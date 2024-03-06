Attorney Kisha Cheeks Launching Circuit Court Judge Campaign Day After Primary

Fresh off primary election day, attorney Kisha Cheeks on Wednesday night was officially kicking off her bid for Circuit Court judge.

Attorney Cheeks, who has served as the principal attorney at the Cheeks Rucker Firm for the past seven years, will face Republican Alex McVeagh in the general election.

Ms. Cheeks said, “I believe in faith, fairness, and family - qualities embedded within our Chattanooga community and expressed in a variety of ways.

“As a judge, I believe it is important to consider what each person brings to a case as their sense of morality and how it may affect their actions. It is my duty to provide a just outcome within the law."

Her campaign said she "boasts an impressive and extensive background ranging from successfully completing education and practice as a chemical engineer to eventually working as an attorney for one of Chattanooga’s premier law firms."

She said, “I believe all the experiences in my life have prepared me for a future in this role. Transitioning from an advocate to a judge provides a different perspective of a case.

“It would be an honor and a privilege to serve my home as Circuit Court judge. I believe being a judge is about serving the Hamilton County community and caring about people. This opportunity to oversee and protect Hamilton County as a Circuit Court Judge would be the opportunity of a lifetime - one I am qualified and confident to accept.”