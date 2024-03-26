Latest Headlines

Man Attempting To Break Into Harrison Home Is Killed

  • Tuesday, March 26, 2024

A man who was attempting to break into a home in Harrison was shot and killed by the homeowner early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 6300 block of Shirley Pond Road,

It happened around 1 a.m.

The Sheriff's Department was investigating.

Wiedmer: Fire Calipari? Be Careful What You Wish For, Kentucky Fans
  • Sports
  • 3/26/2024
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2024
  • Sports
  • 3/26/2024
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2024
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/26/2024
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2024
  • 3/26/2024

Chattanooga firefighters successfully stopped flames from spreading through newly-built townhomes Monday night. Red Shift companies responded at 10:57 p.m. to 1629 Adams Street and found smoke ... more

  • 3/26/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GLADYS FAYE 7319 SUTTON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 77 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ... more

  • 3/25/2024

What was life like for the average American before television? Some may remember the evening newscast and hundreds of dramas, comedy and variety shows which kept listeners glued to their radios ... more

Hotel, 300-Unit Multi-Family Project To Be Built Near Stadium
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/25/2024
Man With Machete, Large Fixed-Blade Knife Arrested For North Chattanooga Stabbing
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/24/2024
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
  • 3/22/2024
  • 3/26/2024
National Medal Of Honor Day
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/26/2024
Lady Vols' Comeback Against #11 NC State Falls Short, 79-72
  • 3/26/2024
Randy Smith: LSU Is Easy To Dislike
  • 3/26/2024
Wiedmer: Fire Calipari? Be Careful What You Wish For, Kentucky Fans
  • 3/26/2024
Paul Payne: New Lookouts Stadium Evidence Of Paradigm Shift In Minor League Baseball
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/26/2024
Life With Ferris: Adjust My Crown
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/26/2024
  • 3/25/2024
Dan Spencer Makes Worst K-Pop in Tennessee
  • 3/25/2024
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Out At Sea” April 9-13
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/22/2024
Kristy Cox, “Australian Queen” Of Bluegrass, To Perform At WoodSongs Dalton March 30
  • 3/22/2024
  • 3/22/2024
  • 3/24/2024
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
  • 3/22/2024
  • 3/26/2024
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
  • 3/15/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
Insurance Incorporated Announces Agency Additions
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/26/2024
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
  • 3/21/2024
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
  • 3/21/2024
  • 3/21/2024
Inaugural McCallie Gala And Auction Raises Over $500,000
  • 3/25/2024
Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Honors Hamilton County Students Brown, Lee, And Lin As Civics Essay Winners
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/25/2024
Cempa Community Care Promotes Maggie Taylor To Director Of Dental Services
  • 3/25/2024
  • 3/22/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Breaks Ground On New East Hamilton Memory Care Community
  • 3/22/2024
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
  • 3/25/2024
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
  • 3/25/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
  • 3/23/2024
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/21/2024
  • 3/19/2024
  • 3/8/2024
Bob Tamasy: Taking A Brief Look At Life’s Brevity
  • 3/25/2024
Refuge Assembly To Host Amazing Bible Discoveries Presentation March 31
  • 3/25/2024
Bob Tamasy: Trying To Be Worry-Free In A Worrisome World
  • 3/21/2024
Diane Louise Hulgan
  • 3/25/2024
Ruth Elaine Raines
  • 3/25/2024
Daphne Johnson
  • 3/25/2024