Latest Headlines

Beer Board Dismisses Charges Against The Dream Restaurant

  • Friday, March 22, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The Dream, a large restaurant with the capacity of 512 at 2308 Glass St., was cited to the Chattanooga Beer Board on Thursday. It was charged with two violations.

On the night of March 10, a fight broke out between two females, when one of them, a customer, came to the restaurant looking for a woman who worked there. A fight broke out inside then moved out onto a porch area and into the parking lot.

There were three off-duty police officers working there that night in addition to licensed security guards. A call to alert the police of a fight, came from a staff member’s cell phone instead of a land line. That is a violation because a land line is tied to a specific address and can be quickly found by the police.

However the board recognized that owner Yasmin Springs had done everything the right way and voted to not sustain that violation or the second one that charged the business with operating a disorderly place.

Both of the violations were dismissed.

Latest Headlines
Beer Board Dismisses Charges Against The Dream Restaurant
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2024
St. Andrew's-Sewanee Middle School Girls Volleyball Falls To Swiss After Winning 1st Game
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/22/2024
City Honoring Memory Of Carousel Figures Creator Bud Ellis
City Honoring Memory Of Carousel Figures Creator Bud Ellis
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2024
Hamilton County Schools Join Lawsuit Against Social Media Companies
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2024
CCS Booters Take Down Howard, 3-1
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/21/2024
Breaking News
Beer Board Dismisses Charges Against The Dream Restaurant
  • 3/22/2024

The Dream, a large restaurant with the capacity of 512 at 2308 Glass St., was cited to the Chattanooga Beer Board on Thursday. It was charged with two violations. On the night of March 10, ... more

Audubon Society Considering Goats To Root Out Maclellan Island Invasives
Audubon Society Considering Goats To Root Out Maclellan Island Invasives
  • 3/21/2024

With a controlled burn turning out to be a dud at Maclellan Island, the Chattanooga Audubon Society is considering goats. Jim Stewart, executive director, said, "After exploring all of our ... more

Historic Sequatchie Valley Property Goes Up For Sale
  • 3/21/2024

There will still be a Ketner's Mill country fair at the historic property at Whitwell this fall, but it will be the last for the McDonald family, property specialist Henry Glascock said. He ... more

Breaking News
Eley Says Chattanooga Eyed For Choice Lanes; Working With Mayor Kelly On Passenger Train Service
  • 3/21/2024
CARTA Officials Say Transit Agency Faces "Fiscal Cliff" Without More City/County Help
  • 3/21/2024
Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ending In Marion County
  • 3/21/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/21/2024
Signal Mountain Smoke Is Due To TWRA Controlled Burn At Prentice Cooper
  • 3/20/2024
Opinion
Gerald Mason: Leaving My Adopted City Of Chattanooga - And Response
  • 3/21/2024
Red Bank Commissioners Need To Listen
  • 3/21/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/22/2024
Senate Republican Caucus Weekly Wrap - March 21
  • 3/21/2024
School Choice Is More Than Universal Vouchers
  • 3/21/2024
Sports
Other SEC Teams Fall, But Tennessee Sails Past Saint Peter's To Saturday Clash With Texas
  • 3/21/2024
Wiedmer: For 67 Schools, The Selection Committee Got It Right. Then There’s Auburn
Wiedmer: For 67 Schools, The Selection Committee Got It Right. Then There’s Auburn
  • 3/19/2024
Randy Smith: Going Dancing
Randy Smith: Going Dancing
  • 3/20/2024
Chattanooga's Powe, Palmer Split In Opening Day Of NCAA Wrestling
  • 3/21/2024
Chattanooga Tennis Set To Host SoCon Leader Samford Friday
  • 3/21/2024
Happenings
The Salvation Army Of Chattanooga Hosts “Bacon And Boxers” Event To Serve Unhoused Men
  • 3/21/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny March 29-30
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny March 29-30
  • 3/21/2024
Jerry Summers: Chambliss v. Chambliss
Jerry Summers: Chambliss v. Chambliss
  • 3/21/2024
Large Outdoor Events Celebrate Spring In Chattanooga
  • 3/22/2024
5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Announces 2024 Dates As Oct. 11-13
5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Announces 2024 Dates As Oct. 11-13
  • 3/21/2024
Entertainment
Governor Lee Signs ELVIS Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs ELVIS Act Into Law
  • 3/21/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/21/2024
CSO Presents Pines Of Rome And Appalachian Spring Thursday
  • 3/21/2024
WTCI PBS Hosts Be My Neighbor Day As Community Engagement Event
  • 3/22/2024
Ladies Of Lee Has "Living Water" Concert Tuesday
Ladies Of Lee Has "Living Water" Concert Tuesday
  • 3/21/2024
Opinion
Gerald Mason: Leaving My Adopted City Of Chattanooga - And Response
  • 3/21/2024
Red Bank Commissioners Need To Listen
  • 3/21/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/22/2024
Dining
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee Unemployment Dips To Near Record-Low Level In February
Tennessee Unemployment Dips To Near Record-Low Level In February
  • 3/21/2024
Georgia's Unemployment Rate Dips Eight-Tenths Below The National Average, Jobs Reach All-Time High
  • 3/21/2024
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/22/2024
Real Estate
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
  • 3/21/2024
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
  • 3/21/2024
Real Estate Transfers For March 14-20
  • 3/21/2024
Student Scene
Lee University Hosts Event For Writers
Lee University Hosts Event For Writers
  • 3/21/2024
Community Leaders Exchange Stories At McCallie Middle School "Human Library"
Community Leaders Exchange Stories At McCallie Middle School "Human Library"
  • 3/21/2024
UTC College Of Arts And Sciences Presents 3rd Annual Spotlight On Faculty Excellence
UTC College Of Arts And Sciences Presents 3rd Annual Spotlight On Faculty Excellence
  • 3/21/2024
Living Well
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Channels Nearly $17M Into Local Nonprofits Through Donor Advised Funds
  • 3/21/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Caregiver Café Addresses Common Questions About Helping Parents As They Age
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Caregiver Café Addresses Common Questions About Helping Parents As They Age
  • 3/19/2024
Smiles From The Heart Free Dental Clinic Is April 26
Smiles From The Heart Free Dental Clinic Is April 26
  • 3/19/2024
Memories
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks Host Free Guided Spring Hikes March 23
  • 3/19/2024
2024-25 Hunting And Trapping Recommendations To Be Made At March Commission Meeting
  • 3/14/2024
Registration Open For 2nd Annual Dalton Parks And Rec Spring Break Camp
Registration Open For 2nd Annual Dalton Parks And Rec Spring Break Camp
  • 3/14/2024
Travel
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/21/2024
What's New And Happening This Spring In Tennessee
  • 3/19/2024
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Trying To Be Worry-Free In A Worrisome World
Bob Tamasy: Trying To Be Worry-Free In A Worrisome World
  • 3/21/2024
"Momma, I Have To Go" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/20/2024
48th Annual Easter Sunrise Service To Be Held At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 3/18/2024
Obituaries
Jessie Muriel Clinton
Jessie Muriel Clinton
  • 3/22/2024
Dorothy G. Wilbanks
Dorothy G. Wilbanks
  • 3/21/2024
William Michael “Mike” Mingle
William Michael “Mike” Mingle
  • 3/21/2024