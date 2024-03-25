Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD 
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373638684 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BANKS, ADRIENNE CAMILLE 
917 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BLACKBURN, AMANDA E 
100 CROSS CREEK LANE HENDERSONVILLE, 370758849 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

BOONE, ROBERT L 
3603 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072302 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CASLIN, MAKAYLA DENISE 
763 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONNER, MITCHELL SHANE 
8919 DAISY DALLAS ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VEHICLE TURNING LEFT AT INTERSECTION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
2417 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COX, KIMBERLY SUE 
437 INMAN ST W CLEVELAND, 373111766 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY 
3541 CHANDLER AVE Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUGGER, JOSIE ANN-MARIE 
7025 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 373639124 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION SCHEDULE I - MDMA

FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON 
1107 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

GARNER, TYLER LYNN 
4110 EALY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GILMORE, MATTHEW COLTEN 
2815 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MAIL THEFT

HICKS, KENNETH LEBRON 
1707 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLAND, KRISTIN GAIL 
35 SELF STORAGE ROAD DUNLAP, 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUDSON, JETTORYO LEVELL 
2405 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062206 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JACKSON, TIMOTHY RYAN 
4519 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111718 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

JONES, HARLING 
2437 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

KEYT, BRANDON LEE 
6222 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LINDER, TODD ARTHUR 
427 CAROSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LOWERY, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
4615 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCGHEE, THEODORE 
5048 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161923 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

MCKNIGHT, MARY ELIZABETH 
435 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 373432809 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PARIS, DERRICK DEJUAN 
2706 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR 
135 PASSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNSO, WILMER 
1840 SPRINGVALE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RODDY, TIMOTHY LEE 
1310 PHILS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214037 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RUSSELL, BRITTANY EBONY 
616 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMON, AMBER D 
3603 13TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071610 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

SWENSON, ANYTHONY SCOTT 
437 INMAN ST W Cleveland, 373111766 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST

TARPKIN, OTIS LEBRON 
1024 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081507 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TERRY, MORGAN 
140 THE POINTEDRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TERRY, RAQUEL MONAE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURNER, JERRY LEWIS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES 
8236 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALKER, MARVIN 
3034 NORTHWAY LN Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

