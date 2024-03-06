Latest Headlines

Attorney Kisha Cheeks Launching Circuit Court Judge Campaign Day After Primary

  • Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Fresh off primary election day, attorney Kisha Cheeks on Wednesday night was officially kicking off her bid for Circuit Court judge.

Attorney Cheeks, who has served as the principal attorney at the Cheeks Rucker Firm for the past seven years, will face Republican Alex McVeagh in the general election.

Ms. Cheeks said, “I believe in faith, fairness, and family - qualities embedded within our Chattanooga community and expressed in a variety of ways.

“As a judge, I believe it is important to consider what each person brings to a case as their sense of morality and how it may affect their actions. It is my duty to provide a just outcome within the law."

Her campaign said she "boasts an impressive and extensive background ranging from successfully completing education and practice as a chemical engineer to eventually working as an attorney for one of Chattanooga’s premier law firms."

She said, “I believe all the experiences in my life have prepared me for a future in this role. Transitioning from an advocate to a judge provides a different perspective of a case.

“It would be an honor and a privilege to serve my home as Circuit Court judge. I believe being a judge is about serving the Hamilton County community and caring about people. This opportunity to oversee and protect Hamilton County as a Circuit Court Judge would be the opportunity of a lifetime - one I am qualified and confident to accept.”

Latest Headlines
Ridgeland High School To Host Fifth Annual Vonn Bell Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/6/2024
Curley's Record-Setting Night Leads #7/8 Vols To 11th Straight Win
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2024
Attorney Kisha Cheeks Launching Circuit Court Judge Campaign Day After Primary
Attorney Kisha Cheeks Launching Circuit Court Judge Campaign Day After Primary
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2024
Grace Takes Two From Bradley Knights
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/6/2024
Lee Hoops Team Earn Post Season Wins; Advance In Gulf South Tournaments
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2024
Breaking News
Attorney Kisha Cheeks Launching Circuit Court Judge Campaign Day After Primary
Attorney Kisha Cheeks Launching Circuit Court Judge Campaign Day After Primary
  • 3/6/2024

Fresh off primary election day, attorney Kisha Cheeks on Wednesday night was officially kicking off her bid for Circuit Court judge. Attorney Cheeks, who has served as the principal attorney ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/6/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL 2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge FORGERY THEFT ... more

Rick Wilkey Defeats Former Boss To Become Rhea County Road Commissioner
  • 3/5/2024

