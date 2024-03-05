Latest Headlines

TEC CEO Deb Socia Announces Retirement, Board Begins Search Process

  • Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Deb Socia, president & CEO of The Enterprise Center, has announced that she plans to retire later this year. The nonprofit’s board of directors has begun the search process for its next leader.

Ms. Socia, a national leader in digital equity and broadband adoption, brought her expertise to Chattanooga in 2019. Throughout the past five years, the organization has forged partnerships and several new programs to expand access to resources for communities throughout Hamilton County and the state of Tennessee.

“Deb’s passion for people and her tireless work to bring access and resources to communities has been a driving force behind The Enterprise Center’s impact, partnerships and growth,” said TEC Board Chair Sydney Crisp.
“Her leadership, especially throughout times of unexpected change in a pandemic, set the course for where we are today.”

Officials said, "The Enterprise Center works to unite people, organizations and technology to create an advanced and inclusive future under Socia’s direction, The Enterprise Center has created new initiatives to address access for neurodiverse and justice-involved populations, in addition to expanding programming to address local workforce needs and civic engagement."  

With Ms. Socia at the helm, The Enterprise Center has assisted in the implementation of HCS EdConnect, created by Hamilton County Schools and EPB, to bring internet access to more than 17,000 Hamilton County Schools students and their families. She has also led the development of new programming like EMPACT, a Google-IT certification program in partnership with Chattanooga State, to assist those seeking the opportunity to improve their career opportunities..

"Under Deb's leadership, The Enterprise Center's Tech Goes Home Tennessee, a program of The Enterprise Center, has celebrated more than 11,000 graduates, supporting teachers, parents, older adults, city workforce development initiatives and more," officials said. "When COVID struck early in her tenure, Deb immediately deployed The Enterprise Center's resources to help local businesses and workers.  Through virtual meetings and a rapidly-deployed resilience website, The Enterprise Center identified resources and opportunities that helped the community weather the pandemic."

Ms. Socia is a leading voice in national conversations regarding digital equity and inclusion. She founded the Boston nonprofit that pioneered the digital educational program promoted by Tech Goes Home, and she served as the previous executive director of Next Century Cities, a national nonprofit that supports community broadband adoption.

“The significant impact her career has made on individuals and communities across our region and beyond is a legacy The Enterprise Center will certainly carry on in our search for our new CEO,” TEC Vice Chair Dan Ryan said, adding that the search is expected to be completed by summer, with a transitional phase leading up to Socia’s retirement. 

“As I step back, I’ve never been more certain that the infrastructure is in place to continue this work and help residents across all our communities experience more equitable access to resources,” Ms. Socia said. “We have come so far,  and yet have so far yet to go. I have full confidence that our incredible team will move forward successfully.”

To learn more about The Enterprise Center’s work, visit theenterprisectr.org. Questions related to the application process can be sent to ceosearch@theenterprisectr.org.
