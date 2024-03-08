Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN

74 CRABTREE RD ROSSVILLE, 307415032

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW

908 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)



BEARD, MORGAN LEIGH

1206 PARK FORREST DRIVE FT OGLETHORP, 30742

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)



BLOWE, WILFORD CORDEL

6326 RIDGE LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CASEY, JAMES SAMUEL

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT )



CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE

4825 NORTH WIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



CONRAD, MADISON MICHELLE

337 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MURRAY CO, GA)



CROY, SARAH LAUREN

4809 RODGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)



CURTIS, DANIEL GAVIN

HOMELESS LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



DAILEY, TONY LAVON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI



DUCKETT, EDWARD DEWAYNE

926 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST



FALLINS, MARVIN LAVON

5011 NORTH MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HACKER, MEGAN MARIE

10 GARDEN COURT LOOP DUNLAP, 373274737

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PTR (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)



HALL, LAMIKA LASHAY

137 BERNARD CI APT 1 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



HORNER, RONALD PAUL

4505 ROCKFORD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT

5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, KYLA I

3336 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY

13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 373797923

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (AGGGRAVTED)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE

FELONY EVADING

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY POSS OF METH



LAMAITRE, KYLE BERNARD

612 S WILLOW AVE COOKEVILLE, 38501

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



MCCLENDON, TANEKA MICHELLE

1202 POPULAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCCULLY, DAVID BRANDY

3009 EASTON AVE RED BANK, 374155818

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT



MCDOWELL, MAURICE

3116 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062649

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT O, GA)



MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES

1808 MURBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI



POOLE, JAMES HAYDEN

7356 HENSON DRV SUMMERVILLE, 27358

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



POTTS, TRINA LANEIGH

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE

883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBINSON, MAURICE VICTOR

100 MOCCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054415

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SABLE, JOSHUA DANIEL

602 PATTERSON ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, DARREN LEE

9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR

3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMAS, ANTWAN FITZGERALD

CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES

8236 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON

2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



WILLIAMS, JAMAUAL RASHAD

2730 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN

2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE

109 SMITH ST Tellico Plains, 37385

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



Here are the mug shots:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/02/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