In an upset, Incumbent Road Commissioner Glen Varner lost to his former second in command by almost a three to 1 margin. With all 12 precincts in Rhea County reporting, Rick Wilkey carried ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Poised For Continued Growth, Planning Official Says
  • 3/5/2024
Councilman Sees No Problem With House With Front Loaded Garage
Councilman Sees No Problem With House With Front Loaded Garage
  • 3/5/2024
City Council Approves Sweeping Changes To City Beer Board
City Council Approves Sweeping Changes To City Beer Board
  • 3/5/2024
Summerville Man Quickly Convicted Of Domestic Violence
Summerville Man Quickly Convicted Of Domestic Violence
  • 3/5/2024
Enterprise Center CEO Deb Socia Announces Retirement, Board Begins Search Process
Enterprise Center CEO Deb Socia Announces Retirement, Board Begins Search Process
  • 3/5/2024
Opinion
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
  • 3/5/2024
Old McDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-We Owe
  • 3/4/2024
Cookie Monster And The Economy
  • 3/6/2024
Democratic View Of Top State Senate Issues - March 6, 2024
  • 3/6/2024
Rep. Fleischmann Says Republicans Are Rebuilding American Security With Nuclear Energy And Nuclear Weapons
  • 3/5/2024
Sports
Curley's Record-Setting Night Leads #7/8 Vols To 11th Straight Win
  • 3/6/2024
Poppie Named SoCon Coach Of The Year; Guinn, Thompson Named First Team
  • 3/5/2024
Mocs Complete Spring Football Drills With Spring Showcase Friday
  • 3/5/2024
Lee Hoops Team Earn Post Season Wins; Advance In Gulf South Tournaments
  • 3/6/2024
Cleveland State Softball, Baseball Postpone Games
  • 3/5/2024
Happenings
Holly Abernathy: Remembering Luther On His Upcoming Birthday
Holly Abernathy: Remembering Luther On His Upcoming Birthday
  • 3/5/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Grandchild's Call for Help
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Grandchild's Call for Help
  • 3/6/2024
Jerry Summers: Muscle Shoals Canal(s)
Jerry Summers: Muscle Shoals Canal(s)
  • 3/4/2024
Shuptrine's Gallery Presents Artist Stephen Scott Young This Spring; Has Open House April 19
Shuptrine's Gallery Presents Artist Stephen Scott Young This Spring; Has Open House April 19
  • 3/5/2024
PAL "A Dramatic Affair" Fundraiser Is March 21
PAL "A Dramatic Affair" Fundraiser Is March 21
  • 3/5/2024
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg - David Moore, The Kid From Alton Park U.S.A.
  • 3/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/29/2024
Best of Grizzard - Television Preachers
Best of Grizzard - Television Preachers
  • 3/5/2024
Kristy Cox Coming To Woodsongs Dalton March 30
Kristy Cox Coming To Woodsongs Dalton March 30
  • 3/5/2024
Lee Choral Union And Chorale To Present “Psalms, Hymns And Spiritual Songs” Thursday
Lee Choral Union And Chorale To Present “Psalms, Hymns And Spiritual Songs” Thursday
  • 3/4/2024
Opinion
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
  • 3/5/2024
Old McDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-We Owe
  • 3/4/2024
Cookie Monster And The Economy
  • 3/6/2024
Dining
Cambridge Square Welcomes Cleveland’s Marthie Ann’s To Ooltewah
  • 3/4/2024
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
  • 3/1/2024
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
  • 3/1/2024
Business/Government
University Of Tennessee College Of Law Receives $2 Million Gift From Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
  • 3/5/2024
Bohr Electronics Acquires Assets Of Central Railway MFG
Bohr Electronics Acquires Assets Of Central Railway MFG
  • 3/5/2024
Two Vehicle Crash On University Drive - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/6/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/4/2024
Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With New Hires And Expands To New Suite In Loveman’s Building
  • 3/1/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
  • 2/29/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland City School Board Opposes Consolidation With Bradley County Schools
  • 3/5/2024
UVA Men's Glee Club To Perform At McCallie March 4
  • 2/29/2024
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
  • 2/29/2024
Living Well
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership As CEO Rachel Gammon Announces Retirement
  • 2/29/2024
O-Negative Supplies Hit Dangerously Low Levels
  • 2/28/2024
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
  • 2/29/2024
Memories
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
"Nadine Turchin: A Woman’s Story From Chickamauga" Program Is March 9
  • 2/23/2024
Battlefields Saved Through The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grants
  • 2/27/2024
Outdoors
Crabtree Farms Hosts 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival
  • 3/4/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
  • 3/2/2024
Spring Break Activities Offered At Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Parks
  • 3/1/2024
Travel
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
Church
Area Churches Partner With Chattanooga House Of Prayer For Good Friday Service At The Signal
  • 3/6/2024
Janice Upton To Speak At Women's Network Luncheon
Janice Upton To Speak At Women's Network Luncheon
  • 3/5/2024
Bob Tamasy: Coping With The Perplexing Perils Of Prosperity
Bob Tamasy: Coping With The Perplexing Perils Of Prosperity
  • 3/4/2024
Obituaries
William Lee Oldham III
William Lee Oldham III
  • 3/5/2024
Edgar “Eddie” Oliver Wilson, Jr.
Edgar “Eddie” Oliver Wilson, Jr.
  • 3/5/2024
Michael Harvey
Michael Harvey
  • 3/5/2024
Area Obituaries
Tinsley, Franklin "Frank" Alfred (Cleveland)
Tinsley, Franklin "Frank" Alfred (Cleveland)
  • 3/5/2024
Ekvall, Charles James (Dunlap)
Ekvall, Charles James (Dunlap)
  • 3/5/2024
Harrison, Larry (Varnell)
Harrison, Larry (Varnell)
  • 3/5/2024