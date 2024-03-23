Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BOYD, AMBER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BURROW, MARVIN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 03/06/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CLAIBORNE, PHILIP CARL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|COLLINS, JADAH LYNESSE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/19/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- ABUSE OF A VULNERABLE ADULT
- NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT
|
|COX, JEFFERY ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ESTRADA, DELIA MONET
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING (90/65)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GONZALEZ TARAZONA, KENYN YOEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HANKS, TANNER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUISNESS
|
|HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HENDERSON, TYWON JAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/14/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- COERCION OF WITNESS
|
|HIDALGO LIENDO, JOMERLY ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HILL, AMBER CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/03/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA
- SIMPLE POSSESSION CRACK COCAINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HULBERT, CHRISTOPHER GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)
|
|JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/06/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II CRACK COCAINE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JORDAN, TRAVIS RAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/31/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
- POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KENDRICKS, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/05/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/14/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MALONE, KENNETH DEAN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/12/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MIDDLETON, DAQUAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|NICHOLS, AUTUMN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- (VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|PHILLIPS, COLBY D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DUI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REED, RANDALL KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REEL, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
|
|RODDY, VINCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/29/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SUTHERLAND, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/09/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, TERRANCE TYREESE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/31/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, JAMES LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|