Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOURGEOIS, ROBERT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROCK, WALTER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/18/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/15/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BROWN, PATRICK MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/26/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUNCH, JAMES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/31/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURNETTE, HAVEN RICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/28/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COMBS, KELLEY DIANNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/01/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/29/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DUNBAR, MICAH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/02/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE FOWLER, HAZEL ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JACKSON, DEMETRIUS ONEIL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, HEATHER JANE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/30/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) JONES, JASMIN MARSHUN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/23/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KELLEY, RYAN OVELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/03/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANKFORD, KRISTINA ANN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/07/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY LEWIS, BRYAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/06/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/14/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

RAPE MCFARLAND, ELISHA HHAMPTON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/04/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

MCKINLEY, MERIANGELA M

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/13/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MORGAN, COREY JA-MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY PARKER, STEPHEN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/12/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/18/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PRETZER, ADRIANNA R

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/18/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PRICHARD, MORGAN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, JOHNNIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/26/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROBBINS, ANTHONY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 10/17/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ROBBINSON, ANTANASIA LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/27/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ROCKHOLT, PHILLIP LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/18/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA) SHERLIN, DUSTIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/16/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA) STANTON, ANTHONY BARNETT

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 01/14/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF THOMAS, ELTIDRA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/02/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION TURNER, JERRY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 12/04/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, JESSICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/16/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, MICHAEL MONROE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/24/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY WIMBERLY, THOMAS CHASE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/11/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/05/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WOOTEN, WILLIAM A

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/28/1970

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF FENTANYL

FELONY POSS. OF FIREARM

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED DL

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION VIOLATION