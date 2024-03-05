Latest Headlines

Enterprise Center CEO Deb Socia Announces Retirement, Board Begins Search Process

  • Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Deb Socia, president & CEO of The Enterprise Center, has announced that she plans to retire later this year. The nonprofit’s board of directors has begun the search process for its next leader.

Ms. Socia, a national leader in digital equity and broadband adoption, brought her expertise to Chattanooga in 2019. Throughout the past five years, the organization has forged partnerships and several new programs to expand access to resources for communities throughout Hamilton County and the state of Tennessee.

“Deb’s passion for people and her tireless work to bring access and resources to communities has been a driving force behind The Enterprise Center’s impact, partnerships and growth,” said TEC Board Chair Sydney Crisp.
“Her leadership, especially throughout times of unexpected change in a pandemic, set the course for where we are today.”

Officials said, "The Enterprise Center works to unite people, organizations and technology to create an advanced and inclusive future under Socia’s direction, The Enterprise Center has created new initiatives to address access for neurodiverse and justice-involved populations, in addition to expanding programming to address local workforce needs and civic engagement."

With Ms. Socia at the helm, The Enterprise Center has assisted in the implementation of HCS EdConnect, created by Hamilton County Schools and EPB, to bring internet access to more than 17,000 Hamilton County Schools students and their families. She has also led the development of new programming like EMPACT, a Google-IT certification program in partnership with Chattanooga State, to assist those seeking the opportunity to improve their career opportunities..

"Under Deb's leadership, The Enterprise Center's Tech Goes Home Tennessee, a program of The Enterprise Center, has celebrated more than 11,000 graduates, supporting teachers, parents, older adults, city workforce development initiatives and more," officials said. "When COVID struck early in her tenure, Deb immediately deployed The Enterprise Center's resources to help local businesses and workers. Through virtual meetings and a rapidly-deployed resilience website, The Enterprise Center identified resources and opportunities that helped the community weather the pandemic."

Ms. Socia is a leading voice in national conversations regarding digital equity and inclusion. She founded the Boston nonprofit that pioneered the digital educational program promoted by Tech Goes Home, and she served as the previous executive director of Next Century Cities, a national nonprofit that supports community broadband adoption.

“The significant impact her career has made on individuals and communities across our region and beyond is a legacy The Enterprise Center will certainly carry on in our search for our new CEO,” TEC Vice Chair Dan Ryan said, adding that the search is expected to be completed by summer, with a transitional phase leading up to Socia’s retirement.

“As I step back, I’ve never been more certain that the infrastructure is in place to continue this work and help residents across all our communities experience more equitable access to resources,” Ms. Socia said. “We have come so far, and yet have so far yet to go. I have full confidence that our incredible team will move forward successfully.”

To learn more about The Enterprise Center’s work, visit theenterprisectr.org. Questions related to the application process can be sent to ceosearch@theenterprisectr.org.
Latest Headlines
UTC Men Finish Second at Colleton River Collegiate
  • Sports
  • 3/5/2024
Chattanooga Poised For Continued Growth, Planning Official Says
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2024
Councilman Sees No Problem With House With Front Loaded Garage
Councilman Sees No Problem With House With Front Loaded Garage
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2024
City Council Approves Sweeping Changes To City Beer Board
City Council Approves Sweeping Changes To City Beer Board
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2024
City Says Pedestrian Safety Is Top Factor In Frazier Avenue Recommendations
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2024
Summerville Man Quickly Convicted Of Domestic Violence
Summerville Man Quickly Convicted Of Domestic Violence
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2024
Breaking News
Chattanooga Poised For Continued Growth, Planning Official Says
  • 3/5/2024

Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Dan Reuter said Tuesday that the Chattanooga Region is projected to go from just over 371,000 residents to 505,000 by 2070 and have the potential for ... more

City Council Approves Sweeping Changes To City Beer Board
City Council Approves Sweeping Changes To City Beer Board
  • 3/5/2024

The City Council on Tuesday approved on first reading Mayor Tim Kelly’s proposal to restructure the city Beer and Wrecker Board. Under the new ordinance, the board will be separated and most ... more

Summerville Man Quickly Convicted Of Domestic Violence
Summerville Man Quickly Convicted Of Domestic Violence
  • 3/5/2024

Chattooga County jurors convicted Vincent Ray Hix, 35, of aggravated battery after less than 20 minutes of deliberation on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Officials said, "Over the course of the two-day ... more

