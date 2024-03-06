Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL
2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (BY FRAUD)
BOYD, WILLIAM ALVERTUS
3923 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212134
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURNETTE, MARILYN J
414 STANDIFER CIRCLE DUNLAP, 373273501
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST
CISNEROS LARA, MERWIN DANIEL
203 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN
920 CARRIE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
COX, CRYSTAL LEANN
10110 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
1341 JACKSON MILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
DONOHUE, BILLIE JO
547 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DORTCH, JAKHORY LABRANDON
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435028
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUPREE, JAYLYN
128 N. LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH
38 SIERRA LN ROSSVILLE, 307418431
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ELLISON, DALIYAH
3057 DEE DR UNIT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
GILLIAM, PATRICK J
2317 RESIVOR RD KINGSPORT, 37660
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE
415 FRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE
HOMELESS LIVES IN TENT NEAR WALMART CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
1338 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON
946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
JAMES, RALPHELLE ANTRE
2208 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOHNSON, RODNEY
1420 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
KILGORE, ARSHKEIA DONYELLE
156 FLYNN ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
KILGORE, MELINDA JO
10860 WALLS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
KRALL, EDWARD BENJAMIN
9854 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANKFORD, STACEY LEE
1149 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
LAWSON, DANIEL R
21245 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LOGUE, COLLIN M
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME
8019 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37369
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCDANIEL, TERRY LEE
1003 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MIDDLEBROOKS, MIKALAH NICOLE
3825 HIXSON PK APT 324 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
NORRIS, MITCHELL SHAWN
565 Randolph Ln Decatur, 37322
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
PARKS, TYRONE
1214 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
ROGERS, THALIA
2000 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
STAFFORD, BRAD JUSTIN
4104 SOUTH TERRACE APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
TALLEY, MORRIS DEVON
4507 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
1104 GROVE ST Chattanooga, 374023728
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WATKINS, QUADARIUS K
608 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WATTS, MEGAN BREANN
213 EVERGLADE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA )
Here are the mug shots:
