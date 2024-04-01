Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEAMON, TERRANCE
1102 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BELL, TERRAN DEWON
2120 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, BROOKE ASHLEY
1806 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434944
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
BRUNDIGE, DEONTE J
3623 MISSIONAIRE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHACAJ-CHIVALAN, FELICIANO
3872 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
COBB, PRISCILLA LYNN
2434 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211310
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAY, TYLOR LAVERNE
164 PRINCE LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLENN, ROBERT E
3408 TARLTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101238
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HALFACER, DETRICK ANTONIO
201 N LOVELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HARPER, CHRISTIANNA C
212 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)
HUNT, KAITLYN E
83 WILDALOU DRIVE CHICKMAUGMA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE
5243 DONLYN LN UNIT A HIXSON, 373434317
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KEELING, KEVIN W
1056 SHINGLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE
4604 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101910
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
MEZA, JOSE OBED
ADDRESS UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
807 BELVOIR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR
2257 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PURSLEY, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS
41 DIXIE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
VELASQUEZ PEREZ, CARLOS ANGEL
217 SWEETLAND DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WADE, UNIQUA CHANTE
5915 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARD, LARODERICK AMIER
3704 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
Here are the mug shots:
|BEAMON, TERRANCE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/08/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BELL, TERRAN DEWON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/15/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRUNDIGE, DEONTE J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHACAJ-CHIVALAN, FELICIANO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|COBB, PRISCILLA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/20/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GLENN, ROBERT E
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HALFACER, DETRICK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/06/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|KEELING, KEVIN W
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|MEZA, JOSE OBED
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/18/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PURSLEY, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WARD, LARODERICK AMIER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|