Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:



BAUTISTA, RAMONCITO B

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/03/1966

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BEASLEY, TRAE E

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/15/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF METH (RESALE)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSS OF METH COVINGTON, FALINCIA S

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED DELASHMITT, MARK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/12/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EBERE, DANIEL CHIKEZIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/24/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ESCOBAR, GASPAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESSARY, ADAM WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY HAYES, ISAIAH URIEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/14/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JAMERSON, CHLOE SHNAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/06/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) KEPPER, BRIAN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSS METH FOR RESALE LAWS, JOSHUA C

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/03/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL LITTERING LOMNICK, GRINDLE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/05/1966

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCBRYAR, DARREN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/01/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA) MCMATH, QUANITA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION PEDRO, PEDRO F

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/10/1967

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRESLEY, BIANCA PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/16/2004

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) QUARLES, LAVENIA TALLY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/26/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT SELPH, MICHAEL SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR VASQUEZ-LOPEZ, BEDER GEDIAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING (74/45) VLAHOS, DANIEL C

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WARD, KEITH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/19/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

