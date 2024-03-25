Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373638684
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BANKS, ADRIENNE CAMILLE
917 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLACKBURN, AMANDA E
100 CROSS CREEK LANE HENDERSONVILLE, 370758849
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
BOONE, ROBERT L
3603 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072302
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CASLIN, MAKAYLA DENISE
763 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONNER, MITCHELL SHANE
8919 DAISY DALLAS ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VEHICLE TURNING LEFT AT INTERSECTION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
2417 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COX, KIMBERLY SUE
437 INMAN ST W CLEVELAND, 373111766
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY
3541 CHANDLER AVE Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUGGER, JOSIE ANN-MARIE
7025 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 373639124
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION SCHEDULE I - MDMA
FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON
1107 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
GARNER, TYLER LYNN
4110 EALY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GILMORE, MATTHEW COLTEN
2815 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MAIL THEFT
HICKS, KENNETH LEBRON
1707 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLAND, KRISTIN GAIL
35 SELF STORAGE ROAD DUNLAP,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUDSON, JETTORYO LEVELL
2405 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062206
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JACKSON, TIMOTHY RYAN
4519 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111718
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
JONES, HARLING
2437 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
KEYT, BRANDON LEE
6222 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LINDER, TODD ARTHUR
427 CAROSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LOWERY, MICHAEL ANTHONY
4615 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCGHEE, THEODORE
5048 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161923
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
MCKNIGHT, MARY ELIZABETH
435 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 373432809
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PARIS, DERRICK DEJUAN
2706 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR
135 PASSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REYNSO, WILMER
1840 SPRINGVALE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RODDY, TIMOTHY LEE
1310 PHILS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214037
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RUSSELL, BRITTANY EBONY
616 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMON, AMBER D
3603 13TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071610
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
SWENSON, ANYTHONY SCOTT
437 INMAN ST W Cleveland, 373111766
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
TARPKIN, OTIS LEBRON
1024 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081507
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TERRY, MORGAN
140 THE POINTEDRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TERRY, RAQUEL MONAE
3401 CAMPBELL ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES
8236 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALKER, MARVIN
3034 NORTHWAY LN Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
YAMAZAKI, KUZUMI JUDE
5306 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123108
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
YAMAZAKI, KUZUMI JUDE
5306 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123108
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
YOTHER, ALLEN JAMES
1335 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
YOUNG, KEMARKUS TREVON
916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064142
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BANKS, ADRIENNE CAMILLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/21/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BLACKBURN, AMANDA E
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- ASSAULT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|BOONE, ROBERT L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|CASLIN, MAKAYLA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/07/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CHAIN, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|CHAPMAN, EDWARD IV
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONNER, MITCHELL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/12/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VEHICLE TURNING LEFT AT INTERSECTION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COX, KIMBERLY SUE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/21/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DUGGER, JOSIE ANN-MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- POSSESSION SCHEDULE I - MDMA
|
|FRAZIER, ALEXANDRYA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GARNER, TYLER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/05/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GILMORE, MATTHEW COLTEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- MAIL THEFT
|
|GRINDSTAFF, CHRISTOPHER ROGER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HICKS, KENNETH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/21/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUDSON, JETTORYO LEVELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JACKSON, TIMOTHY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|KEYT, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL BATTERY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|LEWIS, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/05/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LINDER, TODD ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/23/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOWERY, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCCLURKIN, JADE AALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/29/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/06/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCKNIGHT, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|PARIS, DERRICK DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/07/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|RODDY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|RUSSELL, BRITTANY EBONY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/13/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|SIMON, AMBER D
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SWENSON, ANYTHONY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
|
|TARPKIN, OTIS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/26/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TERRY, MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TERRY, RAQUEL MONAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/04/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VAUGHT, LATOYA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, MARVIN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/14/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|YAMAZAKI, KUZUMI JUDE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|YOTHER, ALLEN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|YOUNG, KEMARKUS TREVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|ZACKERY, JAZMINE DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2024
Charge(s):
|