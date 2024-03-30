Woman Dies In Ringgold House Fire; 4 Firefighters Suffer Burns

A woman died in a house fire in Ringgold on Friday, and four firefighters suffered burns in fighting the flames.

It happened in a wooded section of Starlite Lane that does not have a fire hydrant near.

The woman's husband was in the house when the fire started, but he was able to get out.

Catoosa County Fire Chief Daniel Walston said, "On behalf of all the men and women of Catoosa County Fire Department, I would like to personally thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.Our firefighters are doing well and recovering but will need continued prayers as they start to heal.