Breaking News
Enterprise Center CEO Deb Socia Announces Retirement, Board Begins Search Process
Enterprise Center CEO Deb Socia Announces Retirement, Board Begins Search Process
  • 3/5/2024
Former Cleveland Police Officer Arrested, Charged With False Report
  • 3/5/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/5/2024
Shooter, Victims Identified In Murder-Suicide On North Moore Road
Shooter, Victims Identified In Murder-Suicide On North Moore Road
  • 3/4/2024
Bradley County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dies At 41
Bradley County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dies At 41
  • 3/4/2024
Opinion
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
  • 3/5/2024
Old McDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-We Owe
  • 3/4/2024
Rep. Fleischmann Says Republicans Are Rebuilding American Security With Nuclear Energy And Nuclear Weapons
  • 3/5/2024
Democratic View Of Top State Senate Issues - March 5, 2024
  • 3/5/2024
Democratic View Of Top State Senate Issues - March 4, 2024
  • 3/4/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: These Vols Look Built For A Deep March Run
Wiedmer: These Vols Look Built For A Deep March Run
  • 3/3/2024
Dan Fleser: Gritty Vols Willed Their Way Back Against Bama
Dan Fleser: Gritty Vols Willed Their Way Back Against Bama
  • 3/3/2024
Randy Smith: Don't Forget Pearl Moore
Randy Smith: Don't Forget Pearl Moore
  • 3/4/2024
UTC Men Finish Second at Colleton River Collegiate
  • 3/5/2024
Covenant Baseball Loses 16-10 To Emory
  • 3/4/2024
Happenings
Holly Abernathy: Remembering Luther On His Upcoming Birthday
Holly Abernathy: Remembering Luther On His Upcoming Birthday
  • 3/5/2024
Strides of March This Year To Feature A Brunch At Big Chill
  • 3/5/2024
Jerry Summers: Muscle Shoals Canal(s)
Jerry Summers: Muscle Shoals Canal(s)
  • 3/4/2024
Shuptrine's Gallery Presents Artist Stephen Scott Young This Spring; Has Open House April 19
Shuptrine's Gallery Presents Artist Stephen Scott Young This Spring; Has Open House April 19
  • 3/5/2024
PAL "A Dramatic Affair" Fundraiser Is March 21
PAL "A Dramatic Affair" Fundraiser Is March 21
  • 3/5/2024
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg - David Moore, The Kid From Alton Park U.S.A.
  • 3/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/29/2024
Best of Grizzard - Television Preachers
Best of Grizzard - Television Preachers
  • 3/5/2024
Kristy Cox Coming To Woodsongs Dalton March 30
Kristy Cox Coming To Woodsongs Dalton March 30
  • 3/5/2024
Lee Choral Union And Chorale To Present “Psalms, Hymns And Spiritual Songs” Thursday
Lee Choral Union And Chorale To Present “Psalms, Hymns And Spiritual Songs” Thursday
  • 3/4/2024
Opinion
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
  • 3/5/2024
Old McDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-We Owe
  • 3/4/2024
Rep. Fleischmann Says Republicans Are Rebuilding American Security With Nuclear Energy And Nuclear Weapons
  • 3/5/2024
Dining
Cambridge Square Welcomes Cleveland’s Marthie Ann’s To Ooltewah
  • 3/4/2024
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
  • 3/1/2024
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
  • 3/1/2024
Business/Government
Bohr Electronics Acquires Assets Of Central Railway MFG
Bohr Electronics Acquires Assets Of Central Railway MFG
  • 3/5/2024
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Announces 2024 NextLevel Business Accelerator Cohort
  • 3/4/2024
Lafayette Goodwill Grand Opening Set For March 7
  • 3/4/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/4/2024
Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With New Hires And Expands To New Suite In Loveman’s Building
  • 3/1/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
  • 2/29/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland City School Board Opposes Consolidation With Bradley County Schools
  • 3/5/2024
UVA Men's Glee Club To Perform At McCallie March 4
  • 2/29/2024
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
  • 2/29/2024
Living Well
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership As CEO Rachel Gammon Announces Retirement
  • 2/29/2024
O-Negative Supplies Hit Dangerously Low Levels
  • 2/28/2024
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
  • 2/29/2024
Memories
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
"Nadine Turchin: A Woman’s Story From Chickamauga" Program Is March 9
  • 2/23/2024
Battlefields Saved Through The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grants
  • 2/27/2024
Outdoors
Crabtree Farms Hosts 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival
  • 3/4/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
  • 3/2/2024
Spring Break Activities Offered At Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Parks
  • 3/1/2024
Travel
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
Church
Janice Upton To Speak At Women's Network Luncheon
Janice Upton To Speak At Women's Network Luncheon
  • 3/5/2024
Bob Tamasy: Coping With The Perplexing Perils Of Prosperity
Bob Tamasy: Coping With The Perplexing Perils Of Prosperity
  • 3/4/2024
Who Is This Boy Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 2/28/2024
Obituaries
William Lee Oldham III
William Lee Oldham III
  • 3/5/2024
Edgar “Eddie” Oliver Wilson, Jr.
Edgar “Eddie” Oliver Wilson, Jr.
  • 3/5/2024
Michael Harvey
Michael Harvey
  • 3/5/2024
Area Obituaries
Tinsley, Franklin "Frank" Alfred (Cleveland)
Tinsley, Franklin "Frank" Alfred (Cleveland)
  • 3/5/2024
Ekvall, Charles James (Dunlap)
Ekvall, Charles James (Dunlap)
  • 3/5/2024
Harrison, Larry (Varnell)
Harrison, Larry (Varnell)
  • 3/5/2024