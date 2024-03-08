Growth Surging At Soddy Daisy; Idea Floated To Pay Commissioners

The city of Soddy Daisy is preparing for growth. It has already begun, substantiated by the large number of building permits issued each month. Even during the month of February, when traditionally building slows, there was a total of $1 million in permits, said Mayor Steve Everett, and that number is staying at $1 million-$1.5 million each month.



In 1993, the mayor said, there were 9,000 residents in Soddy Daisy. That number is now 14,000, but he said that the number of city employees has remained about the same. He said with their increased workload, those employees, in particular staff at city hall, will need more support, resources and compensation. As an example, he said in the past the city had a Parks and Recreation department that was consolidated with the Public Works department. As the city has grown, there is a need to re-establish the separate Parks and Recreation department and board. Both are needed to apply for grants. “I’m excited about the future, he said.”



Members of the Parks and Recreation board were appointed by the mayor after discussing and agreeing on them with the whole board of commissioners. Recently, Soddy Daisy has made investments in the city’s parks and expect them to continue to grow. The five board members were chosen with diverse interests so there will be representation for growth in varied recreational activities. Those appointed are Michael Jenkins, Andy Mitchell, Debra Rodery, Nate Sanden and Justin Sneed.



Reappointments were also made to fill out the city’s Planning Commission. They are Mark Bivens and Phillip Shipley. And Mike Marlow and Terri Robinson were reappointed to the Soddy Daisy Board of Zoning Appeals.



An ordinance to rezone a one-acre tract of land at 9450 Dayton Pike was approved unanimously. The owner said the property was zoned as Residential, but it is now surrounded by Commercial property. The change was approved by the planning commission and the city commissioners unanimously approved rezoning it to Commercial.



Also approved was giving a certificate of compliance to a retail package store at 11278 Dayton Pike, Suite 102. Owner Nishil Patel said the property consists of three suites. Businesses that are currently in the other two spaces will remain as is.



A recommendation from Commissioner Gene-o Shipley was also in response to growth and how the city has changed since it was founded. He told the board that in the beginning, the Soddy Daisy Fire Department was all volunteers. Because they did not get paid, he said the commissioners did not want to be paid. That is different now, he said. The Fire Department employees are paid well and he believes it is time for the board of commissioners to be compensated. The board members passed the discussion to the next workshop of the commissioners when City Manager Burt Johnson and City Attorney Sam Elliott will be present.

After building a new fire station several years ago, a new city hall building behind the current one, is now in the works. At the commission meeting Thursday night, the commissioners rescinded the action to pay off Citizens Tri-County loan for the fire hall. Until it is needed for the new building the city will take advantage of the higher interest being earned on investments and the lower interest rate on the loan the city already has for the fire hall.

Vice Mayor Jim Coleman made a suggestion to allow the city’s judge to penalize some offenses with a day of service rather than jail time or when they are unable to pay the fines they have been given. That procedure has been used before, but he said they should be given fewer days to complete the work.

Resulting from a citizen’s concern about large vehicles getting stuck on some of the city’s narrow, winding and hilly roads, the city would like to keep them off those streets. Large trucks and buses often rely on GPS which directs them to the shortest or most direct way to a location without considering it is steep and winding. Public Works Director Steve Grant was tasked with finding a solution.