  • Monday, April 1, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAMON, TERRANCE 
1102 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BELL, TERRAN DEWON 
2120 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROWN, BROOKE ASHLEY 
1806 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434944 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

BRUNDIGE, DEONTE J 
3623 MISSIONAIRE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHACAJ-CHIVALAN, FELICIANO 
3872 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

COBB, PRISCILLA LYNN 
2434 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211310 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAY, TYLOR LAVERNE 
164 PRINCE LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLENN, ROBERT E 
3408 TARLTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101238 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HALFACER, DETRICK ANTONIO 
201 N LOVELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HARPER, CHRISTIANNA C 
212 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)

HUNT, KAITLYN E 
83 WILDALOU DRIVE CHICKMAUGMA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE 
5243 DONLYN LN UNIT A HIXSON, 373434317 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KEELING, KEVIN W 
1056 SHINGLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE 
4604 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101910 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST

MEZA, JOSE OBED 
ADDRESS UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN 
807 BELVOIR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR 
2257 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PURSLEY, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS 
41 DIXIE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

VELASQUEZ PEREZ, CARLOS ANGEL 
217 SWEETLAND DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WADE, UNIQUA CHANTE 
5915 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, LARODERICK AMIER 
3704 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:

BEAMON, TERRANCE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/08/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BELL, TERRAN DEWON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/15/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRUNDIGE, DEONTE J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHACAJ-CHIVALAN, FELICIANO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
COBB, PRISCILLA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/20/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GLENN, ROBERT E
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HALFACER, DETRICK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/06/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KEELING, KEVIN W
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
MEZA, JOSE OBED
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/18/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PURSLEY, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WARD, LARODERICK AMIER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE


