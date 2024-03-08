Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
|
|BEARD, MORGAN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/26/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
|
|BLOWE, WILFORD CORDEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CASEY, JAMES SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT )
|
|CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/06/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CROY, SARAH LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/11/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
|
|CURTIS, DANIEL GAVIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/06/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|DAILEY, TONY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
|
|DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DUCKETT, EDWARD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/05/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|FALLINS, MARVIN LAVON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HACKER, MEGAN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- PTR (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
|
|HALL, LAMIKA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/24/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|HORNER, RONALD PAUL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/02/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, KYLA I
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (AGGGRAVTED)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE
- FELONY EVADING
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FELONY POSS OF METH
|
|LAMAITRE, KYLE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE REPORTS
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|MCCLENDON, TANEKA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/20/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCULLY, DAVID BRANDY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/13/1967
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCDOWELL, MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/30/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/25/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT O, GA)
|
|MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/19/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
|
|POOLE, JAMES HAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/02/2005
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|POTTS, TRINA LANEIGH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/22/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, MAURICE VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 08/13/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DARREN LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, ANTWAN FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/06/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|WILLIAMS, JAMAUAL RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/27/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- LICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|