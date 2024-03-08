Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, March 8, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN 
74 CRABTREE RD ROSSVILLE, 307415032 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW 
908 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)

BEARD, MORGAN LEIGH 
1206 PARK FORREST DRIVE FT OGLETHORP, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)

BLOWE, WILFORD CORDEL 
6326 RIDGE LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CASEY, JAMES SAMUEL 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT )

CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE 
4825 NORTH WIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

CONRAD, MADISON MICHELLE 
337 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MURRAY CO, GA)

CROY, SARAH LAUREN 
4809 RODGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

CURTIS, DANIEL GAVIN 
HOMELESS LAKESITE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DAILEY, TONY LAVON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

DUCKETT, EDWARD DEWAYNE 
926 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

FALLINS, MARVIN LAVON 
5011 NORTH MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HACKER, MEGAN MARIE 
10 GARDEN COURT LOOP DUNLAP, 373274737 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PTR (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)

HALL, LAMIKA LASHAY 
137 BERNARD CI APT 1 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

HORNER, RONALD PAUL 
4505 ROCKFORD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT 
5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, KYLA I 
3336 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY 
13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 373797923 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (AGGGRAVTED)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE
FELONY EVADING
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
RECKLESS DRIVING
FELONY POSS OF METH

LAMAITRE, KYLE BERNARD 
612 S WILLOW AVE COOKEVILLE, 38501 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MCCLENDON, TANEKA MICHELLE 
1202 POPULAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCULLY, DAVID BRANDY 
3009 EASTON AVE RED BANK, 374155818 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT

MCDOWELL, MAURICE 
3116 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062649 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT O, GA)

MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES 
1808 MURBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POOLE, JAMES HAYDEN 
7356 HENSON DRV SUMMERVILLE, 27358 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POTTS, TRINA LANEIGH 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE 
883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, MAURICE VICTOR 
100 MOCCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054415 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SABLE, JOSHUA DANIEL 
602 PATTERSON ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, DARREN LEE 
9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR 
3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, ANTWAN FITZGERALD 
CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES 
8236 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

WILLIAMS, JAMAUAL RASHAD 
2730 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN 
2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE 
109 SMITH ST Tellico Plains, 37385 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

