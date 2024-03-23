Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOYD, AMBER RENEE

5006 CAROLIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BURROW, MARVIN JEROME

801 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CAIN, ERIC ALLEN

124 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CAIN, WILLIAM KYLE

124 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLAIBORNE, PHILIP CARL

1407 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



COLLINS, JADAH LYNESSE

2005 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ABUSE OF A VULNERABLE ADULT

NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT



COX, JEFFERY ARTHUR

296 BLUE BIRD RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION



ESTRADA, DELIA MONET

5969 WELLBURN ATLANTA, 30354

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING (90/65)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



GONZALEZ TARAZONA, KENYN YOEL

308 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HANKS, TANNER JAMES

2737 FORREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUISNESSHARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE404 WEST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHENDERSON, TYWON JAY1782 TAHOE LANE DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:HARASSMENTCOERCION OF WITNESSHIDALGO LIENDO, JOMERLY ALEJANDRO4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HILL, AMBER CHEYENNEHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCESIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANASIMPLE POSSESSION CRACK COCAINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS4118 13TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HULBERT, CHRISTOPHER GEORGE2713 APPLEBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON1500 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II CRACK COCAINECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJORDAN, TRAVIS RAY21991 ALABAMA HWY. IDER, 35981Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF FENTANYLPOSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKENDRICKS, MICHAEL EDWARD913 WINDING HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTLABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043819Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF FIREARMMALONE, KENNETH DEAN1774 CURTIS JEWELL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL4909 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMIDDLETON, DAQUAN TERRELL8637 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOTLEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLENICHOLS, AUTUMN DENISE1316 PENDALL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYNORWOOD, THOMAS CARTHIE2117 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN2626 ANDREWS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULTPHILLIPS, COLBY D1029 ROSS LN CLARKVILLE, 37042Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER2511 HUNT HICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DUIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREED, RANDALL KENNETH4112 EAST STUMP STREET/ HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REEL, BRANDON LEE171 SMITH ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDLIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE2501 MARKET ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374082602Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRODDY, VINCE EDWARD2046 REINDEER TRL SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSSMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY1204 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSUTHERLAND, BILLY JOE5006 DELAWARE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAYLOR, TERRANCE TYREESE905 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, JAMES LEIGHHOMELESS RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BOYD, AMBER RENEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BURROW, MARVIN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 03/06/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CLAIBORNE, PHILIP CARL

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/24/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT COLLINS, JADAH LYNESSE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/19/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

ABUSE OF A VULNERABLE ADULT

NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT COX, JEFFERY ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/05/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION ESTRADA, DELIA MONET

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING (90/65)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GONZALEZ TARAZONA, KENYN YOEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HANKS, TANNER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/13/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUISNESS HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HENDERSON, TYWON JAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/14/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

COERCION OF WITNESS HIDALGO LIENDO, JOMERLY ALEJANDRO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HILL, AMBER CHEYENNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/03/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

SIMPLE POSSESSION CRACK COCAINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/03/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HULBERT, CHRISTOPHER GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/08/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE) JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/06/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II CRACK COCAINE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JORDAN, TRAVIS RAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/31/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KENDRICKS, MICHAEL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/05/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/14/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF FIREARM MALONE, KENNETH DEAN

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 07/12/1954

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/12/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MIDDLETON, DAQUAN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/10/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE NICHOLS, AUTUMN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/23/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT PHILLIPS, COLBY D

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DUI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REED, RANDALL KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/19/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REEL, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/10/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS) RODDY, VINCE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/29/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SUTHERLAND, BILLY JOE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/09/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TAYLOR, TERRANCE TYREESE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/31/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JAMES LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/11/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





