Write-In Campaign Works For Cleveland City School Board Seat

  Friday, March 8, 2024

Brittany Haynes will be on the Cleveland City School Board thanks to a write-in campaign.

When no candidate from either party qualified for the District 2 seat, Ms. Haynes qualified as a certified write-in candidate.

Election officials said she needed 25 votes for the victory, and she got 27.

In a case where there was no candidate qualified, the Cleveland City Council would have made the appointment.

In District 1, Democrat Carolyn Ingram is the only candidate. The longtime educator has been on the board since 2016.

Nate Tucker, who has served since 2020 as the at large school board member, did not have opposition.

For Bradley County School Board District 5, incumbent Rachel Ivey Goins won over Tracy L. Forgey 371 to 305.

Nancy Casson was unopposed in District 1, Ted Bryson in District 3, and Dr. Jeff Lovingood in District 7. All are incumbents.

