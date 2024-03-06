Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/11/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (BY FRAUD) BOYD, WILLIAM ALVERTUS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/26/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNETTE, MARILYN J

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/23/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/02/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL DONOHUE, BILLIE JO

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/14/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DORTCH, JAKHORY LABRANDON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/31/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUPREE, JAYLYN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/05/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/14/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY ELLISON, DALIYAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/28/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

GILLIAM, PATRICK J

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) HENRY, WALTER JERMACK

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/19/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION JAMES, RALPHELLE ANTRE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/30/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JOHNSON, RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/20/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE KILGORE, ARSHKEIA DONYELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST LANKFORD, STACEY LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/18/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) LAWSON, DANIEL R

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/26/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

LINGO, NEA IMANI

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/16/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOGUE, COLLIN M

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/30/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCDANIEL, TERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/31/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MIDDLEBROOKS, MIKALAH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON NORRIS, MITCHELL SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/22/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY PARKS, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/21/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN ROGERS, THALIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/21/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/09/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION STAFFORD, BRAD JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/14/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

TALLEY, MORRIS DEVON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/20/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/14/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TURNER, AMANDA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/03/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED TURNER, LYNDON KANISE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WALKER, CHANDI MATTICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/01/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS WATKINS, QUADARIUS K

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/24/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WATTS, MEGAN BREANN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/16/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA )



