799 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

RUCKER, TENESHA 
6331 PLEASANT RIDGE RD APT 6001 KNOXVILLE, 37921 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT 
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 373797932 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL 
13797 TANOKA CT SODDY DAISY, 373797845 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARR, GREGORY EDWARD 
1315 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SYLER, LINDA MARIE 
979 BERRY MIDDLE LN SODDY DAISEY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

THOMAS, AMBER NICOLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA 
1623 HICKORY PL Chattanooga, 374042121 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TONELLI, KAYLEIGH ANN 
2312 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

Here are the mug shots:
APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/14/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
AVALOS HERNANDEZ, DAVID ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/23/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
BEENE, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BRANDON, DEMETIRCE D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIOLATION OF PROBATION
BROWN, LISA SEXTON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/03/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
CAIN, ERIC ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAIN, WILLIAM KYLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CHAMBERS, CAMERTRE DEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/06/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CREASMAN, MICHAEL D
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/22/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/02/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/28/2001
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
HICKS, DANA MARTELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HOWARD, MATTHEW CALEB
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JONES, JIMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/13/1976
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JUSTUS, STEPHEN LEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/27/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • (PTR) SIMPLE POSS OF METH
KNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/17/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
KRANSKE, RACHEL MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CARJACKING
  • ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
NICHOLSON, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/12/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NORWOOD, THOMAS CARTHIE
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 12/19/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PALMER, LUCUS NOEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PORTER, JENI LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAFIQUE, JASMINE FATIMA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/09/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RUCKER, TENESHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/26/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
RUSSELL, BETTY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/04/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SPENCE, TYLER JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • HARASSMENT
STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARR, GREGORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SYLER, LINDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/17/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TONELLI, KAYLEIGH ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING






Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2024
CCS Booters Take Down Howard, 3-1
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/21/2024
Baseball Seahawks Roll Past Ooltewah For Fifth Straight Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/21/2024
Other SEC Teams Fall, But Tennessee Sails Past Saint Peter's To Saturday Clash With Texas
  • Sports
  • 3/21/2024
Blue Tornado Blows Away Bradley Central, 18-7
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/21/2024
Bearettes Rally In Sixth To Down McMinn Co.
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/21/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/22/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE 4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge FUGITIVE ... more

Historic Sequatchie Valley Property Goes Up For Sale
  • 3/21/2024

There will still be a Ketner's Mill country fair at the historic property at Whitwell this fall, but it will be the last for the McDonald family, property specialist Henry Glascock said. He ... more

Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ending In Marion County
  • 3/21/2024

