Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAMON, TERRANCE

1102 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BELL, TERRAN DEWON

2120 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROWN, BROOKE ASHLEY

1806 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434944

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



BRUNDIGE, DEONTE J

3623 MISSIONAIRE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHACAJ-CHIVALAN, FELICIANO

3872 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



COBB, PRISCILLA LYNN

2434 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211310

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADAY, TYLOR LAVERNE164 PRINCE LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GLENN, ROBERT E3408 TARLTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101238Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHALFACER, DETRICK ANTONIO201 N LOVELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEHARPER, CHRISTIANNA C212 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)HUNT, KAITLYN E83 WILDALOU DRIVE CHICKMAUGMA, 30707Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE5243 DONLYN LN UNIT A HIXSON, 373434317Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFKEELING, KEVIN W1056 SHINGLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONMARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE4604 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101910Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTMEZA, JOSE OBEDADDRESS UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN807 BELVOIR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR2257 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPURSLEY, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS41 DIXIE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTVELASQUEZ PEREZ, CARLOS ANGEL217 SWEETLAND DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRECKLESS DRIVINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWVIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWADE, UNIQUA CHANTE5915 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARD, LARODERICK AMIER3704 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:

BEAMON, TERRANCE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/08/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BELL, TERRAN DEWON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/15/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRUNDIGE, DEONTE J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/27/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHACAJ-CHIVALAN, FELICIANO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/02/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE COBB, PRISCILLA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/20/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GLENN, ROBERT E

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/07/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HALFACER, DETRICK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/06/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/08/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KEELING, KEVIN W

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION MEZA, JOSE OBED

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/18/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/17/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PURSLEY, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WARD, LARODERICK AMIER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



