Red Bank Focusing On 5 Goals; Town May Scrap Its Library; Races To No Longer Be By Geographic Areas

At an annual retreat in February, the Red Bank commissioners identified and prioritized areas of focus for the city in 2025. The mission of the commission, their vision and goals were established before work begins to create next year’s budget. Five goals were set that include identifying and “celebrating” areas of Stringer’s Branch that the city can take ownership of. Another objective is to improve the multi-modal transportation networks in the city. The development of a comprehensive plan to guide the city’s future growth, includes addressing a land conversion agreement the city agreed to in the past involving the former Red Bank middle School site. Updating entrances to the city is another of the goals. Also included is the development of parks, trails and recreational services. These items top the list of what the commissioners hope to accomplish in 2025.

Mayor Hollie Berry expressed her disappointment that creating a Red Bank community library was not included. The ongoing $40,000 expense to operate a library calculated by City Manager Martin Granum was the primary objection from all commissioners who were unwilling to commit to that annual expense. Instead, the commissioners will revisit an idea that they considered in 2021, which is for the city to buy a certain number of library cards to the Chattanooga Library, and make those cards available to citizens of Red Bank. Money for that plan will be included in the upcoming budget.

A change will be coming beginning in November that will make Red Bank’s municipal elections conform to state law. Since 1978 three of the five commission seats were based on specified geological districts and two were at large, but anyone could vote for candidates in any district. Going forward, candidates will no longer be tied to a location, they just must be a bona fide resident of the city of Red Bank. Commissioner Pete Phillips announced that his seat will be vacant and he has no plans to run next term.

Red Bank is addressing the threats from cyber security before there is a problem. City Manager Granum and the city’s insurance broker have decided the best insurance policy for Red Bank is from CFC. The commissioners approved the policy for the amount of $8,571.76 for cyber security. And the commissioners voted to acceptance a grant from Public Entity Partners for $1,000 to help pay for the cyber event security coverage.

Another agreement will be entered into with McKamey Animal Center to provide animal control services for 2025. The agreement remains unchanged from 2024 with the exception of a three percent cost increase. That is consistent with increases everywhere else, said the city manager. Red Bank will pay McKamey $79,479 for the service.

Barge Design Solutions will be hired to make an assessment of the intersection of Dayton Boulevard and Morrison Springs Road for safety improvements. The study will include all modes of travel related to that intersection and should identify potential changes. The cost of an amount not to exceed $22,201 is not a budgeted expense. The payment will be made from the public works department’s budget and will require an amendment to the FY 2024 budget.

On the second and final reading, an ordinance to rezone property at 221 Sweetland Dr. passed unanimously. The Red Bank Planning Commission recommended against the zoning change from R-1 Single Family Residential to R-3, high density residential that will allow multi-family dwellings. But there were no objections at the public hearing held at the Feb. 20 commission meeting, and the planning advisory staff for Southeast Tennessee Development District and city staff along with the city’s planning commission believed the zoning change would not have a negative impact on adjacent property. The commissioners gave approval Tuesday night.

Two appointments were made for vacancies in the Red Bank Festival Citizen’s Advisory Board. The newly appointed members are Penny King and Sarah Farnsley.

The city’s first meeting regarding community engagement about developing a comprehensive plan for Red Bank will be held at the Red Bank Community Center on March 14 from 4:30-6 p.m. There will be the opportunity for public input. The meeting will also be available to watch online.