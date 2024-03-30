Vols Headed To Elite 8 After Beating Creighton, 82-75
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, March 30, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLANCHARD, GREYSON COLE 
2005 BRENTHAVEN DR MOUNT JULIET, 371228244 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, LASHUNDA MONIQUE 
STAY INN EXPRESS ROOM 173 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN 
DOESNT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DAVIS, GEORGE LEON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ELLIS, CHRISTINA LASHA 
1908RAWLINGS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

GAINES, ERIC LEE 
2803 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

GILES, JOEY EDWARD 
1514 MERRILL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH C
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN 
1804 E.26TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUILLEN, DAVID LOPEZ 
490 R GRIDER ROAD RUSSELL SPRINGS, 42642 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE 
1108 S KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HINES, MARQUISE TERRIK 
2235 E 27TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT

HIXSON, DUSTIN WAYNE 
804 GLENN AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JIANG, YILIN 
3204 REDDING RD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTIC

JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION 3917407
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE 3917418
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION 3917407

JOSEPHS, TAMEKA TASHAR 
1618 LEXINGTON CIRCLE WALDUSTA, 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST 39160603
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KELLY, JOHNNY 
2200 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062201 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KEYES, DON RUSSELL 
1509 PINEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

KRONUS, PEGGY MCGRATH 
11953 BROOKSIDE DRIVE BRADENTON, 34211 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAWRENCE, TEDDARIOUS JERMAINE 
1701 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEE, TAMMY DAVINA 
1512 RUSTIC DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKE, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)

MASENGALE, THOMAS LEBRON 
6345 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN 
394 WOODS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE 
254 W 38TH ST Chattanooga, 374101317 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

MORGAN, CASEY ANN 
1324 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 373434421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH

MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL 
327 Reidsville Ln Chattanooga, 374112139 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

MURPHY, JOSH 
641 16TH AVE NW CENTER POINT, 35215 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

MURPHY, RONALD DARDEN 
514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053847 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OLIVER, JANAE MIGNON 
10578 SIMS HARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PHINZEY, CODY AZELL 
1411 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POTTER, ANTHONY SHANE 
215 SOUTH GROVE PIKEVILLE, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RHODES, TRAVIS MALIK-ANTHONY 
3012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071527 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RING, LARRY ACE 
1535 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL 
5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113432 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

ROACH, SARAH ELLE 
1920 GUNNBARREL ROAD APT 1111 CHATTANOOGA, 374214233 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING (55/30)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ROACH, WHITNEY LASHAY 
203 W 10TH ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE 
203 WEST 10TH CHICAMAUGA, 376204323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SIMS, MOESHA LITA 
1123 GROVE ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FALSE REPORTS
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

SMITH, BRITTANY REANE 
150 CHERRY HILL DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TACKETT, ETHAN KRISOPHER 
8115 MEE MEE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON, KEVIN MITCHELL 
1164 SMITH ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
OTHER (USMS BOP)

TRAMBLE, KEVIN ANTONIO 
1808 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046227 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $2,500.00

WATTS, HUNTER JAMES 
120 WATER TURKEY COURT DAYTONA BEACH, 32119 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WOOTEN, WILLIE LEE 
220 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112749 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:
BLANCHARD, GREYSON COLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWN, LASHUNDA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, GEORGE LEON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/09/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELLIS, CHRISTINA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
GAINES, ERIC LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GILES, JOEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/29/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH C
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/02/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUILLEN, DAVID LOPEZ
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/16/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/26/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HINES, MARQUISE TERRIK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • HARASSMENT
HIXSON, DUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/20/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION 3917407
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE 3917418
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION 3917407
JONES, LAURA A
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/09/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JORDAN, LORENZO JOE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/23/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JOSEPHS, TAMEKA TASHAR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/02/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST 39160603
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KELLY, JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KEYES, DON RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/04/1966
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
KRONUS, PEGGY MCGRATH
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/02/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAWRENCE, TEDDARIOUS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEE, TAMMY DAVINA
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/23/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKE, SUSPEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
MAKIMAA, ZACHARY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MASENGALE, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MURPHY, JOSH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
PHINZEY, CODY AZELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POTTER, ANTHONY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1981
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RHODES, TRAVIS MALIK-ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/29/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RING, LARRY ACE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/07/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ROACH, SARAH ELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING (55/30)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROACH, WHITNEY LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIMS, MOESHA LITA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • HARASSMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • HARASSMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
SMITH, BRITTANY REANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEGALL, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TACKETT, ETHAN KRISOPHER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMPSON, KEVIN MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • OTHER (USMS BOP)
VENABLE, EDWARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WATT, JEFFREY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATTS, HUNTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/15/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOTEN, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE






