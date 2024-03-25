Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BANKS, ADRIENNE CAMILLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/21/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BLACKBURN, AMANDA E

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER BOONE, ROBERT L

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/16/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) CASLIN, MAKAYLA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/07/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHAIN, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CHAPMAN, EDWARD IV

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, MITCHELL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/12/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VEHICLE TURNING LEFT AT INTERSECTION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COX, KIMBERLY SUE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/21/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DUGGER, JOSIE ANN-MARIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION SCHEDULE I - MDMA FRAZIER, ALEXANDRYA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GARNER, TYLER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/05/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GILMORE, MATTHEW COLTEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/10/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MAIL THEFT GRINDSTAFF, CHRISTOPHER ROGER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/11/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HICKS, KENNETH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/21/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUDSON, JETTORYO LEVELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JACKSON, TIMOTHY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION KEYT, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/08/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEWIS, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/05/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT LINDER, TODD ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/23/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LOWERY, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCCLURKIN, JADE AALIYAH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/29/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/06/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCKNIGHT, MARY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS PARIS, DERRICK DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/16/1977

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/07/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/23/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) RODDY, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/19/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS RUSSELL, BRITTANY EBONY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/13/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SIMON, AMBER D

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT SWENSON, ANYTHONY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST TARPKIN, OTIS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/26/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TERRY, MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TERRY, RAQUEL MONAE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TURNER, JERRY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 12/04/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING VAUGHT, LATOYA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WALKER, MARVIN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/14/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE YAMAZAKI, KUZUMI JUDE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE YAMAZAKI, KUZUMI JUDE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE YOTHER, ALLEN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) YOUNG, KEMARKUS TREVON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ZACKERY, JAZMINE DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



