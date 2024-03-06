Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL 
2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (BY FRAUD)

BOYD, WILLIAM ALVERTUS 
3923 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212134 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNETTE, MARILYN J 
414 STANDIFER CIRCLE DUNLAP, 373273501 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST

CISNEROS LARA, MERWIN DANIEL 
203 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN 
920 CARRIE LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

COX, CRYSTAL LEANN 
10110 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW 
1341 JACKSON MILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

DONOHUE, BILLIE JO 
547 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DORTCH, JAKHORY LABRANDON 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435028 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUPREE, JAYLYN 
128 N. LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH 
38 SIERRA LN ROSSVILLE, 307418431 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ELLISON, DALIYAH 
3057 DEE DR UNIT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

GILLIAM, PATRICK J 
2317 RESIVOR RD KINGSPORT, 37660 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE 
415 FRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE 
HOMELESS LIVES IN TENT NEAR WALMART CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

HENRY, WALTER JERMACK 
1338 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON 
946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

JAMES, RALPHELLE ANTRE 
2208 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JOHNSON, RODNEY 
1420 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

KILGORE, ARSHKEIA DONYELLE 
156 FLYNN ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST

KILGORE, MELINDA JO 
10860 WALLS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

KRALL, EDWARD BENJAMIN 
9854 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANKFORD, STACEY LEE 
1149 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)

LAWSON, DANIEL R 
21245 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

LOGUE, COLLIN M 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME 
8019 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37369 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCDANIEL, TERRY LEE 
1003 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MIDDLEBROOKS, MIKALAH NICOLE 
3825 HIXSON PK APT 324 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

NORRIS, MITCHELL SHAWN 
565 Randolph Ln Decatur, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

PARKS, TYRONE 
1214 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

ROGERS, THALIA 
2000 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE 
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

STAFFORD, BRAD JUSTIN 
4104 SOUTH TERRACE APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING

TALLEY, MORRIS DEVON 
4507 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN 
1104 GROVE ST Chattanooga, 374023728 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WATKINS, QUADARIUS K 
608 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WATTS, MEGAN BREANN 
213 EVERGLADE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA )

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (BY FRAUD)
BOYD, WILLIAM ALVERTUS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/26/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURNETTE, MARILYN J
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/23/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
DONOHUE, BILLIE JO
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DORTCH, JAKHORY LABRANDON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/31/2003
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUPREE, JAYLYN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/05/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/14/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ELLISON, DALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/28/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
GILLIAM, PATRICK J
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
JAMES, RALPHELLE ANTRE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOHNSON, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/20/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
KILGORE, ARSHKEIA DONYELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
LANKFORD, STACEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/18/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
LAWSON, DANIEL R
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/26/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LINGO, NEA IMANI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOGUE, COLLIN M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/30/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCDANIEL, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MIDDLEBROOKS, MIKALAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
NORRIS, MITCHELL SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
PARKS, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
ROGERS, THALIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
STAFFORD, BRAD JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/14/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
TALLEY, MORRIS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/20/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TURNER, AMANDA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
TURNER, LYNDON KANISE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALKER, CHANDI MATTICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/01/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WATKINS, QUADARIUS K
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/24/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WATTS, MEGAN BREANN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA )




