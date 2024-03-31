Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAUTISTA, RAMONCITO B
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|BEASLEY, TRAE E
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF METH (RESALE)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSS OF METH
|
|COVINGTON, FALINCIA S
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|DELASHMITT, MARK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/12/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EBERE, DANIEL CHIKEZIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ESCOBAR, GASPAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ESSARY, ADAM WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|HAYES, ISAIAH URIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JAMERSON, CHLOE SHNAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|KEPPER, BRIAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAWS, JOSHUA C
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|LOMNICK, GRINDLE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/05/1966
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCBRYAR, DARREN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/01/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
|
|MCMATH, QUANITA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEDRO, PEDRO F
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/10/1967
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRESLEY, BIANCA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|QUARLES, LAVENIA TALLY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/26/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SELPH, MICHAEL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VASQUEZ-LOPEZ, BEDER GEDIAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- SPEEDING (74/45)
|
|VLAHOS, DANIEL C
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, KEITH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/19/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
|
|WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024
Charge(s):
|