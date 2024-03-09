Sylvia Elizabeth Sparks Ferguson, 78, of Hixson, TN stepped into Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, granny and friend. She was a dedicated pastor's wife, serving many years in different churches alongside her husband, Don. Sylvia never sat on the sidelines; if anyone had a need, she was always there to fulfill it, whether that be through prayer, cooking meals, being a peacemaker or just loving on others. After Don retired, they both became members at White Oak Baptist Church. She had such a big heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Sparks, and mother, Dorothy Evelyn Chambers.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 58 years, Donald "Don" Ferguson; daughters, Cindy (Ace) Gardner, Carisa (Steve) Patty; grandchildren, Cole (Katie), Jake (Erin) and Conner Patty, Cassidy (Joseph) Brockwell, Cameron (Ryne) Eads; great-grandchildren, Britton and Sylvie Patty, Tamari, Browen and Beau Brockwell; brother, Bill (Link) Sparks; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024 and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in the chapel with Pastor Tony Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Chattanooga Memorial Park.

Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.

