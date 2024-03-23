Latest Headlines

  Saturday, March 23, 2024

Here are the mug shots:

BOYD, AMBER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURROW, MARVIN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 03/06/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CLAIBORNE, PHILIP CARL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
COLLINS, JADAH LYNESSE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/19/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • ABUSE OF A VULNERABLE ADULT
  • NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT
COX, JEFFERY ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
ESTRADA, DELIA MONET
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING (90/65)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GONZALEZ TARAZONA, KENYN YOEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HANKS, TANNER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUISNESS
HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HENDERSON, TYWON JAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/14/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • COERCION OF WITNESS
HIDALGO LIENDO, JOMERLY ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HILL, AMBER CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/03/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION CRACK COCAINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HULBERT, CHRISTOPHER GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)
JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/06/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II CRACK COCAINE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JORDAN, TRAVIS RAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/31/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
  • POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KENDRICKS, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/05/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/14/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF FIREARM
MALONE, KENNETH DEAN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/12/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MIDDLETON, DAQUAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
NICHOLS, AUTUMN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • (VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PHILLIPS, COLBY D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DUI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REED, RANDALL KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REEL, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
RODDY, VINCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/29/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SUTHERLAND, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/09/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, TERRANCE TYREESE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/31/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, JAMES LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




