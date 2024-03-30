Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BLANCHARD, GREYSON COLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/15/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BROWN, LASHUNDA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/06/1982

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, GEORGE LEON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/09/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ELLIS, CHRISTINA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/08/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED GAINES, ERIC LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GILES, JOEY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/29/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH C

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/02/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUILLEN, DAVID LOPEZ

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/16/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/26/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HINES, MARQUISE TERRIK

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

HIXSON, DUSTIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/20/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/13/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION 3917407

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE 3917418

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION 3917407 JONES, LAURA A

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/09/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JORDAN, LORENZO JOE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/23/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JOSEPHS, TAMEKA TASHAR

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/02/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST 39160603

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KELLY, JOHNNY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/09/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KEYES, DON RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/04/1966

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II KRONUS, PEGGY MCGRATH

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/02/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LAWRENCE, TEDDARIOUS JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LEE, TAMMY DAVINA

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/23/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKE, SUSPEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)

MAKIMAA, ZACHARY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MASENGALE, THOMAS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/29/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION MURPHY, JOSH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE PHINZEY, CODY AZELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POTTER, ANTHONY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/06/1981

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION RHODES, TRAVIS MALIK-ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/29/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE RING, LARRY ACE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/07/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ROACH, SARAH ELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING (55/30)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ROACH, WHITNEY LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SIMS, MOESHA LITA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FALSE REPORTS

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

HARASSMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC SMITH, BRITTANY REANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STEGALL, JAMES DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/09/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TACKETT, ETHAN KRISOPHER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THOMPSON, KEVIN MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

OTHER (USMS BOP) VENABLE, EDWARD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/23/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WATT, JEFFREY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WATTS, HUNTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/15/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOTEN, WILLIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

