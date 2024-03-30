Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BLANCHARD, GREYSON COLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, LASHUNDA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAVIS, GEORGE LEON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/09/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ELLIS, CHRISTINA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|GAINES, ERIC LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GILES, JOEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/29/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH C
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/02/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GUILLEN, DAVID LOPEZ
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/16/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/26/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HINES, MARQUISE TERRIK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
|
|HIXSON, DUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/20/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION 3917407
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE 3917418
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION 3917407
|
|JONES, LAURA A
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/09/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JORDAN, LORENZO JOE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/23/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|JOSEPHS, TAMEKA TASHAR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/02/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST 39160603
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|KELLY, JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|KEYES, DON RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/04/1966
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
|
|KRONUS, PEGGY MCGRATH
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/02/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAWRENCE, TEDDARIOUS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, TAMMY DAVINA
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/23/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKE, SUSPEN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|MAKIMAA, ZACHARY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MASENGALE, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|MURPHY, JOSH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PHINZEY, CODY AZELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POTTER, ANTHONY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1981
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|RHODES, TRAVIS MALIK-ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/29/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|RING, LARRY ACE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/07/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|ROACH, SARAH ELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING (55/30)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ROACH, WHITNEY LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, MOESHA LITA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FALSE REPORTS
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- HARASSMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|SMITH, BRITTANY REANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STEGALL, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TACKETT, ETHAN KRISOPHER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, KEVIN MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VENABLE, EDWARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WATT, JEFFREY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WATTS, HUNTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/15/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOOTEN, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|