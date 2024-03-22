Beer Board Dismisses Charges Against The Dream Restaurant

The Dream, a large restaurant with the capacity of 512 at 2308 Glass St., was cited to the Chattanooga Beer Board on Thursday. It was charged with two violations.

On the night of March 10, a fight broke out between two females, when one of them, a customer, came to the restaurant looking for a woman who worked there. A fight broke out inside then moved out onto a porch area and into the parking lot.

There were three off-duty police officers working there that night in addition to licensed security guards. A call to alert the police of a fight, came from a staff member’s cell phone instead of a land line. That is a violation because a land line is tied to a specific address and can be quickly found by the police.

However the board recognized that owner Yasmin Springs had done everything the right way and voted to not sustain that violation or the second one that charged the business with operating a disorderly place.

Both of the violations were dismissed.