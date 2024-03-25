Election For Volkswagen Workers To Join UAW Will Be April 17-19

The United Auto Workers and Volkswagen entered into a stipulated election agreement for the union election in Chattanooga, which means there will not be a pre-election hearing.

The election will take place from Wednesday-Friday, April 17-19, at the Chattanooga factory. The ballot count will take place starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19. Because of the large bargaining unit size, it will probably take several hours to complete the ballot count, officials said.

Those eligible to vote in the election are all full-time and regular part-time production and maintenance employees employed by Volkswagen at its facility at 8001 Volkswagen Dr., including team members, team leaders, skilled team members, skilled team leaders and equipment operators, who were employed during the payroll period ending March 17.

Those not eligible to vote are all specialists, technicians, plant clerical employees, office clerical employees, engineers, purchasing and inventory employees, all employees employed by contractors, employee leasing companies, and/or temporary agencies, all professional employees, and all guards, managers and supervisors as defined in the Act.