A man was arrested on Wednesday in Marion County after a high-speed chase. At approximately 10:56 a.m., police were notified that a motor vehicle pursuit was headed into Marion County ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/21/2024
Signal Mountain Smoke Is Due To TWRA Controlled Burn At Prentice Cooper
  • 3/20/2024
2 Arrested After Sheriff's Deputies Utilize ALPR To Locate Stolen Vehicle
2 Arrested After Sheriff's Deputies Utilize ALPR To Locate Stolen Vehicle
  • 3/20/2024
Summerville Man Ruled Not Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Vehicular Homicide In Death Of Berry Student
Summerville Man Ruled Not Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Vehicular Homicide In Death Of Berry Student
  • 3/20/2024
Rachel Ortwein Added As 5th Judicial Commissioner
  • 3/20/2024
Opinion
Gerald Mason: Leaving My Adopted City Of Chattanooga - And Response
  • 3/21/2024
Red Bank Commissioners Need To Listen
  • 3/21/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/22/2024
Senate Republican Caucus Weekly Wrap - March 21
  • 3/21/2024
School Choice Is More Than Universal Vouchers
  • 3/21/2024
Sports
Other SEC Teams Fall, But Tennessee Sails Past Saint Peter's To Saturday Clash With Texas
  • 3/21/2024
Wiedmer: For 67 Schools, The Selection Committee Got It Right. Then There’s Auburn
Wiedmer: For 67 Schools, The Selection Committee Got It Right. Then There’s Auburn
  • 3/19/2024
Randy Smith: Going Dancing
Randy Smith: Going Dancing
  • 3/20/2024
Chattanooga's Powe, Palmer Split In Opening Day Of NCAA Wrestling
  • 3/21/2024
Chattanooga Tennis Set To Host SoCon Leader Samford Friday
  • 3/21/2024
Happenings
The Salvation Army Of Chattanooga Hosts “Bacon And Boxers” Event To Serve Unhoused Men
  • 3/21/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny March 29-30
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny March 29-30
  • 3/21/2024
Jerry Summers: Chambliss v. Chambliss
Jerry Summers: Chambliss v. Chambliss
  • 3/21/2024
Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Announces 2024 Dates As Oct. 11-13
Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Announces 2024 Dates As Oct. 11-13
  • 3/21/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 3/21/2024
Entertainment
Governor Lee Signs ELVIS Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs ELVIS Act Into Law
  • 3/21/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/21/2024
CSO Presents Pines Of Rome And Appalachian Spring Thursday
  • 3/21/2024
Ladies Of Lee Has "Living Water" Concert Tuesday
Ladies Of Lee Has "Living Water" Concert Tuesday
  • 3/21/2024
Big Band Concert March 26 At Chattanooga State
Big Band Concert March 26 At Chattanooga State
  • 3/20/2024
Opinion
Gerald Mason: Leaving My Adopted City Of Chattanooga - And Response
  • 3/21/2024
Red Bank Commissioners Need To Listen
  • 3/21/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/22/2024
Dining
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee Unemployment Dips To Near Record-Low Level In February
Tennessee Unemployment Dips To Near Record-Low Level In February
  • 3/21/2024
Georgia's Unemployment Rate Dips Eight-Tenths Below The National Average, Jobs Reach All-Time High
  • 3/21/2024
Sheriff Austin Garrett Releases 2023 HCSO Annual Statistical Review
  • 3/21/2024
Real Estate
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
  • 3/21/2024
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
  • 3/21/2024
Real Estate Transfers For March 14-20
  • 3/21/2024
Student Scene
Lee University Hosts Event For Writers
Lee University Hosts Event For Writers
  • 3/21/2024
Community Leaders Exchange Stories At McCallie Middle School "Human Library"
Community Leaders Exchange Stories At McCallie Middle School "Human Library"
  • 3/21/2024
UTC College Of Arts And Sciences Presents 3rd Annual Spotlight On Faculty Excellence
UTC College Of Arts And Sciences Presents 3rd Annual Spotlight On Faculty Excellence
  • 3/21/2024
Living Well
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Channels Nearly $17M Into Local Nonprofits Through Donor Advised Funds
  • 3/21/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Caregiver Café Addresses Common Questions About Helping Parents As They Age
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Caregiver Café Addresses Common Questions About Helping Parents As They Age
  • 3/19/2024
Smiles From The Heart Free Dental Clinic Is April 26
Smiles From The Heart Free Dental Clinic Is April 26
  • 3/19/2024
Memories
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks Host Free Guided Spring Hikes March 23
  • 3/19/2024
2024-25 Hunting And Trapping Recommendations To Be Made At March Commission Meeting
  • 3/14/2024
Registration Open For 2nd Annual Dalton Parks And Rec Spring Break Camp
Registration Open For 2nd Annual Dalton Parks And Rec Spring Break Camp
  • 3/14/2024
Travel
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/21/2024
What's New And Happening This Spring In Tennessee
  • 3/19/2024
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Trying To Be Worry-Free In A Worrisome World
Bob Tamasy: Trying To Be Worry-Free In A Worrisome World
  • 3/21/2024
"Momma, I Have To Go" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/20/2024
48th Annual Easter Sunrise Service To Be Held At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 3/18/2024
Obituaries
Jessie Muriel Clinton
Jessie Muriel Clinton
  • 3/22/2024
Dorothy G. Wilbanks
Dorothy G. Wilbanks
  • 3/21/2024
William Michael “Mike” Mingle
William Michael “Mike” Mingle
  • 3/21/2024