Vols Headed To Elite 8 After Beating Creighton, 82-75
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, March 31, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAUTISTA, RAMONCITO B 
1605 DEVLAN FOREST LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BEASLEY, TRAE E 
135 ROCKFORT RD PIKEVILLE, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF METH (RESALE)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSS OF METH

COVINGTON, FALINCIA S 
2212 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044505 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL 
1903 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DELASHMITT, MARK ALLEN 
5012 Delashmitt Rd Chattanooga, 373434214 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EBERE, DANIEL CHIKEZIE 
2629 DRY CREEK DR NW HUNTSVILLE, 35810 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ESCOBAR, GASPAR 
1711 HEATHER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESSARY, ADAM WAYNE 
58 CURTIS RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL 
2117 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

HAYES, ISAIAH URIEL 
4715 BONNIE OAKS DRIVE APT. 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JAMERSON, CHLOE SHNAE 
4715 BONNOAKS DR APT 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

JONES, LAURA A 
809 BURNSIDE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JORDAN, LORENZO JOE 
1120 OHENRY DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

KEPPER, BRIAN JAMES 
8147 FOSTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214206 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS METH FOR RESALE

LAWS, JOSHUA C 
727 2 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL LITTERING

LOMNICK, GRINDLE RENEE 
1209 N Chamerlain, Apt A Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
FELONIOUSLY OBTAINING FOOD STAMPS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FEL.OBTAINING AID FOR DEPE

MAKIMAA, ZACHARY TYLER 
8178 SAVANNAH HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBRYAR, DARREN 
99 OVIE DRIVE LAFATETTE, 30729 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)

MCMATH, QUANITA MICHELLE 
2612 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION

PEDRO, PEDRO F 
2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRESLEY, BIANCA PAIGE 
135 ROCKFORT RD APT 160 PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

QUARLES, LAVENIA TALLY 
1302 KELLY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTEMPT OF COURT

SELPH, MICHAEL SCOTT 
443 KINGS HILL RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STEGALL, JAMES DEWAYNE 
1750 OCCORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062435 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VASQUEZ-LOPEZ, BEDER GEDIAEL 
2117 BAILEY AVEGU CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING (74/45)

VLAHOS, DANIEL C 
300 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WARD, KEITH DEWAYNE 
226 COUNTY ROAD 461 ENGLEWOOD, 373295288 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

WATT, JEFFREY ALEXANDER 
809 BURNSIDE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT 
9555 CO RD 137 VALLEY HEAD, 35989 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

